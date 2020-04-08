Change in State of Delivery CISD MT4



The Change in State of Delivery (CISD) Indicator is one of the ICT trading tools designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It assists traders in detecting CISD-level breaks and evaluating trading opportunities based on the signals it provides.





Change in State of Delivery (CISD) Indicator Table



Below are the key specifications of the CISD indicator:

Category ICT - Smart Money - Signal & Forecast Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Reversal - Breakout - Entry Timeframe Multi-Timeframe Trading Style Scalping - Day Trading - Intraday Trading Markets Forex - Stocks - Indices





Indicator Overview



The Change in State of Delivery (CISD) Indicator is a practical tool for ICT traders who want to identify CISD levels on price charts. It operates based on specific conditions, incorporating elements such as FVG, OB, IFVG, BB, and BPR to provide precise market insights.

Uptrend

On the 15-minute USD/CHF chart, the Change in State of Delivery (CISD) indicator detects a CISD-level break once the price enters the FVG range. This event generates a signal that highlights a potential buy opportunity.

Downtrend

In bearish market conditions, the CISD indicator triggers sell signals after identifying a CISD-level break. As the price retraces to the FVG zone, it resumes its downward movement, confirming the trend.





Change in State of Delivery Indicator Settings



Below are the available settings for customizing the CISD indicator:

CISD Settings

Show OB CISD – Enable/Disable CISD with Order Blocks

– Enable/Disable CISD with Order Blocks Show BB CISD – Display/Hide CISD with Breaker Blocks

– Display/Hide CISD with Breaker Blocks FVG CISD – Toggle CISD visibility with FVG

– Toggle CISD visibility with FVG iFVG CISD – Activate/Remove CISD with iFVG

– Activate/Remove CISD with iFVG Show BPR CISD – Show/Hide CISD with BPR integration

– Show/Hide CISD with BPR integration Trend Line Color – Customize the trend line appearance





Conclusion



The Change in State of Delivery (CISD) Indicator is an MT4 tool frequently used in ICT trading strategies for detecting breakouts and trend reversals. When a CISD-level break occurs, it generates buy and sell signals, helping traders assess their trading positions with greater precision.