Change in State of Delivery CISD MT4
- Indicators
- Eda Kaya
- Version: 1.11
The Change in State of Delivery (CISD) Indicator is one of the ICT trading tools designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It assists traders in detecting CISD-level breaks and evaluating trading opportunities based on the signals it provides.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
Change in State of Delivery (CISD) Indicator Table
Below are the key specifications of the CISD indicator:
|
Category
|
ICT - Smart Money - Signal & Forecast
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Beginner
|
Indicator Type
|
Reversal - Breakout - Entry
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping - Day Trading - Intraday Trading
|
Markets
|
Forex - Stocks - Indices
Indicator Overview
The Change in State of Delivery (CISD) Indicator is a practical tool for ICT traders who want to identify CISD levels on price charts. It operates based on specific conditions, incorporating elements such as FVG, OB, IFVG, BB, and BPR to provide precise market insights.
Uptrend
On the 15-minute USD/CHF chart, the Change in State of Delivery (CISD) indicator detects a CISD-level break once the price enters the FVG range. This event generates a signal that highlights a potential buy opportunity.
Downtrend
In bearish market conditions, the CISD indicator triggers sell signals after identifying a CISD-level break. As the price retraces to the FVG zone, it resumes its downward movement, confirming the trend.
Change in State of Delivery Indicator Settings
Below are the available settings for customizing the CISD indicator:
CISD Settings
- Show OB CISD – Enable/Disable CISD with Order Blocks
- Show BB CISD – Display/Hide CISD with Breaker Blocks
- FVG CISD – Toggle CISD visibility with FVG
- iFVG CISD – Activate/Remove CISD with iFVG
- Show BPR CISD – Show/Hide CISD with BPR integration
- Trend Line Color – Customize the trend line appearance
Conclusion
The Change in State of Delivery (CISD) Indicator is an MT4 tool frequently used in ICT trading strategies for detecting breakouts and trend reversals. When a CISD-level break occurs, it generates buy and sell signals, helping traders assess their trading positions with greater precision.