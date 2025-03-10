Grid Netting and Hedge Accounts

Features

1️⃣ Flexible Grid Order Configuration

  • Set price levels and spacing between orders.
  • Customize order sizes and maximum number of positions for better risk control.

2️⃣ Hedge and Netting Modes

  • Hedge Mode: Allows simultaneous long and short positions, ideal for advanced strategies.
  • Netting Mode: Consolidates positions for easier balance management.

3️⃣ Supported Order Types

  • Limit Orders: Buy and sell at predetermined prices.
  • Market Orders: Instant execution.
  • Integrated Take-Profit: With automatic parameters.

Who is the Grid Trading Panel for?

✅ Traders looking for automated strategies.
✅ Investors who want to profit in sideways markets.

Why Choose Our Panel?

🔹 Easy to Use – Intuitive and fast interface.
🔹 Advanced Configuration – Full strategy flexibility.
🔹 Security – Total risk control and capital protection.
🔹 High Performance – Optimized execution and compatibility with multiple exchanges.


