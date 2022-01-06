Asistant

4.93
  •    
  • Trading panel for opening orders in 1 click! To help the trader, sets take profits, stop losses, pending Stop and Limit orders, transfers to breakeven, trails.
  •   There is also a partial closing of the order in %

  • All parameters are customizable. Installed in experts!

  •   Settings

  •           Lots -- 0.02 Lot
  •           StopLoss --- 700 Stop Loss
  •           TakeProfit --- 400 Take Profit
  •           UseBreekeven ---- false Breakeven Off
  •           ClosePersent--- 50 Close Percent of the order
  •           brStart ---- 100 Breakeven Start
  •           brIndent ---- 5 Breakeven step
  •           UseSTtrall ---- false Trawl Stop Off
  •           UseTPtrall ---- true Trall Take On
  •           TrStart ---- 150 Trawl Start
  •           trstep ---- 5 trawl step

  •    
  •    Order management

  • The panel supports market and pending orders.
  • Closing a position in parts - closes part of the order as a percentage of the set volume.
  • Trailing Stop - management of Stop Loss order in points
  • Breakeven - transfer of Stop Loss to a level without loss.
  • Closing positions by order type.
  • Closing positions upon reaching the specified profit.
    •              

Other advisors


Reviews 27
RGerrish
171
RGerrish 2025.12.10 16:02 
 

Very useful utility for basic trade management - all you really need.

Anene Edwin Edwin
776
Anene Edwin Edwin 2025.11.20 12:53 
 

Too good to be free. Much better than the 2 paid trading assistants that I have, honestly. And I love the fact that it is on the right side of the panel, giving me the freedom. Amazing tool to have! God Bless the Author.

awsed132
28
awsed132 2025.03.12 04:31 
 

Замечательная утилита! Очень нужная прога! Спасибо огромное!

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CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
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4.87 (31)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
DrawDown Limiter MT4
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Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
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4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
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Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
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4.85 (61)
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Trader Novus
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The Expert   Advisor for MT4 sets pending pending levels during the European session! The value of the threshold is the distance from the current price , when a pending order is triggered, a market order will open and the opposite pending order will double, just 3 increase cycles further to take or stop! The takes and stops are calculated in such a way that the take order will cover the minus from the stop order, as a result, we will get a total + !!! 1 model of the situation, the first lot is
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Trend indicator A unique system for determining the trend for each timeframe, Allows you to have a real picture of the trend for any currency pair on all standard timeframes! Green squares are BUY trend and red squares are SELL. Trading technique: if small time frames are opposite to the trend of the older ones, then due to the inertia of the market movement, enter in the older times as on the screenshots.
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The indicator, which displays two different pairs on one chart, is designed to simplify the displayed information,   Able to work with almost all instruments available in the terminal (not only currency pairs, but also metals, raw materials). Feature of using the visual correlation method for any currency pairs subsymbol. The currency pair is displayed on the screen with colored candles. This is the same correlated pair. mirroring. auxiliary currency. The indicator reflects two types of correl
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Skynet MT5
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The Expert Advisor uses a trend breakout and trend following strategy, analyzing higher timeframes for maximum accuracy. Fixed stop loss – strict risk control on every trade. Trailing stop – automatic profit taking when the market moves in your favor. Total profit closing – achieving the target profit in units of your deposit. Simplicity, reliability, and stability – your key to confident trading. Monitoring myfxbook.com/members/salavat1/gold-puls/11817746 If you need to increase the lot siz
Hitech MT5
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Hitech! Professional Advisor for Maximum Profit with Minimum Risk!      Signals   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2363044?source=Site+Profile+Seller                                        Your key to stability in the market: Our trading advisor combines the power of algorithmic trading and deep market analysis. The system works exclusively from global support and resistance levels, which are formed on the basis of long-term data, ensuring the highest accuracy of entries. These are not just
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RGerrish
171
RGerrish 2025.12.10 16:02 
 

Very useful utility for basic trade management - all you really need.

Anene Edwin Edwin
776
Anene Edwin Edwin 2025.11.20 12:53 
 

Too good to be free. Much better than the 2 paid trading assistants that I have, honestly. And I love the fact that it is on the right side of the panel, giving me the freedom. Amazing tool to have! God Bless the Author.

Sniper68
47
Sniper68 2025.08.01 19:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Anton Grebenkin
288
Anton Grebenkin 2025.04.28 13:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

awsed132
28
awsed132 2025.03.12 04:31 
 

Замечательная утилита! Очень нужная прога! Спасибо огромное!

Sem1961
44
Sem1961 2025.01.13 08:22 
 

Super. Excellent assistant. I liked it.

Iaroslav Tiuminov
74
Iaroslav Tiuminov 2025.01.06 17:25 
 

мега полезно

Gilbert
76
Gilbert 2024.12.27 17:01 
 

easy entry and exit cuz of this tool. thank you mate!

Ralf XAU
44
Ralf XAU 2024.11.29 11:31 
 

Lo uso a diario, gracias

[Deleted] 2024.11.29 07:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2024.11.20 00:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

himi850
24
himi850 2024.08.22 12:53 
 

I have been using it for years. It is very convenient, just click on the chart and the price is transferred. However, it would be better if it could be moved arbitrarily as it is fixed to the right. Looking forward to updates.

Artialberta
730
Artialberta 2024.06.23 17:11 
 

Très bon assistant, merci !!!

Boriwan
672
Boriwan 2024.06.20 09:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Salavat Yulamanov
14829
Reply from developer Salavat Yulamanov 2024.06.20 12:33
Спасибо
obitatel-interneta
14
obitatel-interneta 2023.08.04 05:01 
 

Отличная панель!

Elmira2022
85
Elmira2022 2023.07.08 05:06 
 

Very good & helpful trading application!

humblesoul111
14
humblesoul111 2023.05.22 19:17 
 

Great tool exactly what I needed

Abbey166
383
Abbey166 2023.04.18 00:26 
 

very nice assisstant!!!

JGGDuarte
14
JGGDuarte 2023.04.01 22:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

mfais
21
mfais 2023.03.17 11:30 
 

Hello it is greate but have a doubght how to close % of a trade

12
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