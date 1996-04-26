Gioteen Volatility Index MT4

Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI) - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements.

The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicate the market direction.

When the red line falls below 0, it signals a NO trade zone, cautioning you to avoid trading during this period. The blue line illustrates the trend, with values above zero indicating an uptrend.

Additionally, the GVI leverages yellow bars to provide key trading signals. By assessing the size of the yellow bar, you can filter and identify strong trends. The larger the bar, the stronger the trend it represents. In the absence of a yellow bar, the NO trade zone is indicated, suggesting you consider closing any open positions.

The beauty of the Gioteen Volatility Index lies in its simplicity. There are no complicated settings to configure; simply attach it to your chart, and you're ready to harness its power. It's a hassle-free solution that allows you to focus on what truly matters: making good trades.

Furthermore, the GVI enables you to analyze your past trades, providing valuable insights into how it can help improve your results. By reviewing historical data alongside the GVI's signals, you can refine your trading strategies and optimize your decision-making process.

Th Gioteen Volatility Index is a must-have tool for professional traders seeking to enhance their trading systems. It seamlessly adapts to any time frame, market, or trading style, making it the ultimate indicator that will elevate your trading to new heights.

Don't let market volatility hinder your success. Embrace the Gioteen Volatility Index and unlock a world of better trading opportunities like never before!


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Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
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Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
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SRP (Strong Retracement/Reversal Points) is a powerful and unique support and resistance indicator. It displays the closest important levels which we expect the price retracement/reversal! If all level are broken from one side, it recalculates and draws new support and resistance levels, so the levels might be valid for several days depending on the market! Key Features You can use it in all time-frames smaller than daily! Displays closest significant support and resistance levels Update the le
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The Shark Pattern is dependent upon the powerful 88.6% retracement and the 113% Reciprocal Ratio, works extremely well retesting prior support/resistance points (0.886/1.13) as a strong counter-trend reaction. Represents a temporary extreme structure that seeks to capitalize on the extended nature of the Extreme Harmonic Impulse Wave. The indicator demands immediate change in price action character following pattern completion. Extreme Harmonic Impulse Wave utilized depends upon location of 88.6
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Average True Power MT5
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