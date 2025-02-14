Improved Fair Value Gap Void MT4

The Improved Fair Value Gap (iFVG + Void) indicator for MetaTrader 4 is an upgraded and refined version of the traditional fair value gap tool. Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) arise from sudden and sharp price movements, creating imbalances between supply and demand, which the price often retraces to fill.

The "iFVG + Void" indicator integrates both fair value gap regions and void zones on the chart, offering traders a clearer visual representation. This tool marks bullish FVGs with a green box and bearish FVGs with a red box. Once an FVG is partially filled, it automatically turns gray.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

Indicator Specifications Table

Category

ICT - Smart Money - Liquidity

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Intermediate

Indicator Type

Continuation - Reversal

Time Frame

Multi Time Frame

Trading Style

Scalping - Day Trading

Markets

Cryptocurrency - Forex - Stocks - Commodities


Overview of the Indicator

The iFVG indicator is a more advanced iteration of the standard FVG, designed to detect and display fair value gaps with greater precision. By showing the portion of the FVG that has been utilized, traders can better assess the significance of each price imbalance.

This feature enables users to pinpoint optimal trade entries, exits, and potential reversal points with improved accuracy.


iFVG + Void in an Uptrend

In the 1-hour chart of the USD/JPY currency pair, the indicator detects a price imbalance and marks the bullish fair value gap with a green box. When the price retraces, it interacts with the bullish FVG, signaling a possible long entry opportunity.

The numerical value within the gray section of the FVG box indicates the percentage of the gap that has been filled.


iFVG + Void in a Downtrend

On the 4-hour Solana (SOL) price chart, the indicator identifies an imbalance and places a red fair value gap box on the chart. As the price pulls back, it interacts with the bearish FVG, potentially providing a short-selling opportunity. Consumed FVGs appear as gray boxes, representing areas where the gap has been filled.


Indicator Settings

  • Theme: Light-colored theme
  • Initial Candle Calculation: Evaluates 1000 candles to detect FVGs
  • FVG Object Prefix: Prefix for fair value gap objects
  • FVG Types: Standard FVG box selection
  • Show iFVG: Displays all active fair value gaps
  • Show Invalidated iFVG: Highlights filled FVGs
  • Show Zone Usage Percentage: Displays the percentage of the FVG that has been consumed
  • iFVG Filled Area Color: Gray for consumed FVGs
  • Invalidation Conditions:
    • Full candle close within FVG
    • Overlap with an order block (OB)
    • Specific OB size threshold set at 10
    • Merging multiple OBs to invalidate an FVG


Summary

The Improved Fair Value Gap (iFVG + Void) indicator for MetaTrader 4 aids traders in identifying liquidity zones and price imbalances effectively. It is particularly beneficial for ICT-based and liquidity-driven trading strategies. With this tool, traders can recognize prime entry and exit points while identifying high-probability price reversal zones, making their trades more precise and strategic.

