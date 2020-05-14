Moving Gann Angles Indicator

The indicator plots a fan of trend lines (after clicking on a certain candle), similar to the classic Gann angles. A feature of the indicator is that it plots angles not only on a fixed scale, but also uses the average statistical price of a certain number of bars (to choose from).

The indicator has two ways to calculate the average price for corners (optional):

1) calculation of the average price movement (for a certain number of bars) from High to Low;

2) calculation of the average price movement from Open to Close;





Options:





1. Method - a method for constructing corners;



2. FixedScale - fixed scale (if Fixed_Scale is selected in Method);

3. SecondaryAngles - controls the resolution for drawing secondary corners;



4. RayRight - sets the ray for trend lines;

5. DrawBackground - draw lines as a background;

6. AnglesQuantity - the number of angles;



7. Bars_To_Process - the period, the number of bars, on the basis of which the average price is determined, the "speed" of the corners. If zero or lower, it is calculated based on all historical data;

8. RisingMainAnglesClr , RisingSecondaryAnglesClr, FallingMainAnglesClr, FallingSecondaryAnglesClr - color settings for major and minor angles;

9. MainAnglesLineStyle , SecondaryAnglesLineStyle - line style settings for major and minor corners;





The rest of the parameters are button settings.