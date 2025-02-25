Unicorn and SFP Indicator MT4

Unicorn + SFP Indicator for MT4



The Unicorn + SFP Indicator is an advanced trading tool integrating liquidity principles with ICT methodology. A Unicorn Zone emerges where a Breaker Block and a Fair Value Gap (FVG) overlap, marking areas with a high probability of price reversal.

The Swing Failure Pattern (SFP) occurs when the price falsely breaches a level, indicating potential liquidity grabs and a possible market shift.





Features of the Unicorn + SFP Indicator



A summary of the indicator's specifications is provided in the table below:

Category ICT - Liquidity - Smart Money Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Advanced Indicator Type Reversal - Continuation Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Day Trading Market All Markets





Overview of the Indicator



The Unicorn Indicator highlights Bullish Unicorn Zones with light purple boxes and Bearish Unicorn Zones with pink boxes on the price chart. Additionally, the Swing Failure Pattern (SFP) is identified with arrow markers at crucial price points.





Functionality in an Uptrend

By analyzing Bitcoin (BTC) price action on the 1-hour chart, the indicator highlights Bullish Unicorn Zones with a light purple box. If the price re-enters this zone and experiences a false breakout, an SFP forms, which the indicator marks with a green arrow.





Functionality in a Downtrend

For bearish scenarios, the indicator plots Bearish Unicorn Zones using pink boxes. When the price falsely pierces these levels, the SFP appears, and the indicator signals this with a red arrow.





Customization and Settings



Traders can adjust various parameters to tailor the indicator’s functionality:

Chart & Object Colors: Customize the visual theme for better clarity.

Customize the visual theme for better clarity. Bar Count: Defines the number of candles analyzed (default: 1000).

Defines the number of candles analyzed (default: 1000). Level 1 BB Display: Enables or disables Breaker Blocks.

Enables or disables Breaker Blocks. Level 1 BB Mode: Selects the type of Breaker Block displayed.

Selects the type of Breaker Block displayed. Recent BB Count: Determines the number of recent Breaker Blocks shown.

Determines the number of recent Breaker Blocks shown. FVG Visibility: Enables the display of Fair Value Gaps.

Enables the display of Fair Value Gaps. FVG Mode: Configures the type of Fair Value Gaps displayed.

Configures the type of Fair Value Gaps displayed. Recent FVG Count: Sets how many recent FVGs are visible.

Sets how many recent FVGs are visible. Unicorn Zones Display: Toggles the visibility of Unicorn Zones.

Toggles the visibility of Unicorn Zones. SFP Mode: Adjusts the type of Swing Failure Pattern recognized.

Adjusts the type of Swing Failure Pattern recognized. SFP Visibility: Enables or disables Swing Failure Pattern markers.





Conclusion



The Unicorn + SFP Indicator is a sophisticated trading tool that combines Unicorn Zones and Swing Failure Patterns to enhance market analysis. Unicorn Zones arise where Breaker Blocks and Fair Value Gaps align, while Swing Failure Patterns mark liquidity hunts and potential reversals.

With its clear visual cues and customization options, this indicator helps traders make more informed trading decisions.