EA Forex Scalping

Happy New Year 2026! The EA is priced at $299.99 until the end of January 1st, 2026, after which it will return to $499.99.


EA Forex Scalping is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for 3 major currency pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, and GBPUSD.

LIVE SIGNALhttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2267359?source=Site+Profile+Seller

Only 1 Copy Left Out of 10 at this price

Next Price: $699.99

Available for MT4 and MT5


Not Grid, Not Martingale, Not AI, Not Neural Network, Not Arbitrage.

Every trade has a hard-set Stop Loss (SL).

SL is different for each currency pair.

Each trade is monitored and profit is locked using Trailing Stop.

This EA has been running live on real accounts for over 6 months

The EA allows users to adjust settings to make it suitable for prop firm trading.

It includes a time filter function to adjust trading hours based on the client’s needs.

It also includes a news filter to pause the EA before and after major news events.


Recommendations

Pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD

Time frame: H1

Compatible with all account types: Raw or Standard. I recommend ICM Standard or Raw broker.

I can assist with free remote setup.

Please use the EA on a VPS to run 24/7.

Works with any leverage, even as low as 1:30.

Please use a demo account first to understand the EA before going live.

There is no minimum deposit requirement, but a minimum of $100 is recommended.


Note 

The EA does not use ChatGPT, AI, or any other fictional elements that many authors intentionally include in their descriptions. Be cautious and avoid falling into such traps.

The EA does not guarantee profits in a straight line or win 100% of the time. There is no system in the world that can do that; any claims suggesting so have been manipulated.

As a developer, I trade with real accounts and real systems, so experiencing losses during certain periods is normal. I do not deceive my customers. If you want to assess the EA’s quality, please wait at least 3-6 months to evaluate its performance.

Reviews 3
Nicholas Arentz
33
Nicholas Arentz 2025.10.09 21:43 
 

EA has been working on my live account for 3 months. Consistently profitable (even though it caused an initial drawdown when first installed, the losses were recovered in a short period).

Ibrahim Siraz
806
Ibrahim Siraz 2025.08.07 09:59 
 

Los is one of the few honest sellers on MQL5. I’ve been using her 4 EAs, and all of them have been consistently profitable. None of her EAs are curve-fitted — their live performance is very similar to the backtests. After using them for a few months, I finally decided to write this. This is honestly some of the best you can get on MQL5. Your account won’t blow from a few losses, and it recovers quickly — then continues printing profits. Great work, Los. Keep moving forward!

_ Ming
60
_ Ming 2025.05.01 05:22 
 

Excellent EA, same as other EA from this buyer. Always have frequent TP. Although it may hit SL once for a while, but the SL is tight and the loss is easy to be recovered. Looking forward for long term result.

