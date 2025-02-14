Fair Value Gap Void MT4

Fair Value Gap Void MT4

The Fair Value Gap and Void (FVG + Void) indicator is a powerful tool designed for ICT and Smart Money traders who aim to detect and analyze price gaps and fair value gaps (FVGs) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform.

This indicator effectively pinpoints bullish imbalances, marking them with green rectangles, while bearish imbalances are displayed using brown rectangles. As price revisits these areas and begins filling the existing orders, the indicator dynamically updates to show the percentage of the zone that has been consumed.

This functionality enables traders to gain deeper insights into market conditions, leading to more strategic trading decisions.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

MT5 Indicator Installation | Fair Value Gap Void MT5 | ALL Products By TradingFinderLab | Best MT4 Indicator: Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4 | Best MT4 Utility: Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 | TP & SL Tool: Risk Reward Ratio Calculator RRR MT4 | Prop Firm Protector: Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT4 | Money Management + DrawDown Protector: Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro MT4


FVG + Void Indicator Table

Category

ICT - Smart Money - Supply and Demand

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Leading - Reversal - Momentum

Time Frame

Multi Time Frame

Trading Style

Scalping - Day Trading - Intraday Trading

Trading Markets

Forex - Cryptocurrencies - Indices


Bullish FVG Detection and Utilization

On a 30-minute AUD/USD chart, the FVG + Void indicator assists traders in identifying bullish FVG zones by highlighting them in green. For instance, as the price declines toward the 0.68025 level and enters the FVG zone, the indicator tracks and visualizes the consumed portion in gray.

By indicating the percentage of the zone that has been absorbed, this tool supports traders in evaluating market conditions and refining their trading strategies.


Bearish FVG Detection and Utilization

On the daily WTI Oil chart, the FVG + Void indicator highlights bearish FVG zones in brown, helping traders spot key imbalance areas. In this example, as the price ascends toward the 71.0 level and enters the FVG zone, the indicator dynamically marks the consumed region in gray.

Additionally, by displaying the percentage of the zone that has been filled, traders can gain a more precise understanding of market movements and adjust their positions accordingly.


Indicator Settings

Display Settings:

  • Customize the color theme of the chart and objects.

General Settings:

  • Define the number of candles to analyze at the start.
  • Select from six different FVG drawing models: Normal, Very Aggressive, Aggressive, Defensive, Very Defensive, and the farthest or first FVG within the trend.

FVG Settings:

  • Enable or disable FVG display.
  • Show invalidated FVGs.
  • Display the percentage of zone consumption.
  • Customize the color for the utilized FVG area.

Invalidation Settings:

  • Invalidate the zone upon candle closure.
  • Invalidate based on the size of the order block.
  • Define invalidation criteria based on the union of order blocks.


Conclusion

The Fair Value Gap and Void (FVG + Void) indicator employs an advanced algorithm to automatically detect FVG zones, assisting traders in quickly identifying these essential market structures. By marking bullish FVGs in green and bearish FVGs in brown, this tool offers a clearer perspective on price imbalances.

One of its standout features is the ability to display the percentage of a zone that has been consumed, enabling traders to make well-informed decisions based on comprehensive market analysis.

Recommended products
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Main purpose: "Pin Bars" is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works: The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the direction of
FREE
Risk Rewa Ratio Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Risk Reward Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Risk Reward Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is developed to assist traders in determining the potential risk and return of a trading position. It calculates the Risk-to-Reward Ratio (RRR) using three key levels: Entry Price (EP), Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP). This tool graphically presents the RRR at the top-left corner of the chart and highlights the trade levels with three distinct horizontal lines: • Green Line – Indicates the Take Profit level •
FREE
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Utilities
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 Download  The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is a specialized tool developed for capital management , risk management, and trading on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This advanced tool, with its functional and specialized panel, allows traders to easily manage their stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels. This expert includes features for setting acceptable loss and expected profit (R/R) and managing trades with advanced options, providing traders with a p
FREE
Not trading time
Mikhail Nazarenko
4 (2)
Indicators
There are time periods in the market, when trading is highly likely to be unprofitable. This indicator warns you about such non-trading situations and helps you preserve your money and time. Parameters Remind about non-trading periods: Expiration week - remind about the expiration week Consumer index day - remind a day before the release of Consumer index day NON FARM - remind a day before the release of NON FARM Christmas - remind a day before Christmas New Year Days 25.12 - 15.01 - remind abo
FREE
Quasimodo MT4
Panagiotis Georgalas
4 (5)
Indicators
This is an indicator for Quasimodo or Over and Under pattern. It automatically finds the swing points and can even place virtual trades with stop loss and take profit. Press the "Optimize" button to automatically find the most effective settings. The pattern consists of four legs A,B,C,D as shown in the pictures. Open and close prices of the virtual trades are Bid price but the statistics in Display Panel take current spread into account. Its parameters are explained below. Buffer - Pips distanc
FREE
Pivot Pro MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (3)
Indicators
Draws Daily, Weekly and Monthly pivots and the respective supports and resistances levels (S1, S2, S3, R1, R2, R3). Ideal for placing stop losses and/or using as a break-out strategy. Features Unlike other pivot indicators in market you get very clean charts. Pivot levels are plotted irrespective of timeframe, on which you trade, i.e. M1, M5, M15, M30, H1,H4 or Daily timeframes. Pivot levels do not change when you change timeframe. Fully customizable options.    If you are looking at Fibonacci
FREE
Classic Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Classic Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Classic Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator is developed for use on the MetaTrader 4 trading platform and is designed to identify Classic Crab Harmonic patterns on price charts. Introduced by Scott Carney in 2000, the Crab pattern is widely favored among traders for its attractive risk-to-reward potential. This pattern consists of five critical points: X, A, B, C, and D. On this MetaTrader 4 indicator, bullish Crab patterns are displayed i
FREE
MFM BreakOut
Marco Fornero Monia
5 (1)
Indicators
Indicator showing the breakout after at least X candles of the same sign, followed by an opposite candle. PARAMETERS: BARS TO SHOW = Story of Indicators (0 = all bars) Consecutive Bars for Breakout = How many Bars of the same direction and after a Bar with opposite direction Minimu Point between H/L = To consider a bar valid, she must have a Minimun Hi/Lw value Minimu Point between O/C = To consider a bar valid, she must have a Minimun Open/Close value Graphics are self-explanatory
FREE
Gann Pivot Levels MT4
Ali Gokay Duman
Indicators
This indicator calculates gann support and resistance prices with use gann pyramid formulation and draw them on the chart. And If you want, Indicator can alert you when the current price arrive these pivot levels. Alert Options: Send Mobil Message, Send E-mail, Show Message and Sound Alert Levels: S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, R1, R2, R3, R4, R5 Inputs:  GannInputPrice: Input price for gann pyramid formulation. GannInputDigit: How many digit do you want to use for calculation formula. (The number and the
FREE
Currency Timeframe Strength Matrix Demo
Forex Pro Dynamics
Indicators
Note: this product is a free limited version of the full featured product Currency Timeframe Strength Matrix . It only includes AUD, CAD, CHF currencies instead of all 8 currencies. It includes only 5S, 1M, 5M time frames instead of all 8 (5S, 1M, 5M, 15M, 30M, 1H, 4H, 1D). What is it? The Currency TimeFrame Strength Matrix is a simple and comprehensive Forex map that gives a snapshot of what is happening in the Forex market at the very present time. It illustrates the strength and momentum ch
FREE
Buy Sell Magic Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Buy Sell Magic Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Buy Sell Magic Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is an adaptive trading instrument crafted to assist users in identifying trend directions, optimizing trade entries, and managing exits effectively. This forecasting tool utilizes inbuilt calculations to display buy and sell cues via arrow signs on the chart. In addition, it incorporates a zigzag overlay to filter minor fluctuations and emphasize the overall market direction visually. «Indicator Installation
FREE
Wise Men Indicator
Bohdan Kasyanenko
Indicators
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on a chart: 1. Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation. A bullish divergent bar has a lower minimum and the closing price in its upper half. A bearish divergent bar has a higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator are intertwined, and the price has gone up significantly(or downwards). A valid bullish/bearish diver
Market Ticker Free
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (1)
Indicators
A scrolling Market Ticker that displays price changes from all symbols in the Market Watch list. Provides an easy snapshot of symbol prices, and keeps scrolling automatically while you trade and analyse the chart. Options include: - MTF, eg choose to show price changes of the daily chart, or the hourly - use the live candle or the recently completed - font and background coloring
FREE
Pip Value Calculator In Lots
Sergey Oleinik
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is designed for calculating the value of points for the specified lot sizes. The MT5 version is here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29230 Description by lines Line 1 - deposit currency. Line 2 - lot size (10 input parameters) . All further values are calculated into columns below each lot size. Line 3 - calculation of value for one point. Line 4 - calculation of value for spread. All subsequent lines - calculation of value for points (20 input parameters) . All you need t
FREE
Key Price Action Levels Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Key Price Action Levels Indicator for MT4 The Key Price Action Levels Indicator for MetaTrader 4 marks important zones on the chart where price has historically reacted. These zones often act as support or resistance, or represent supply and demand areas. The indicator uses a color-coded system to visually display rounded price levels directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Key Price Action Levels Indicator MT5  | ALL Products By  TradingFind
FREE
PZ Order History MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
4.25 (4)
Utilities
See beyond the numbers: visualize your trade history for smarter decisions General purpose indicator that displays the trade/order history of any live chart, very much alike the visual mode of the strategy tester. It allows you to examine the real trading history of any particular symbol for educative, improvement, reverse-engineering or diagnostic purposes. It can be used successfully with both the master and investor password. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All P
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Marginhedged
Iurii Tokman
Indicators
Marginhedged   Information indicator. Lot - set the required lot for calculations, set using the input field MARGININIT - Initial margin requirements for the specified lot MARGINHEDGED - Margin charged from overlapped orders per set lot PERCENT -   Margin charged on overlapped orders expressed as a percentage Description of indicator settings: _color - set color An example of using the indicator: One buy position with lot 1 is open in the market, the margin requirements in this case correspond t
FREE
Lines Profit Loss
Taras Slobodyanik
4.63 (16)
Indicators
The indicator displays profit (loss) on the current symbol. You can freely drag and drop the line to display the current profit or loss. Parameters Calculation in money or in points — calculate the profit/loss in points or money. Add pending orders to calculate — take pending orders into account in calculations. Magic Number (0 - all orders on symbol) — magic number, if it is necessary to evaluate specific orders. Offset for first drawing (points from the average price) — offset of the line fro
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicators
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Head and Shoulders Pattern
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Head and Shoulders Pattern Indicator - Your Key to Recognizing Trend Reversals Unlock the power of pattern recognition with the "Head and Shoulders Pattern Indicator." This cutting-edge tool, designed for MetaTrader, is your trusted ally in identifying one of the most powerful chart patterns in technical analysis. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, this indicator simplifies the process of spotting the Head and Shoulders pattern, allowing you to make informed trading decisions. Key
FREE
Engulfing Pattern Indicator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicators
Engulfing Pattern is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when a "Bullish" or "Bearish engulfing pattern forms on the timeframe. This indicator comes with alerts options mentioned in the parameter section below. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the private link. Engulfing Pattern Indicator MT5 Other Products Try our Martini EA with 2 years of liv
FREE
Judas Swing with Confirmation Indices ICT MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Judas Swing with Confirmation Indices ICT MT4 The Judas Indicator with Confirmation is specifically designed to detect deceptive price movements on the chart. This tool helps traders recognize the true market trend by filtering out fake breakouts, reducing the risk of falling for false signals. By confirming the primary trend within a 1-minute timeframe , it minimizes the chances of traders making incorrect decisions. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Judas Sw
FREE
Price Volume Divergence Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Price Volume Divergence Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Price Volume Divergence Indicator is one of the simplest tools for detecting and trading volume divergences in financial markets. This MT4 signal and forecast indicator automatically identifies both classic and hidden divergences, displaying trading signals directly on the chart.  Bullish signals are marked in blue , while bearish signals are shown in purple . «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Price Volume Di
FREE
Candle Bias FREE Version
Dario Pedruzzi
Indicators
--->  Check all the other products  <--- The Candle Bias is a coloring indicator that doesn't take account of the close price of the bars.  It will color the candle in the bearish color (of your choice) if the downard range is greater than the upward range.  Conversely, it will color the candle in the bullish color of your choice if the upward range is greater than the downward range.  This is a major helper for Multi Time Frame analysis, it works on every security and every Time Frame. You ca
FREE
Forex Market Profile and Vwap
Lorentzos Roussos
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Volume Profile Indicator / Market Profile Indicator What this is not : FMP is not the classic letter-coded TPO display , does not display the overall chart data profile calculation , and , it does not segment the chart into periods and calculate them. What it does :  Most importantly ,the FMP indicator will process data that resides between the left edge of the user defined spectrum and the right edge of the user defined spectrum. User can define the spectrum by just pulling each end of the indi
FREE
SpectorMA
Sergii Krasnyi
5 (1)
Indicators
We present you an indicator that not only improves the visual aspect of the chart, but also gives it a lively, dynamic character. Our indicator is a combination of one or more Moving Average (MA) indicators, which constantly change their color, creating an interesting and colorful look. This product is a graphical solution, so it is difficult to describe what it does in text, it is easier to see by downloading it, besides the product is free. This indicator is suitable for bloggers who want to
FREE
Fibomathe for MT4
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Indicators
Fibomathe Indicator: Support and Resistance Tool for MT4 The Fibomathe Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that assists traders in identifying support and resistance levels, take-profit zones, and additional price projection areas. It is suitable for traders who use structured approaches to analyze price action and manage trades. Key Features Support and Resistance Levels: Allows users to define and adjust support and resistance levels directly on the chart. L
FREE
LT Automated Support Resistance Screener
Eko Baskoro
4.67 (3)
Indicators
LT Automated Support Resistance Screener is a level indicator or a support resistance indicator that can be used to determine the level of support and resistance values. This indicator is free and easy to used in the Metatrader 4 platform which is built using the MQL4 programming language. Support resistance indicator is an important indicator that is often to used, but it is not available on the MT4 platform. This indicator can be used for all markets like forex, indices, gold etc and all time
FREE
Chandelier Exit Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Chandelier Exit Indicator Meta Trader 4 The Chandelier Exit Indicator , created by the well-known trader and analyst Charles Le Beau, dynamically calculates and plots trailing stop loss levels based on the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator helps traders determine optimal stop loss levels and avoid exiting trades too early. It is a valuable tool for setting stop losses, identifying trend shifts, and refining trading strategies. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installat
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.91 (45)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (138)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET MY TRADING TIPS PLUS A GREAT BONUS! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a very complex thing not only
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.69 (68)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT5 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months access       to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS   — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months access       to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed traders
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (295)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (94)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.64 (105)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is th
PipRush MT4
Hugo Feruglio
Indicators
PipRush is a technical indicator that identifies structured trading opportunities using statistical logic. It automatically draws trade setups with predefined entry, stop loss, and take profit levels. The indicator is designed for traders who want to reduce manual analysis and apply a consistent, data-driven approach. Key Features Automatically plots full trade setup, including entry, stop loss, take profit, and risk-to-reward levels Real-time dashboard displays live performance metrics Alerts f
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.68 (25)
Indicators
Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /        VERSION MT5 Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now, you
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version M
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
IQ Gold Gann Levels a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download
Easy Breakout
Mohamed Hassan
4.69 (13)
Indicators
Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! $44 instead of $88! Promotion is valid until 15 August 2025!  After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!   Easy Breakout is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breako
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicators
Auto Optimized RSI is a smart and easy-to-use arrow indicator designed for precision trading. It automatically finds the most effective RSI Buy and Sell levels for your selected symbol and timeframe using real historical data simulations. The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as part of your existing trading strategy. It is especially useful for intraday trading. Unlike traditional RSI indicators that rely on fixed 70/30 levels, Auto Optimized RSI dynamically adjusts its levels bas
Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.85 (262)
Indicators
Gold Stuff is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended time frame H1. At it indicator work full auto  Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff. You can find it at my profile. Contact me immediately after the purchase to get   personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual here  Please note that I do not sell my
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicators
Currently 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch the e
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
Apollo Secret Trend is a professional trend indicator which can be used to find trends on any pair and time frame. The indicator can easily become your primary trading indicator which you can use to detect market trends no matter what pair or time frame you prefer to trade. By using a special parameter in the indicator you can adapt the signals to your personal trading style. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. The signals of the indicator DO NOT REPAINT! In
Upper and Lower Reversal
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
Upper and Lower Reversal - Early forecasting system for reversal points. Allows you to find price reversal points on the boundaries of the upper and lower price movement channels. The indicator will never repaint or change the position of the signal arrows. Red arrows are a buy signal, Blue arrows are a sell signal. Adapts to any time frames and trading instruments The indicator does not repaint, it works only when the candle closes. There are several types of alerts for signals The indicator i
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (655)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthle
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner is a support‑and‑resistance indicator that adds volume context to price structure. By showing how trading activity clusters around recent pivots, it helps users see where buying or selling interest has been most active. See more MT5 version at:
Hydra Trend Rider
INTRAQUOTES
5 (3)
Indicators
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 5 Version Read the User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 
Scalper System
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 Scalper System is a user-friendly indicator designed to detect market consolidation zones and anticipate breakout movements. Optimized for the M1 or M15 timeframe, it performs best on highly volatile assets like gold (XAUUSD). Although originally designed for the M1 or M15 timeframe, this system performs well across all timeframes thanks to its robust, price action-based strategy. You can visually backtest the indicator to evaluate the accuracy of its si
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.6 (35)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Gold Pro Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Gold Pro Scalper Precise entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! Indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the arrow  (Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell).
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicators
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
ForexGumpXL
Andrey Kozak
5 (1)
Indicators
ForexGumpXL is a new generation in the forex gump indicator line. More accurate, faster, less complicated in the settings is all about the new ForexGumpXL indicator. In the new version of the indicator, we have applied a truly new algorithm of work. Now he does not just analyze the market for a price reversal, but with the help of an adaptation algorithm, determining the current volatility in the market indicator with a high degree of probability is able to anticipate false price reversals in or
Algo Pumping MT4
Ihor Otkydach
4.93 (14)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tra
Gold Trend 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold Trend - this is a good stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red histogram + red SHORT pointer + yellow signal arrow in the same direction + red trend direction arrow. For BUY = blue histogram + blue LONG pointer + aqua signal arrow in the same direction + blue trend direction arrow. Benefits of the
More from author
TP and SL Calculator MT5
Eda Kaya
3.25 (4)
Utilities
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The  Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator  serves as a valuable  risk  and  capital  management tool for determining and setting  take profit (TP)  and  stop loss (SL) levels . These levels can be  easily  drawn directly on the chart using the indicator. This tool enhances capital management by providing a separate box that includes the following features: The ability to create and manage  take profit  and  stop loss levels  for both  Buy  and  Sell  
FREE
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5
Eda Kaya
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5 Designed with the principles of ICT and Smart Money strategies, the Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is an essential tool for traders on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It identifies and highlights significant price levels by marking bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown. These levels represent potential price reversal areas, often influenced by large institutional and bank orders. As price reaches these key zones, it is likely
FREE
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator RRR MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (4)
Utilities
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT5 The R/R Ratio Calculator is an essential tool designed to help traders set Take Profit and Stop Loss levels directly on the chart while analyzing each trade's risk reward ratio . This indicator features a user-friendly management panel for adjusting levels and a movable box that clearly displays the Take Profit , Entry Point , and Stop Loss values. Traders can create these levels using two methods either by dragging the lines on the chart or by manually
FREE
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (2)
Utilities
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT5 The Trade Assistant Expert is a specialized trading tool developed for MetaTrader 5, featuring an interactive chart-based control panel for seamless trade execution and risk oversight. This expert advisor incorporates key functionalities such as automatically adjusting Stop Loss to the entry point (Break Even), activating Trailing Stop, and displaying the countdown until the next candlestick formation. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation
FREE
Order Block Indicator for MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
Order Block Indicator for MT5 The Order Block Indicator (OB) is a highly efficient tool tailored for traders utilizing ICT and Smart Money trading methodologies. Specifically built for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, this indicator enables traders to pinpoint crucial price zones where major financial institutions execute their orders. These areas often act as key decision points, where price movements tend to reverse after encountering liquidity. Traders can leverage this tool to refine their
FREE
BOS and CHOCH with Label Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
BOS and CHOCH with Label Indicator MT5  The BOS-CHOCH market structure shift detector is an advanced tool designed for traders who analyze internal price movements on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform . This indicator leverages sophisticated algorithms to cater specifically to traders following ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money trading methods . It automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) and marks them on the chart with clearly labeled annotations. A
FREE
Market structure indicator bos choch MT5
Eda Kaya
4 (1)
Indicators
Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT5 The Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) is a specialized ICT-style tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . This indicator detects both primary and secondary market character shifts (CHOCH) and breaks in structure (BOS) across multiple levels, offering valuable insights for ICT and Smart Money traders . By helping traders analyze price behavior, it enhances market structure recognition and provides more precise trade opportunities. «Indicator Installati
FREE
Easy Trade Manager Expert MT5
Eda Kaya
1.5 (2)
Utilities
Easy Trade Manager Expert in MT5  The Easy Trade Manager Expert is a risk and position management tool for MetaTrader 5 . This specialized product offers a panel for easily setting Stop Loss and Take Profit levels in several straightforward ways. The management panel includes settings, a theme change for the chart, and a Risk to Reward ratio calculation based on user input. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Easy Trade Manager MT4  | ALL Products By   TradingFin
FREE
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad MT5
Eda Kaya
3.5 (4)
Utilities
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MetaTrader 5  The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced, specialized tool for capital management, risk management, and trading in the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, designed. This expert utilizes a special panel to provide specialized functionalities for trade management. Key features of this expert include setting the risk-to-reward ratio, calculating stop loss , setting multiple take profits , and managing both take profits and stop losses, alongside other
FREE
TP and SL Calculator MT4
Eda Kaya
Utilities
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT4 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is a valuable tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform . It enables traders to calculate and display the profit and loss for each trade.  This indicator features a dedicated management box that provides several essential tools for efficient trade handling, including: Creating Take Profit and Stop Loss levels for buy and sell positions ; Determining trade volume in lots; Displaying the Risk to Reward (R/R) r
FREE
BOS and CHOCH with Label Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
BOS and CHOCH with Label Indicator MT4  The BOS-CHOCH with Label Indicator is an essential tool for traders who employ ICT and Smart Money trading strategies. Utilizing a sophisticated algorithm, this indicator detects and marks price structure breakouts (known as BOS, or Break of Structure) and shifts in market behavior (CHOCH, or Change of Character) directly on the chart. By showcasing every structural shift and market transformation, traders can efficiently observe both significant and subt
FREE
Easy Trade Manager MT4
Eda Kaya
3 (2)
Utilities
Easy Trade Manager Expert in MT4   The Easy Trade Manager Expert is a specialized product designed for effective trade management and risk reduction within the MT4 platform. This tool features a user-friendly panel to easily set Stop Loss and Take Profit levels automatically. The management panel includes settings for adjusting chart themes and calculating the Risk-to-Reward ratio. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Easy Trade Manager Expert MT5   | ALL Product
FREE
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4
Eda Kaya
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4 The Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is a specialized tool tailored for traders utilizing ICT and Smart Money (SMC) methodologies on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator pinpoints bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown, assisting traders in recognizing pivotal market zones. Order block regions are critical price areas where substantial institutional orders can heighten the probability of trend reversals or directional
FREE
ZigZag Indicator for MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
ZigZag Indicator for MT5 The ZigZag Indicator is a valuable tool available in MetaTrader 5, designed to highlight the highs and lows on a price chart. By marking pivotal turning points in price—commonly referred to as Pivot Highs and Lows (HH-HL-LH-LL)—it simplifies the process of identifying price trends. In any price movement, consecutive peaks and troughs are formed. Understanding these patterns correctly is essential for recognizing the direction of the overall market trend or short-term fl
FREE
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Utilities
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 Download  The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is a specialized tool developed for capital management , risk management, and trading on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This advanced tool, with its functional and specialized panel, allows traders to easily manage their stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels. This expert includes features for setting acceptable loss and expected profit (R/R) and managing trades with advanced options, providing traders with a p
FREE
Order Block Void Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Order Block Void Indicator MT5 The Order Block + Void Indicator in MetaTrader 5 is an advanced tool designed to detect key liquidity areas and highlight them as order blocks. These zones are frequently utilized by institutional traders, making them ideal reference points for determining support and resistance levels. This indicator visually marks bullish order blocks with green boxes and bearish order blocks with red boxes. Additionally, once an order block is consumed, it turns gray to indic
FREE
Order Block Void indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
Order Block Void Indicator MT4 Order Blocks represent critical price zones where institutional traders place significant buy and sell orders. These areas often serve as key support and resistance levels on price charts. The Order Block + Void indicator for MetaTrader 4 autonomously marks these order blocks on the chart. One of its notable features is displaying the percentage of the order block that has been utilized, turning the consumed section gray. This tool highlights bullish order blocks
FREE
Fair Value Gap Void MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
Fair Value Gap Void MT5 The Fair Value Gap and Void (FVG + Void) indicator is specifically designed for ICT and Smart Money (SMC) traders, utilizing sophisticated algorithms to detect and highlight imbalance zones and FVGs on price charts. This tool is tailored for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, where bullish FVGs are represented in green and bearish FVGs in brown, allowing traders to quickly recognize critical trading areas. When the price revisits these zones, the indicator marks the portio
FREE
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator RRR MT4
Eda Kaya
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT4 The Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator is a practical tool that helps traders easily define take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels, while calculating the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for each trade. This indicator includes a management panel where traders can set the TP, SL, and R/R values. The indicator displays TP and SL levels as green and red boxes, respectively. These boxes are adjustable, allowing traders to either manually set the levels
FREE
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 4 – Download and Guide Traders rely on a variety of tools and strategies to discover profitable investment opportunities. Among these, the Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator in MetaTrader 4 stands out as a highly effective tool. An FVG represents a price gap within the market structure where supply and demand are not balanced. These gaps emerge during sharp price movements. In simple terms, when three candlesticks form, the gap between the first and thi
FREE
Rejection Block Indicator and Void MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Rejection Block Indicator and Void MT5 The Rejection Block Indicator is a powerful tool designed to detect market reversal zones in MetaTrader 5 . By analyzing candle wicks, this indicator marks crucial rejection block areas where long upper shadows near price highs and lower shadows near price lows act as potential reversal points. Additionally, the Void (absorbed portion) within the rejection blocks is highlighted in gray. Once this void is entirely filled, it signals that the level has lost
FREE
Market structure indicator bos choch MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Market structure indicator BOS CHOCH MT4 The BOS-CHOCH Market Structure Indicator is an ICT-style tool developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed to assist traders who follow ICT methodologies in recognizing shifts in the market’s dominant and secondary trends. By pinpointing structural breakouts and market character changes, traders can refine their technical analysis for more precise decision-making. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |    Market structur
FREE
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4
Eda Kaya
Utilities
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 The Trade Management Assistant is a specialized trading tool designed to enhance capital allocation and mitigate risks within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) environment. This expert advisor features an intuitive control panel that facilitates seamless trade execution, risk oversight, and fund distribution. It also incorporates key functionalities such as automatic breakeven adjustments and a Trailing Stop system for optimized trade security. «Indicator Installation & User
FREE
Easy Rewa to Risk RRR Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
3 (1)
Utilities
Easy Reward to Risk RRR Indicator for MT5 The Easy Reward to Risk RRR Indicator is a powerful trading assistant that streamlines technical analysis. It calculates and visualizes the risk-to-reward ratio in real time. This tool simplifies trading decisions by displaying two distinct areas on the chart a red zone for stop-loss levels and a green zone for take-profit levels . These zones help traders visualize potential losses and gains . «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Install
FREE
Order Block Indicator for MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Order Block Indicator for ICT and Smart Money Trading in MT4 The Order Block Indicator is an essential tool for traders using ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator helps identify crucial price zones where institutional orders are likely to be concentrated, allowing traders to pinpoint potential reversals or high-impact market levels. Bullish order blocks appear in green , while bearish order blocks are displayed in brown . When pri
FREE
Improved Fair Value Gap Void MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Improved Fair Value Gap Void MT5 The Improved Fair Value Gap (iFVG + Void) indicator for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced iteration of the traditional Fair Value Gap "FVG" indicator. Fair Value Gaps emerge following sharp price movements, marking crucial zones where supply and demand are unbalanced. Price action often gravitates back to these levels. This indicator visually marks bullish Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with green boxes and bearish Fair Value Gaps with red boxes. Additionally, it shades the us
FREE
Cisd Cid Bpr combined indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
CISD-CSD & BPR Combined Indicator MT5 The CISD-CSD + BPR Combined Indicator is an advanced tool based on the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) trading style in MetaTrader 5. This indicator utilizes the three concepts of "CSD," "CISD," and "BPR" to identify specific zones on the chart and issue trading signals under appropriate conditions. The "CISD" concept comprises four elements: consolidation , impulse , fluctuation , and divergence . Typically, the price exits these zones with a rapid movement ( I
FREE
Laguerre RSI Indicator in MT5
Eda Kaya
4 (1)
Indicators
Download the Laguerre RSI Indicator for MT5    The Laguerre RSI indicator is a powerful trend-following oscillator designed for MetaTrader 5. It can function independently as a trading tool or serve as a supporting confirmation indicator within broader strategies. Unlike the traditional RSI, it significantly reduces signal lag, particularly in extended time frames. Additionally, it employs a gamma (Γ) filter that minimizes price fluctuations, leading to fewer misleading signals. «Indicator In
FREE
Fair Value Gap or FVG indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Fair Value Gap or FVG indicator MT5 The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator is a valuable asset for traders using MetaTrader 5, designed to highlight market inefficiencies. An FVG occurs when an imbalance between supply and demand causes a rapid price movement. To understand this, picture three consecutive candlesticks; the space between the first and third candlestick represents the "FVG." This indicator automatically marks these gaps on the chart using dynamic boxes—green for bullish FVGs and red
FREE
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator is an effective tool designed to spot trading opportunities in MetaTrader 5 by identifying imbalances in supply and demand. These imbalances, known as FVGs, emerge when the price moves aggressively. To explain simply, imagine three candlesticks: the gap between the first and third candlestick forms the " FVG ." This indicator highlights these gaps as dynamic boxes—green for bullish FVGs and red for bearish FVGs.
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review