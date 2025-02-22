Breaker Block and Order Block Indicator MT4

Breaker Block and Order Block Indicator for MT4

The Breaker Block + Order Block Indicator (BB+OB) is a specialized tool crafted for ICT traders. This indicator employs a proprietary algorithm to pinpoint regions where Breaker Blocks and Order Blocks coincide. These key areas are represented on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform as bullish zones in green and bearish zones in brown.

By utilizing this indicator, traders can recognize critical price zones, enhancing their trading strategies and decision-making process.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

BB + OB Indicator Overview

Category

ICT - Smart Money - Supply & Demand

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Reversal - Leading - Breakout

Timeframe

Multi-Time Frame

Trading Style

Scalping - Day Trading - Intraday Trading

Trading Market

Forex - Cryptocurrencies - Indices


Key Features of BB + OB Indicator

The BB + OB Indicator is a sophisticated and effective tool tailored for ICT trading.

It identifies and marks areas where Breaker Blocks and Order Blocks overlap, making them easily visible on the chart. By leveraging a unique calculation algorithm and adjustable settings, this tool provides traders with valuable insights to refine their trading tactics.


Detecting Bullish Overlap of Breaker Block and Order Block

In the 15-minute GBP/JPY chart below, the BB + OB Indicator has pinpointed bullish Order Blocks and Breaker Blocks, highlighting their convergence in green. Once the price revisited this crucial area, it responded sharply and resumed its upward trajectory.


Detecting Bearish Overlap of Breaker Block and Order Block

In the 15-minute EUR/USD chart, a downtrend is evident as the price forms lower lows.

The BB + OB Indicator has successfully identified Order Blocks and Breaker Blocks within this trend, showcasing their overlapping region in brown. These areas can help traders anticipate price movements and refine their trading decisions.


Indicator Configuration

Display Settings:

  • Chart and Object Colors: Customize the visual theme.

General Settings:

  • Candles to Analyze: Define how many past candles are considered in calculations.
  • Show Start Line: Enable or disable the starting point of analysis.
  • Hide Intersection: Show or conceal overlapping order blocks.

Level 1 Settings:

  • Trend Calculation Type: Choose the method for dotted line trends.
  • Show/Hide Level 1 Trend: Control the visibility of Level 1 trends.

Level 2 Settings:

  • Show/Hide Level 2 Trend: Toggle the display of Level 2 trends.

Order Block (OB) Settings:

  • Mode Selection: Choose between Normal, Aggressive, or Defensive modes.
  • Show/Hide Order Blocks: Enable or disable the display of Level 1 Order Blocks.

Breaker Block (BB) Settings:

  • Mode Selection: Choose between Normal, Aggressive, or Defensive modes.
  • Show/Hide Breaker Blocks: Toggle the display of Level 1 Breaker Blocks.

Order Block + Breaker Block (BBOB) Settings:

  • Show/Hide BBOB Zones: Enable or disable the visualization of overlapping Breaker Blocks and Order Blocks.


Conclusion

The BB + OB Indicator is an essential asset for traders searching for overlapping Order Block and Breaker Block regions. It also allows independent identification and visualization of these blocks on price charts. This indicator empowers traders to make quick, data-driven decisions for improved trade execution and profitability.

Victor Ziborov
Victor Ziborov 2025.05.13 15:53 
 

Я этот индикатор скачал. В торговле ещё не пробовал. Пока выглядит убедительно. Кроме основного назначения с его помощью можно ставить SL !!! Интересно, он мою торговлю изменит в плюс ?

Victor Ziborov
Victor Ziborov 2025.05.13 15:53 
 

Я этот индикатор скачал. В торговле ещё не пробовал. Пока выглядит убедительно. Кроме основного назначения с его помощью можно ставить SL !!! Интересно, он мою торговлю изменит в плюс ?

Eda Kaya
Reply from developer Eda Kaya 2025.05.15 16:40
Спасибо за твой хороший отзыв. Надеюсь, использование этого индикатора тебе помогло.
