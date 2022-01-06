Asistant
- Utilities
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Salavat YulamanovThe broker provides a 100% Deposit Bonus.
https://rbfxdirect.com/ru/lk/?a=ygdm Roboforex
- Version: 1.0
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- Trading panel for opening orders in 1 click! To help the trader, sets take profits, stop losses, pending Stop and Limit orders, transfers to breakeven, trails.
- There is also a partial closing of the order in %
- All parameters are customizable. Installed in experts!
- Settings
- Lots -- 0.02 Lot
- StopLoss --- 700 Stop Loss
- TakeProfit --- 400 Take Profit
- UseBreekeven ---- false Breakeven Off
- ClosePersent--- 50 Close Percent of the order
- brStart ---- 100 Breakeven Start
- brIndent ---- 5 Breakeven step
- UseSTtrall ---- false Trawl Stop Off
- UseTPtrall ---- true Trall Take On
- TrStart ---- 150 Trawl Start
- trstep ---- 5 trawl step
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- Order management
- The panel supports market and pending orders.
- Closing a position in parts - closes part of the order as a percentage of the set volume.
- Trailing Stop - management of Stop Loss order in points
- Breakeven - transfer of Stop Loss to a level without loss.
- Closing positions by order type.
- Closing positions upon reaching the specified profit.
Other advisors
Very useful utility for basic trade management - all you really need.