Available for MT4 and MT5

EA Forex Scalping is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for 3 major currency pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, and GBPUSD.

Not Grid, Not Martingale, Not AI, Not Neural Network, Not Arbitrage.

Every trade has a hard-set Stop Loss (SL).

SL is different for each currency pair.

Each trade is monitored and profit is locked using Trailing Stop.

This EA has been running live on real accounts for over 6 months

The EA allows users to adjust settings to make it suitable for prop firm trading.

It includes a time filter function to adjust trading hours based on the client’s needs.

It also includes a news filter to pause the EA before and after major news events.





Recommendations

Pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD

Time frame: H1

Compatible with all account types: Raw or Standard. I recommend ICM Standard or Raw broker.

I can assist with free remote setup.

Please use the EA on a VPS to run 24/7.

Works with any leverage, even as low as 1:30.

Please use a demo account first to understand the EA before going live.

There is no minimum deposit requirement, but a minimum of $100 is recommended.





Note

The EA does not use ChatGPT, AI, or any other fictional elements that many authors intentionally include in their descriptions. Be cautious and avoid falling into such traps.

The EA does not guarantee profits in a straight line or win 100% of the time. There is no system in the world that can do that; any claims suggesting so have been manipulated.

As a developer, I trade with real accounts and real systems, so experiencing losses during certain periods is normal. I do not deceive my customers. If you want to assess the EA’s quality, please wait at least 3-6 months to evaluate its performance.