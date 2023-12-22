Koala Supply Demand

4.6

Introducing Koala Supply Demand

(We encourage you to share your review or feedback—whether positive or negative—so other traders can benefit from your experience.) 

Welcome to  Koala Supply Demand Indicator. This indicators designed to identify unbroken supply and demand zones in different time frames, this indicator can help trader to view market as zone areas, you can see how price respect some power full zones, this indicator also can show you price action signals when they formed inside zones.

Learn More About Supply Demand Concept : Article

Join My MQL5 Channel To Get More Free Products : Join

MT5 Version Of Koala Supply Demand Is Available Too : Download

Key Features:

  1. On Chart Back Test Ability: Experience the future of analysis with the unique On Chart Back Test feature. Simply click anywhere on the chart, and instantly witness the unexpired supply and demand zones at that specific moment. This capability empowers users with real-time insights for more informed decision-making.66

  2. Price Action Pattern Recognition: Customize your trading strategy by selecting from various price action patterns. The indicator supports popular patterns like engulfing patterns. When chosen, the indicator will display clear buy and sell arrows for each occurrence of the selected pattern within unbroken supply or demand zones.

  3. Alerts for Fresh Signals: Stay ahead of the market with timely alerts. Receive notifications for fresh price action signals occurring inside the identified supply and demand zones. This ensures that you never miss a potential trading opportunity, keeping you connected to the market even when you're away.

How developers can connect this indicator to EA ?

Certainly! Developers can easily connect the Koala Supply Demand Indicator to an EA by utilizing the indicator buffers. Here's a guide on how to access the buy and sell signals from the indicator:

Step 1: Indicator Buffers Explanation:

  • Buffer 1: This buffer corresponds to buy signals generated by the Koala Supply Demand Indicator.
  • Buffer 2: This buffer corresponds to sell signals generated by the Koala Supply Demand Indicator.

Step 2: iCustom Example for EA Integration:

To access the indicator's signals in an EA, you can use the iCustom function in MQL4. Below is an example:

buySignal = iCustom(NULL, timeframe, symbol, 1, shift);

sellSignal = iCustom(NULL, timeframe, symbol, 2, shift);

Conclusion :

Based on my experience , one of the most trustable zones and price areas in forex market is supply and demand zones, in some cases market respect to these zones, and price action patterns is much trustable when they formed inside zones.

Reviews 6
sogstrader
14
sogstrader 2026.05.27 01:37 
 

Verry good indicator...much help for analisys

Francisco Garcia
223
Francisco Garcia 2026.02.12 17:48 
 

Buen trabajo. Gracias

fimbulvetr0601
95
fimbulvetr0601 2025.11.19 18:35 
 

Simple interface. I assumed by activating preferences timeframes the indicators would generate Arrow accordingly?

EDIT : Whats the buffer for BUY and SELL?

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*Current Price Of Product Is 49$ For Limited Time, Next Price Of All Power In One Is 99$* All Power In One (APIO) Indicator The All Power In One (APIO) indicator is a robust tool designed to evaluate the strength of major currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, and others. By analyzing the movements and directions of various currency pairs across selectable timeframes, APIO provides traders with clear insights into currency strengths and potential trading opportunities. MT4 Version of APIO is avai
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peter stoyanov
179
peter stoyanov 2026.06.06 08:44 
 

it's not working for me - when i install the indi - zones show but when i would like to change something - the indi is not showing itself under 'indicators'. zones are drawn ok though and if the indi functionality is restored, it might be a good tool.

sogstrader
14
sogstrader 2026.05.27 01:37 
 

Verry good indicator...much help for analisys

Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
52598
Reply from developer Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou 2026.05.27 07:36
Really appreciate for positive energy 🙏
Francisco Garcia
223
Francisco Garcia 2026.02.12 17:48 
 

Buen trabajo. Gracias

Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
52598
Reply from developer Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou 2026.02.13 14:39
Thanks for positive energy and good review 🙏
fimbulvetr0601
95
fimbulvetr0601 2025.11.19 18:35 
 

Simple interface. I assumed by activating preferences timeframes the indicators would generate Arrow accordingly?

EDIT : Whats the buffer for BUY and SELL?

Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
52598
Reply from developer Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou 2026.02.12 11:37
Thank you for your comment and for using the indicator 🙏 Yes, it should work as expected. When you activate the preferred timeframes, the indicator will generate arrows accordingly. If you have upgraded to version 1.7, you will now receive an alert for every Buy and Sell arrow 🔔 Regarding the buffer mapping: Buffer 0 = Buy signal Buffer 1 = Sell signal
Russell K
85
Russell K 2025.09.28 08:50 
 

Good job)

Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
52598
Reply from developer Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou 2026.02.12 11:35
Really appreciate for your positive energy
Abraham Correa
4755
Abraham Correa 2025.08.29 01:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
52598
Reply from developer Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou 2025.08.29 05:51
Really appreciate for your positive energy.
I try to bring up high quality free products. so i continue update on this product to make it as best supply demand tool and also for free.
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