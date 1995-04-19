Propulsion Block Indicator MT4
The Propulsion Block Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a sophisticated analytical tool designed to detect price shifts and liquidity concentration zones. This indicator pinpoints crucial order block regions that intersect with Supply and Demand areas, offering valuable insights into market movements.
Propulsion Blocks materialize after an order block is established and become active when the price retraces to that level. Bullish order blocks are represented in green, bearish order blocks in red, and propulsion blocks in a lighter shade of green.
Indicator Table
|
Category
|
ICT - Liquidity - Smart Money
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Intermediate
|
Indicator Type
|
Reversal - Continuation
|
Timeframe
|
Multi Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping - Day Trading
|
Market
|
Cryptocurrency - Forex - Stocks
Indicator Overview
The Propulsion Block Indicator highlights the final candle that revisits an order block zone to fill price inefficiencies and absorb liquidity. Once the price reenters this order block, it generally aligns with the market’s dominant direction. Traders can leverage this indicator to identify entry and exit opportunities, with real-time updates whenever the price interacts with these zones.
Bullish Trend Confirmation with Propulsion Block
In a USD/JPY 1-hour chart, as the price reaches an order block (green area), a reversal candle emerges, forming a propulsion block (light green zone). This movement captures liquidity and often propels the price higher, signaling an optimal long entry point.
Bearish Trend Confirmation with Propulsion Block
On a EUR/USD 4-hour chart, a price retracement into the red order block indicates potential liquidity absorption. The light red propulsion block marks a critical reversal zone, where the price initiates its downward movement, confirming a short-selling opportunity.
Indicator Configuration
- Display Preferences – Adjust screen appearance settings.
- Theme Customization – Modify the indicator’s background color.
- General Settings – Manage overall indicator parameters.
- Trend Visibility – Enable or disable the display of propulsion block trends.
Final Thoughts
The Propulsion Block Indicator in MT4 is a powerful tool for recognizing liquidity-driven price reversals and market turning points. Ideal for scalping and day trading, this indicator is widely used by ICT and Smart Money traders to refine their strategies and capitalize on high-probability trading setups.