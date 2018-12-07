Currencies Cleaner

Currencies Cleaner panel will give you an overview of all the most traded market's currencies in a single click.

First of all the panel will refresh all your charts, opening them four times in all timeframes needed.


1 - CURRENCIES

It uses a complex algorithm to study the movement of 17 different indicators. It means that the algorithm not only "reads" the actual value of an indicator, but also creates a probability of success using the position of this value on the indicator and the last movement of the same indicator. After doing this (for each one of the indicators), the algorithm will study the smaller timeframes of the markets, measuring how many times a market has broken the volatility of the indicator on top and on the bottom. The final part consists in isolating the markets of a particular currency and gathering all the probabilities studied before, giving us a numerical results.

Currencies with positive numbers means that one currency, statistically, will have a bull market. On the other hand, currencies with negative numbers means that this currency, statistically, will have a bear market. The higher is the absolute value, the higher is the probability of success.


2 - A.M. and B&B DISTRIBUTIONS

Now we have the second information, the answer to the question: How I read those previous numbers?

You'll get the answer reading this:

B&B Distributions tells you how much bears and bulls are distributed in markets.

A.M. gives us the maximum and minimum value reachable by a single currency, showing also the 80% and the 70% of those values.

The nearer a currency is to the maximum or the minimum of the A.M., the more the currency, statistically, will follow the analysis during the following day. So if the value is (of the absolute value) less than the 70% of the minimum or less the 70% of the maximum, we have a lower probability to obtain our target.


3 - AVERAGE

The panel shows which moving average, statistically, is cut or touched by the market, starting a trend. So we have an higher probability to enter in a market which is starting a trend. Obviously, the lowest is the average value, the lowest are the pips of the target.


4 - DAILY SIGNAL

This panel shows candlesticks patterns in Daily time.

Patterns for Long:

ENGULFING, HAMMER, BIG HAMMER, LONG LINE, INVERTED HAMMER.

Patterns for Short:

ENGULFING, SHOOTING STAR, BIG SHOOTING STAR, LONG LINE, HANGING MAN.

P.N.: These figures are seen in the panel only if market has touched or broken the average.


5 - BACKGROUND

It simply shows the last candlesticks patterns info on the market in weekly time chart.


6 - LAST IMPULSE

An impulse is a ZigZag movement created by the market, called "swing". A market which has the last swing long, has the previous short and vice versa. The highest swing in pips is the Last Impulse.

If you click on a Symbol name, the current chart will switch to that symbol.


Input parameters

Louisiana inputs:

  • Magic Buy: Set magic number for buy orders.
  • Magic Sell: Set magic number for sell orders.
  • Slippage: Set slippage.
  • Louisiana Background Color: Set background color.
  • Louisiana Front Color: Set front color.
  • Buy Orders Color: Set your favourite color for buy orders.
  • Sell Orders Color: Set your favourite color for sell orders.
  • Louisiana Language: Set your favourite language for your assistant: English, Italian and Spanish.

Currencies Cleaner inputs:

  • color_scheme - the color scheme of the panel (background and text color):
    • white_on_black
    • black_on_white
    • yellow_on_green
    • blue_on_gray
  • bull_signals_color - the color of the text in the panel that indicates a bull signal.
  • bear_signals_color - the color of the text in the panel that indicates a bear signal.
  • sunday_cleaner - some brokers have a D1 candle built by only two hours, so this partial D1 candle may wrongly influence the analysis.
    • true - choose true if you start the panel on Monday and you have the Sunday candle.
    • false - choose false if you start the panel not on Monday.
  • "list of symbols name" - in case your broker uses non standard symbols name (for example, EURUSDp instead of EURUSD), here you can put the symbols name used by your broker.


Setup

This panel is an EA. So you have to install it in your MQL4/Experts folder.

Panel minimal resolution is 650x420.

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TFA Trade Manager
TFA Global Pte. Ltd.
Utilities
(8th Feb 2019 Launch Promo: $97/lifetime just for 1 day! Price goes to $180/lifetime in 24 hours!) The TFA Trade Manager helps you easily manage your trades with an intelligent vertical "bars" system. You easily now easily click + drag your entry, stop loss, take profit, breakeven, partial profit and trailing stop with a few simple mouse clicks. You can also easily calculate the risk you wish to allocate to each trade by telling the trade manager your desired risk %, lot size or $dollars to risk
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Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Utilities
This utility automatically draws the trend channel on the price chart. For the time interval from the specified date to the current bar, the drawn channel is almost optimal. Placing the beginning of the channel at a more distant historical price extremum, you get a visualization of a longer-term trend. Channel slope is not a continuous value, but takes one of discrete values (in AxB format, where A is the number of price points (points), and B is the number of timeframes). This program works ONL
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Shao Chen
Utilities
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Alexandr Bryzgalov
4.5 (2)
Utilities
We offer simple and reliable software that can  copy trades  between any MT4 accounts. Easy to use MetaTrader copier which saves valuable time Reliable, so you are protected from technical issues Powerful, with a lot of features available Who can use this MT4 copier? Forex Copier is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to  manage several MetaTrader 4 accounts  at the same time. We do not offer you “yet another
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Opengates Success International
5 (1)
Utilities
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Vijay Vikram Singh Kushwah
Utilities
Trading  Robot which automates your scalping and take your profitability  and forex trading experience to the next level ,Computer cannot analyse market as humans do, at same time we cannot compete with them in terms of speed of execution, hft  & emotionlessness  .  ​In this scalp-trading robot we have integrated human analysis with quick algorithmic execution  to enter and exit trades at fraction of seconds Get More details at :  https://www.noemotionfx.com/tl-scalper-ea To test , use it in dem
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Joel Protusada
Utilities
NewsReady is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that uses a smart straddle methods It needs to be set in charts 2 to 10 minutes before Economic Data release with a red-flag impact on currencies related to the news. Then it run pending orders in specified number of minutes indicated in the time-period parameter. After the specified time, it will stop trading and will remove all pending orders. Important You can not backtest this tool because it is semi-automated and can only be set and run a few min
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Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
Panel designed for ichimoku traders. Intelligent algorithm that reveals signals over multiple time frames and multiple currency crosses.   The benefits you get :   Significantly lightens the signal search analysis. Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates. Works on forex, CFD, Crypto and stocks, time frames from M5 to W1. Integrated pop-up, push notification and sound alerts. Easy to use. Parameters : Number_Instrument = 10; Number of instruments displayed Tenkan = 9; Kijun = 26;
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Nauris Zukas
Utilities
Automatic enumeration of input parameters of the TrendImprovement Pro indicator to find the optimal combination. Description. A powerful tool for testing the input parameters for the TrendImprovement Pro indicator will allow you to quickly find the most profitable options for the input parameters. Settings DateOrBars – switch for using time or number of bars;  MaxBars - the maximum number of bars for calculation; StartHistory - indicator start time; BEGINNING - the initial historical data (In-S
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