M1 Arrow Scalping - shows signals on the M1 period, does not redraw entry points and can work on all major currency pairs + metals (gold/silver). The indicator analyzes the market using algorithms for determining price patterns and shows the trader the price reversal points on the chart. The red dot shows that the price will turn down and the blue dot shows that the price will turn up. The indicator also sends signals to the phone in the form of PUSH notifications. Therefore, you do not need to sit near the PC 24 hours a day. You can go about your business, but when there is a price reversal moment, the indicator will send you a notification on your phone. You will not find such an indicator on the Internet for free. The accuracy of the indicator signals on different currency pairs is from 71 to 94%. This indicator works on the M1 period, but if you trade on large periods, such as H1 and H4, the indicator also shows signals well on them.





Benefits of the indicator:

accuracy of signals depending on the currency pair from 71 to 94% does not redraw its signals suitable for scalping on the M1 period can determine price reversal points on all major currency pairs sends signals to the trader on the phone

How to trade with this indicator:

when the indicator draws a red dot, there is a 71 to 94% chance that the price will turn down.

chance that the price will turn down. when the indicator draws a blue dot on the chart, there is a 71 to 94% chance that the price will turn up.

Indicator settings: