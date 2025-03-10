Grid Netting and Hedge Accounts
- Utilities
- Sergio Domingues
- Version: 2.62
- Updated: 10 March 2025
- Activations: 20
Features
1️⃣ Flexible Grid Order Configuration
- Set price levels and spacing between orders.
- Customize order sizes and maximum number of positions for better risk control.
2️⃣ Hedge and Netting Modes
- Hedge Mode: Allows simultaneous long and short positions, ideal for advanced strategies.
- Netting Mode: Consolidates positions for easier balance management.
3️⃣ Supported Order Types
- Limit Orders: Buy and sell at predetermined prices.
- Market Orders: Instant execution.
- Integrated Take-Profit: With automatic parameters.
Who is the Grid Trading Panel for?
✅ Traders looking for automated strategies.
✅ Investors who want to profit in sideways markets.
Why Choose Our Panel?
🔹 Easy to Use – Intuitive and fast interface.
🔹 Advanced Configuration – Full strategy flexibility.
🔹 Security – Total risk control and capital protection.
🔹 High Performance – Optimized execution and compatibility with multiple exchanges.