TPSproTREND PrO

4.69

TPSproTrend PRO - this is a trend indicator that automatically analyzes the market and provides information about the trend and its changes, as well as displays entry points for trades without redrawing!

ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS  -  INSTRUCTIONS ENG      -    VERSION MT5

Main functions:

  • Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING!
    • Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now, you can enter the market with higher probability and precision. There's also a function to color candles after an arrow appears until the target (take profit) is reached or a reversal signal appears.
  • Display of STOP LOSS / TAKE PROFIT ZONES
    • To enhance visual clarity when seeking an entry point, a module was created to initially display the BUY/SELL zone, where the optimal entry point in the market is sought. Additional intelligent logic in managing the stop-loss level over time helps reduce its size, thereby decreasing initial risks when entering a trade (move sl).
  • Display of MIN/MAX from a higher timeframe (MTF Mode)

    • A function has been added to display the MIN/MAX correction areas from a higher time interval and indicate trend changes. Additionally, MIN/MAX now have numbering, indicating the sequence of the correction.

  • Risk-to-Reward Ratio (RR)
    • Using the indicator's algorithms, precise entry points can be identified, with an average risk-to-reward ratio exceeding 1:2. This is visually supported, for instance, by coloring candles after a signal is received.
  • Provides signals regardless of price movement direction.
    • The TPSpro TRENDPRO indicator generates trade entry signals regardless of whether the price moves up, down, or remains in a sideways trend.
  • Trade Win Rate Statistics

    • The indicator provides information about profit potential and statistics for the previous period, helping you more clearly identify where and how more profit could have been obtained.

  • Works on different timeframes
    • The TRENDPRO indicator can be used on any time intervals on the chart, ranging from minute (M1) to monthly (MN).

  • Graphic and audio alerts

    • The indicator provides graphic and audio alerts, allowing you not to miss entry signals for your trades.

  • Simple and effective trend scanner
    • A highly compact trend scanner that automatically alerts and sends notifications to your phone when all timeframes converge in one trend.
  • For both experts and beginners

    • Step-by-step video guidance and instructions explain how to work with the indicator using specific examples, even if you're doing it for the first time.

Hotkeys:
  • Х - Hide/show panel
Reviews 31
Alessio Bizzarri
3912
Alessio Bizzarri 2025.12.06 14:29 
 

Another level of trading, six stars!

Slava Zubchonok
46
Slava Zubchonok 2025.02.10 12:25 
 

TrendPro - это не просто индикатор тренда -это целая система ,позволяющая быстро ,эффективно и четко определить направление , в котором движется анализируемый инструмент, выделить структуру-мин/мах( с четкой логикой определения и без перерисовки!)/начало тренда/коррекции/"разводки".SCANER помогает увидеть это сразу на большом количестве инструментов. EntryPoints -точки входа с динамическим зонами стопа -великолепная находка .По самой реализации индикатора- здесь все на 5 звезд: панельки сворачиваются, перемещаются, параметры можно подстраивать под свои предпочтения. Связка с RFILevels дает полноценную торговую стратегию. И что самое главное -разработчик всегда на связи, постоянно улучшает продукт. Респект команде !

Gryffn10
435
Gryffn10 2025.02.10 07:34 
 

It has been more than six months since I purchased both TPSProTRENDPrO and TPSPro RFI Levels, for MT4 and also for MT5 Platforms... I have put the time in to learn about and understand these indicators so that I can properly work with them... so now I can unequivocally state that these indicators work, and I would not, and in fact could not trade without them. Trading is something I now look forward to because it has become stress free, comfortable and consistently profitable. What a pleasure to finally come across indicators that actually deliver.... And ongoing Telegram support, videos, training and support. Thank you Roman and the team. Paul

