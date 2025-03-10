Grid Netting and Hedge Accounts

Features

1️⃣ Flexible Grid Order Configuration

Set price levels and spacing between orders.

and between orders. Customize order sizes and maximum number of positions for better risk control.

2️⃣ Hedge and Netting Modes

Hedge Mode : Allows simultaneous long and short positions , ideal for advanced strategies.

: Allows , ideal for advanced strategies. Netting Mode: Consolidates positions for easier balance management.

3️⃣ Supported Order Types

Limit Orders : Buy and sell at predetermined prices.

: Buy and sell at predetermined prices. Market Orders : Instant execution.

: Instant execution. Integrated Take-Profit: With automatic parameters.

Who is the Grid Trading Panel for?

✅ Traders looking for automated strategies.

✅ Investors who want to profit in sideways markets.

Why Choose Our Panel?

🔹 Easy to Use – Intuitive and fast interface.

🔹 Advanced Configuration – Full strategy flexibility.

🔹 Security – Total risk control and capital protection.

🔹 High Performance – Optimized execution and compatibility with multiple exchanges.



