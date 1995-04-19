Propulsion Block Indicator MT4

The Propulsion Block Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a sophisticated analytical tool designed to detect price shifts and liquidity concentration zones. This indicator pinpoints crucial order block regions that intersect with Supply and Demand areas, offering valuable insights into market movements.

Propulsion Blocks materialize after an order block is established and become active when the price retraces to that level. Bullish order blocks are represented in green, bearish order blocks in red, and propulsion blocks in a lighter shade of green.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

MT4 Indicator Installation | Propulsion Block Indicator MT5| ALL Products By TradingFinderLab | Best MT4 Indicator: Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4 | Best MT4 Utility: Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 | TP & SL Tool: Risk Reward Ratio Calculator RRR MT4 | Money Management: Easy Trade Manager MT4


Indicator Table

Category

ICT - Liquidity - Smart Money

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Intermediate

Indicator Type

Reversal - Continuation

Timeframe

Multi Timeframe

Trading Style

Scalping - Day Trading

Market

Cryptocurrency - Forex - Stocks


Indicator Overview

The Propulsion Block Indicator highlights the final candle that revisits an order block zone to fill price inefficiencies and absorb liquidity. Once the price reenters this order block, it generally aligns with the market’s dominant direction. Traders can leverage this indicator to identify entry and exit opportunities, with real-time updates whenever the price interacts with these zones.

Bullish Trend Confirmation with Propulsion Block

In a USD/JPY 1-hour chart, as the price reaches an order block (green area), a reversal candle emerges, forming a propulsion block (light green zone). This movement captures liquidity and often propels the price higher, signaling an optimal long entry point.

Bearish Trend Confirmation with Propulsion Block

On a EUR/USD 4-hour chart, a price retracement into the red order block indicates potential liquidity absorption. The light red propulsion block marks a critical reversal zone, where the price initiates its downward movement, confirming a short-selling opportunity.


Indicator Configuration

  • Display Preferences – Adjust screen appearance settings.
  • Theme Customization – Modify the indicator’s background color.
  • General Settings – Manage overall indicator parameters.
  • Trend Visibility – Enable or disable the display of propulsion block trends.


Final Thoughts

The Propulsion Block Indicator in MT4 is a powerful tool for recognizing liquidity-driven price reversals and market turning points. Ideal for scalping and day trading, this indicator is widely used by ICT and Smart Money traders to refine their strategies and capitalize on high-probability trading setups.

SAAD TrendTracker
Adnan Iqbal
4.06 (35)
Experts
SAAD TrendTracker is a fully automated EA. It is based on mathematical algorithms Trend Tracker indicator and SAADScalper. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy based on SAADScalper. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different way of uniquely designed algorithm based on Trend Tracker indicator. EA is designed for M1, M5, M15 and M30. It consults daily chart for successful trading accuracy. It consults H1 to handle unsuccessful trades using Trend Tracker Indicator
FREE
Script Delete Pending Orders
Kusuma Nungki S
Utilities
Script for Delete all Pending Orders. Usage: - Enable Automate Trading - Attach / Double click the script ENJOY IT. //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|                                            Close ALL Pending.mq4 | //|                              Copyright 2015, SangBatosai-Code5 | //|                           https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mahakaya | //|      Credit:                                                     | //|       SangBatosai-Code5
FREE
