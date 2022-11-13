Risk to Reward Ratio

4

Hello guys

Another free! tool for traders.

Risk to Reward Ratio:

It is useful for every trader to calculate the size of loss concerning the size of profit so that he can judge whether it's a good trade or not. Also, it shows the loss and Profit in pips and percentages.

MY NEWEST PRODUCT:
HFT PROP PASSER

You can set the colors of each part you want and the position of the texts.

What if you can trade with this panel too?! See the link below

Trader Assistant Mini MT4

You can see the MT5 version at the link below:

Risk to Reward Ratio MT5

You can see my new product for a more professional version of this tool.

Pro Risk Management Panel MT5

Hope to enjoy it ;)

At Last:

I strongly encourage you to share your thoughts and feedback.

It is crucial to provide any information you believe a trader may require.

Author:

I am an MQL language programmer and I have been doing various projects for three years.

I am an electrical engineer and I love solving difficult problems.

Join My Group to Talk Together ;)

SEPEHR FOREX. MQL Group


Reviews 9
heiko v.piechowski
2029
heiko v.piechowski 2025.12.12 18:18 
 

gutes Tool, danke für das teilen

Tony Gregg
815
Tony Gregg 2023.10.25 21:00 
 

Nice and useful tool. Thanks!

Jerome Adkins
67
Jerome Adkins 2023.11.04 08:21 
 

Useful! Thanks for sharing

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Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Risk to Rewa Ratio MT5
Faran Ataeiraveshti
4.33 (15)
Utilities
Hello guys Another free tool for traders. Risk to Reward Ratio: It is handy for every trader to calculate the size of loss concerning the size of profit so that he can judge whether it's a good trade or not. Also, it shows the loss and Profit in pips and percentages. MY NEWEST PRODUCT: HFT PROP PASSER What if you can trade with this panel too?! See the link below Trader Assistant Mini MT5 You can see the MT4 version at the link below: Risk to Reward Ratio MT4 You can see my new product for a mo
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MA Crosses Show
Faran Ataeiraveshti
Indicators
Hello.  Another free indicator from Sepehr! ;) You can determine the trend with this tool. Using crosses of two Moving averages, you can say that the trend is going to be bullish or bearish; A fast-moving average and a slow one. When the fast-moving crosses up the slow-moving, it's going to be an uptrend and when it crosses down the slow-moving, it means that you are going to have a downtrend. That's easy ;) Hope to enjoy it Sepehr(Faran)
FREE
Background color panel
Faran Ataeiraveshti
Indicators
Hello again This is a free indicator that provides you with a panel at the corner of your chart to change your background. If you want to hide it, you should click on the minimize button above the buttons. Let me know what other free indicators you need! If those are easy I will make them for you ;) Many other tools are in the row. So wait and look! Hope to Enjoy it Sepehr (Faran)
FREE
Colored Levels and Boxes
Faran Ataeiraveshti
Indicators
This software tool is designed to streamline the process of creating horizontal trend lines and rectangles in your choice of five customizable colors. Drawing precise horizontal trend lines in MT5 can be challenging, but with this indicator, you can effortlessly create them in the colors that suit your preferences. Additionally, our tool provides a clear display of the price levels associated with the horizontal lines you draw. We value your feedback and hope you find this tool to be a valuable
Trader Assistant Mini MT4
Faran Ataeiraveshti
Utilities
Hello guys "Trader Assistant Mini" is a handy tool to calculate risk per trade with a fluent R:R panel. Risk to Reward Ratio plus Trade Panel: It is handy for every trader to calculate the size of loss concerning the size of profit and also manage the risk per trader so that he can judge whether it's a good trade or not. Also, it shows the loss and Profit in pips and percentages and loss and profit. It has partial exit (TP1) capability too. How to install the demo version + Demo file: Trader Ass
Time Sessions MT4
Faran Ataeiraveshti
Utilities
"Time Sessions MT4" is another handy tool for forex traders showing the world's major four trading sessions. Time Sessions: The time in this tool is set automatically according to your local time. It has a moving time flag which moves second by second to the left and shows you the real-time. The panel contains beautiful graphics which is eye-catching. Moreover, you can move the panel wherever on the chart.  More Explanations... Hope to enjoy it. At Last: I strongly encourage you to share your th
Trader Assistant MT4
Faran Ataeiraveshti
Utilities
"Trader Assistant MT4" helps each trader to manage the risk per trade according to his balance and It has some handy tools. Attention.   The application does not work in the strategy tester. How to download the demo . Trader Assistant: It uses a special fluent panel - which is not in the meta trader platform. You can see the amount of profit and loss before setting up a trade. It also has some handy tools, which are described in the following. Reward to Risk Ratio Panel   - This panel is someth
HFT Prop Passer
Faran Ataeiraveshti
5 (1)
Utilities
HFT Prop Passer is an Expert Advisor designed to pass some prop ( proprietary) firms' HFT challenge accounts. Trading Strategy: This Expert Advisor works on the Dow Jones symbol in a 1-minute time frame and executes high-frequency trades. This product can pass the challenge phase of HFT accounts in a very short time, often less than 30 minutes. The drawdown is also very low, making it suitable for prop firm account conditions. ***The current price of the product is only $150 for the next 5 buyer
Colored Levels and Boxes MT5 n
Faran Ataeiraveshti
Utilities
This software tool is designed to streamline the process of creating horizontal trend lines and rectangles in your choice of five customizable colors. Drawing precise horizontal trend lines in MT5 can be challenging, but with this indicator, you can effortlessly create them in the colors that suit your preferences. Additionally, our tool provides a clear display of the price levels associated with the horizontal lines you draw. We value your feedback and hope you find this tool to be a valuable
Trader Assistant MT5
Faran Ataeiraveshti
Utilities
"Trader Assistant MT5" helps each trader to manage the risk per trade according to his balance and It has some handy tools. Attention. The application does not work in the strategy tester. How to download the demo . Trader Assistant: It uses a special fluent panel - which is not in the meta trader platform. You can see the amount of profit and loss before setting up a trade. It also has some handy tools, which are described in the following. Reward to Risk Ratio Panel - This panel is something
Trader Assistant Mini MT5
Faran Ataeiraveshti
Utilities
Hello guys "Trader Assistant Mini" is a handy tool to calculate risk per trade with a fluent R:R panel. Risk to Reward Ratio plus Trade Panel: It is handy for every trader to calculate the size of loss concerning the size of profit and also manage the risk per trader so that he can judge whether it's a good trade or not. Also, it shows the loss and Profit in pips and percentages and loss and profit. It has partial exit (TP1) capability too. How to install the demo version + Demo file: Trader As
Time Sessions MT5
Faran Ataeiraveshti
Utilities
"Time Sessions MT5" is another handy tool for forex traders showing the world's major four trading sessions. Time Sessions: The time in this tool is set automatically according to your local time. It has a moving time flag which moves second by second to the left and shows you the real-time. The panel contains beautiful graphics which is eye-catching. Moreover, you can move the panel wherever on the chart.  More Explanations... Hope to enjoy it. At Last: I strongly encourage you to share your th
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heiko v.piechowski
2029
heiko v.piechowski 2025.12.12 18:18 
 

gutes Tool, danke für das teilen

Faran Ataeiraveshti
28459
Reply from developer Faran Ataeiraveshti 2025.12.13 06:39
Nice to hear that
[Deleted] 2024.11.29 07:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Faran Ataeiraveshti
28459
Reply from developer Faran Ataeiraveshti 2024.11.29 16:41
Good to hear that
[Deleted] 2024.11.20 08:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Faran Ataeiraveshti
28459
Reply from developer Faran Ataeiraveshti 2024.11.20 16:47
Thank you
ZMJ614
71
ZMJ614 2024.06.24 13:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Boy124142
14
Boy124142 2024.03.10 17:16 
 

nice

Faran Ataeiraveshti
28459
Reply from developer Faran Ataeiraveshti 2024.03.11 12:49
Thanks for your review.
Jerome Adkins
67
Jerome Adkins 2023.11.04 08:21 
 

Useful! Thanks for sharing

Faran Ataeiraveshti
28459
Reply from developer Faran Ataeiraveshti 2023.11.04 11:00
glad to hear that 🙏
Tony Gregg
815
Tony Gregg 2023.10.25 21:00 
 

Nice and useful tool. Thanks!

Faran Ataeiraveshti
28459
Reply from developer Faran Ataeiraveshti 2023.10.25 23:45
Nice to hear that. :)
compass1959
54
compass1959 2023.10.06 13:52 
 

simple but ok

Faran Ataeiraveshti
28459
Reply from developer Faran Ataeiraveshti 2023.10.06 14:03
Thank you for your comment.
AGMS
15
AGMS 2023.01.12 03:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Faran Ataeiraveshti
28459
Reply from developer Faran Ataeiraveshti 2023.08.16 15:57
Thank you for downloading. A professional version is implemented in my new product "Trader Assistant MT5". Nice to visit it too brother :)
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