Market Open Hours Indicator

I have been trading for some time now and always find it a difficulty remembering the timing of the various market opening hours at the other part of the world (especially, when it comes to daylight saving), but could not find any decent indicator online that could help. And it is for this reason that gives birth to this indicator, which I have spent much time, effort and thinking.

As many already know that opening of a certain marketplace, depending on which currency pair, has an impact on the price movement. As such, with this indicator on the MT4 platform, gives the trader a sense of confidence in the market time aspect, which is vital when performing manual trading.

Also, this indicator has the option of displaying open hours time bar, event time line and event label for each of the 7 market places allowable. With a built-in time zone function, computation and conversion of the broker server time for each market location is swiftly and handles the daylight saving dynamically. Optimization of the code was made to give this indicator a responsive feel. So, users of this indicator could trade with an ease of mind, timely.


Specifications

  • Display Time Frame - M1, M5, M15, M30, H1.
  • Display Time Range - Displays Market open timing up to previous Monday, giving a 2 weeks view span (this week and last week), so that traders can do postmortem for last week's trades.


Features

  • Changeable market name; up to 7 market name with their respective time zone and color settings.
  • Changeable open and close market hours for each market name. Default settings - open: 08:00, close: 17:00.
  • Time Bar (option to turn On/Off).
  • Time Line (option to turn On/Off).
  • Event Label (text indicating opening/closing on time line for the respective market, with the option to turn On/Off).
  • Day of week for each Time Bar and Clock for respective market location on current Time Bar (with drifting feature: drift with the current time for the open market, always showing on the time bar aligned with the current time).
  • Changeable market place name, time zone, and color.
  • Dynamic Time Zone handling; meaning which ever time zone your server may be, this indicator manages it dynamically. Hence, the indication of market opening hours is always correct
  • Dynamically handles day light saving according to your PC settings.
  • Time Bar and Event Label adjust dynamically with each change of the chart, giving the trader a sense of order.
  • The default settings for each market opening is set at 8 am and closing at 5 pm, and they are configurable to your own preference.


Indicator Parameters

  • Market - This is the name (1 of 7) of the market location which you want to display on the chart.
  • Time Zone - The time zone of the market location, which you need to specify based on UTC.
  • Time Open - The marketplace opening time at that location.
  • Time Close - The marketplace closing time at that location.
  • Bar Color - The color of the bar which is displayed on the chart.
  • Display Bar - Time Bar: Set to true to show, and false to hide.
  • Display Line - Time Line: Set to true to show, and false to hide.
  • Display Label - Label that describes the open or close of market location. Set to true to show, and false to hide.
  • Local TimeZone - The time zone which you are in.
  • Number of weeks Display Backward Span - The time span in weeks, which you want the time bar to display in the main chart for the weeks before.
  • Number of weeks Display Forward Span - The time span in weeks, which you want the time bar to display in the main chart for the weeks ahead.
  • Vertical Line Color - The color of the vertical lines, which indicate the opening or closing of each market.
  • Vertical Text Color - The color of the vertical text, which indicates the opening or closing of each market.


There is a total of 7 sets of market location settings in this indicator, which allows you to display and track 7 different time zones.

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Trend Signal Advanced System
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Indicators
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MagicTrigger MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
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IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
VTrende Pro mt4
Andrii Diachenko
3 (2)
Indicators
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WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicators
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
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Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
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