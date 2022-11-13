Hello guys

Another free! tool for traders.

Risk to Reward Ratio:

It is useful for every trader to calculate the size of loss concerning the size of profit so that he can judge whether it's a good trade or not. Also, it shows the loss and Profit in pips and percentages.

MY NEWEST PRODUCT:

HFT PROP PASSER

You can set the colors of each part you want and the position of the texts.

What if you can trade with this panel too?! See the link below

Trader Assistant Mini MT4

You can see the MT5 version at the link below:

Risk to Reward Ratio MT5

You can see my new product for a more professional version of this tool.

Pro Risk Management Panel MT5

Hope to enjoy it ;)

At Last:

I strongly encourage you to share your thoughts and feedback. It is crucial to provide any information you believe a trader may require.

Author:

I am an MQL language programmer and I have been doing various projects for three years.

I am an electrical engineer and I love solving difficult problems.

Join My Group to Talk Together ;)

SEPEHR FOREX. MQL Group



