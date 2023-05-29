SuperTrend Multicurrency Scanner MT4 is an advanced trading indicator designed to efficiently monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes using the Supertrend strategy. Ideal for traders seeking to capitalize on trend-based strategies, this tool provides comprehensive trend analysis and signals to enhance trading decisions.

This indicator offers unparalleled advantages such as real-time trend monitoring and alert systems, making it easier for traders to identify profitable entry and exit points. Whether you are a seasoned trader or just starting, the SuperTrend Multicurrency Scanner MT4 equips you with the necessary insights to navigate the forex market effectively.

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Key Features

Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers for Expert Advisors, enabling automated signal-based trading.

Visual Arrow Signals: Plots clear BUY/SELL arrows on the chart at signal candles for straightforward visual interpretation.

Fast and Backtestable: Built on the OnCalculate() engine, ensuring rapid computations and compatibility with the Strategy Tester for historical backtesting.

Pop-Up Alerts: Triggers MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events, ensuring you never miss a trading opportunity.

Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app for convenient monitoring while on the go.

Email Alerts: Delivers email notifications on signal events for monitoring when away from the trading terminal.

On-Chart Dashboard: Displays a live information panel directly on the chart for an instant overview of current market conditions.

Multi-Symbol Scanner: Monitors numerous currency pairs from a single chart, simplifying your analysis process.

Multi-Timeframe Support: Fully operational across all standard MetaTrader timeframes from M1 to MN, catering to diverse trading styles.

Customizable Parameters: Offers flexibility to adjust settings such as timeframe filters, colors, and panel sizes to fit individual trading strategies.

With SuperTrend Multicurrency Scanner MT4, traders can harness the power of trend analysis on MetaTrader 4, gaining valuable insights to make informed trading decisions.

Need multi-symbol scanning? Explore these related Scanner products:

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