TrendWavePattern


TrendWavePattern  an another way to trade with a harmonic pattern, a maestro classic pattern . I made some improvements and combinations with my own strategy. Trend direction, buy-sell signal ,hi-low area and pivot line. These will be helpful for trader to read the current market condition. So it is not blindly following the pattern itself but also following other informations from the market.

Readable chart appearance. Designed to be user friendly even you are a new trader. BUY-SELL zone, TakeProfit and StopLoss price,current market trend and current bearish and bullish pattern. There are 3 Take Profit levels defined by Fibonacci levels and single stoploss drawn up automatically when the pattern triggered .


FEATURES

  1.  Chart Pattern
  2.  Alert when pattern triggered
  3.  BUY-SELL zone
  4.  Entry signal arrow
  5.  Multi TimeFrame Hi-Low Lines
  6.  Multi TimeFrame Pivot Line
  7.  Trend Line
  8.  TakeProfit and StopLoss lines
  9.  Easily to change color theme summarized into 2 color groups
  10.  Hide/Show each object/buffer 

TimeFrame: Recommended M5 - H4

Currency Pair: Any Currency Pair

Also we ca use it on Renko Chart


HOW TO TRADE

There are 2 ways to trade with TrendWavePattern Indicator

 1. Follow Pattern Direction, In case BUY order ( vice versa for SELL  ) :

  •  Bullish Pattern triggered , indicator will provide alert for this.
  •  Current Trend is UP Trend
  •  Price is on BUY ZONE , it is closely on Point D. 
  •  Buy signal arrow triggered ( Candle Close ).
  •  Stop Loss on " StopLoss Buy " line
  •  TakeProfit on Fibonacci level between BUY ZONE and SELL ZONE. There are 3 levels of TakeProfit line. You can choose one of them or you can place 3 buy orders at the same time and price with 3 different takeprofit for each order.
 2. Ignore the direction of Pattern. We can place order buy/sell on every pattern triggered. In case BUY order ( Vice versa for SELL ): 
  •  Pattern triggered ( No matter Bullish/Bearish Pattern ), indicator will provide alert for this.
  •  Current Trend is UP Trend
  •  Price is on BUY ZONE , it can be around Point D or Point C.
  •  Buy signal arrow triggered  ( Candle Close ).
  •  Stop Loss on " StopLoss Buy " line
  •  TakeProfit on Fibonacci level between BUY ZONE and SELL ZONE. There are 3 levels of TakeProfit line. You can choose one of them or you can place 3 buy orders at the same time and price with 3 different takeprofit for each order.


PARAMETERS

  1.  Show Target Fibo( True/False ). It is Fibonacci levels that is also TakeProfit levels 
  2.  Show Arrows (True/False ). It is entry signal arrow.
  3.  Show Trade Zone (True/False ) . It will show /hide trade zone and StopLoss lines.
  4.  Show Pivot ( True/False). It will will show Pivot Line
  5.  Pivot Period. Define Pivot Period here. It can be from M1- Monthly. 
  6.  Show High Low (True/False). It is High Price and Low Price of defined TimeFrame on Point 7 below.
  7.  High Low Period. It is a period of high low , it can be from M1-Monthly.
  8.  Show Texts ( True/ False ). Show/Hide Texts from chart.
  9.  Depth. It is the depth range of pattern
  10.  Histo. The period of bars the indicator will read pattern and zz buffers.
  11.  KPeriod , KPeriod of Stochastic
  12.  DPeriod, D Period of Stochastic
  13.  Slowing, Slowing of Stochastic
  14.  Overbought, Overbought level of Stochastic
  15.  Oversold, Oversold level of Stochastic
  16.  ColorUP, color group of up direction
  17.  ColorDN, color group of Down Direction
  18.  PopUp alert ( true/false ). Alert on current device
  19.  Mobile alert ( true / false). Alert on mobile device using Metaquotes ID
  20.  Email Alert ( true/false ) . Alert thru email. Setting Up email alert on MT4 platform required for this way. 


Please feel free to contact me or post it on comment section for any questions. 


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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Currency Strength Matrix
Raymond Gilmour
4.5 (26)
Indicators
THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS This indicator  reads price action to confirm trend and strength . Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends. For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.75 (8)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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4.67 (3)
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It identifies the pivot, support, and resistance price levels of the selected timeframe and then draws lines onto the chart. FEATURES: Option to specify the Timeframe Period in the PivotSR calculation. Option to display the PivotSR of the last candle, of every candle, or of the current candle. Options for displaying labels, line thickness, and line color. PivotSR can be interpreted as reversal levels or past price reactions that can be used as the basis for current price analysis. Some traders b
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StochSignal
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It works based on the Stochastic Indicator algorithm. Very useful for trading with high-low or OverSold/Overbought swing strategies. StochSignal will show a buy arrow if the two lines have crossed in the OverSold area and sell arrows if the two lines have crossed in the Overbought area. You can put the Stochastic Indicator on the chart with the same parameters as this StochSignal Indicator to understand more clearly how it works. This indicator is equipped with the following parameters: Inputs d
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XChannel
Wartono
Indicators
It is a custom non-repaint indicator to identify trade opportunities in swing action as prices move within an upper and lower band. Inspired by the Keltner Channel, the most popular channel Indicator introduced by Chester Keltner. It is different with a Bollinger Bands. It represents volatility using the high and low prices, while Bollinger's studies rely on the standard deviation. The algorithm for this indicator is also available in the EntryMaximator EA. Including the option to use it or not.
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CTime
Wartono
Indicators
This is the countdown of the last candle Indicator. How much time remains in the current candle of your chart CTime display exactly how many hours, minutes and seconds remain before the current candle closes, and a new one opens. This allows you to be on the ball as soon as the next candle appears It could be useful for a trader who trades with candles as the main attention Available option to change the text color to suit the chart background. This Indicator is related to the system here .
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The Rainbow Multiple EMA Indicator
Wartono
Indicators
It is based on Multiple EMA indicators. The idea is that how to display multiple Exponential Moving Averages on the chart easily without placing them one by one. It has also BLUE-RED trend lips to define UPTREND and DOWNTREND whichas BLUE is UPTREND and RED is DOWNTREND.You can change the colors by going to Indicator properties --- colors. There are 2 external setting. They are Period and Shift. When you change them (period and or shift ) then all will automatically adjust. For any currency pair
Range Multi Alligators
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Range Multi Alligators provides Range Channel High Low Information and the market trend indicated by the blue-red Histogram in the middle of range channel. The range channel lines is useful to define stoploss and take profit. This is trend follower indicator based on the Multi Alligators. Attach it on the chart and change one or all setting then all lines will move synchronously with the current one. Parameters Period : the number of bars used for the indicator calculations. Default: 120 used f
Stochastic Candles
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Indicators
Stochastic Candles Indicator   It will convert the stochastic indicator from separate window to the chart window by drawing oversold-overbought coloring candles. Red is overbought and blue is oversold by default.And you can change the color later on the external indicator setting.This is Multi timeframe  indicator that means it can show appearance result from another timeframe.E.g: If you set timeframe H1 then it will draw candles from Timeframe H1 whatever timeframe you attach on. It will be us
Autobot Retracement Code
Wartono
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Autobot Retracement Code (ARC) A robot trading that works based on retracement strategy while following the market trend.It has  made average profits up to 25% /month that is relatively a High Return of Investment.Real Account proof. Fully automation. Auto Lot sizing, Auto TakeProfit Calculation, Auto StopLoss Calculation. Currently Running on Real account , it has more than 100% growth / 5 months. NEW UPDATE RELEASED, VERSION 3.0  FEATURES on Version 3: FIFO rules Auto LotSize Auto StopLoss 
Order Management EA
Wartono
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Order Management EA (OME). The software will manage your trades based on 2 options: Magic Number or Order Comment. Both the Trades from the other EA or from Manual Trading. Drawing Stop Loss/Take Profit, Close All the positions, manages Multiple Orders, determining grid range and entry signals automatically.  Sending Martingale Orders, if necessary, that can be turn off/on. Including 2 options lot calculation: Multiplication or Addition.  You install OME in your account, you place order, and it
SardaFx Forex Robot
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Strategy – Bollinger Band, Moving Average and Price Actions. Bollinger Bands to identify High-Low Price, Moving Average to identify Trend and Price Action is to synchronize both of them.  SardaFx 4.1 has average holding time 24 hours (1 day) on timeframe H1. It is not a Martingale EA or Averaging EA. The work is simple, BUY and Exit or SELL and Exit. No recurring BUY and or SELL in the same time and the same symbol except you adjust Max BUY/SELL  more than 1,default setting is 1 BUY and 1 SELL.
RangeBorder Buy Sell Non Repaint
Wartono
Indicators
Some informations on the chart with the single attachment. RangeBorder Buy Sell (RBBS) Non Repaint Indicator will provide trend line, buy sell arrows,reversal arrows, range channel, order exit area,high average price line and low average price line.All arrows and lines don't repaint and not lagging. Once candle closed it won't  repaint. Reading Indicator: 1. Small Stars , Indicates oversold and overbought with certain logic and price may reverse when this small star triggers. Useful to identify
Dapitrend Non Repaint Indicator
Wartono
Indicators
Oversold and Overbought Candles, Trendlines, and BUY-SELL arrows in the single Indicator. Built from 8 default MT4 Indicators. Stochastic,RSI,SAR,CCI,RVI,DeMarker,WPR and MA. It is " NON REPAINT " indicator. All buffers do not repaint.  Double Trendline buffers that can also be used to identify sideway market and support resistance area.  Any timeframes and any currency pairs. Parameters: Show Trend . TRUE/FALSE to show trendlines on the chart Follow Trend. If TRUE , Dapitrend will show only
StochScanner 3 Modes
Wartono
Indicators
This is MT4 version of StochScanner It scans Stochastic from Multi Symbols and Multi Timeframes and displayed on the dashboard on a single chart. . 4 scanning modes: 1. Mode OverBought/OverSold Indicator scans Overbought and OverSold . OverBought : current stochastic is above level 80 and OverSold : current stochastic is below level 20 2. Mode Signal It means if the previous stochastic is on OverBought or OverSold ( either Main Line and Signal Line ) and the current Main Line cross over the curr
MTF Price Patterns Scanner
Wartono
Utilities
It is an expert advisor that scans the last patterns on defined symbols and timeframes . Multi Symbols /pairs , Multi timeframes .  There are 2 ways to specify symbols : Automatically scan all symbols available on the market watch (true/false) Type any symbols ,separated by comma.   There are also 2 ways to specify timeframes : Automatically scan all timeframes available on mt4 (true/false) Type any timeframes,separated by comma.   Unlimited symbols available in an account and unlimited timefra
Golden Retracement Power
Wartono
5 (3)
Indicators
GOLDEN RETRACEMENT POWER indicator draws fibonacci levels automatically. Defines the golden entry buy/sell area, support and resistant lines , signals arrows and strength 'Power Bars Level' based on price action . Some indicators also work behind the chart: Stochastic,RSI,MFI,DeMarker and WPR . Fibonacci retracements are a popular form of technical analysis used by traders in order to predict future potential prices in the financial markets. If used correctly, Fibonacci retracements and ratios c
Lemurian Trader
Wartono
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Lemurian Trader is a multi symbols  EA/robot. User can input symbols in the external parameter separated by comma. Only need to place on the single chart, no need to open multiple chart,no limited symbols as long the symbol is available on the market watch. Sweeping signals from timeframe M15 to H4 on each symbol to find the best high/low price while it also keeps to follow the trend. Lower TF M15 as a signal and higher(M30,H1,H4) to indentify trend and high low. It means whatever timeframe we p
RSI Scanner Plus
Wartono
Indicators
RSI Scanner Plus Indicator scans RSI values in multiple symbols and timeframes. Plus trend line buffer on the chart.  Features: -Trend Line :  We add trend line on the chart in the hope it help you to see current trend on the chart while following oversold and overbought  from RSI. This is additional feature in the indicator. We consider that following the trend is very important in trading. -Changeable Panel Display :  Change the value of Max.Symbols/Panel and  the indicator will adjust the da
Trend Scanner Xtra
Wartono
1 (1)
Indicators
TrendScanner XTra scans market trends from Multi Symbols and Multi Timeframes with extra additional Entry Point Signals arrow on the current chart. Features: -Entry Point SIgnals :  This is additional feature in the indicator. No repaint arrows. The Trading system in the single indicator. MTF Trend informations and Entry Signals. In order to make it easier for trader to get trading moments from a single chart and  deciding entry time.  -Changeable Panel Display :  Change the value of Max.Symbol
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Wartono
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PullbackMatrix provides the key information of the trading transactions when it finds the right market moment based on its built-in logic algorithm. The high accuracy signals including Trading Symbol, Entry Price, Entry Time, TakeProfit, Stoploss, and more. And that's all will be available instantly in your chart panel, drawing the position lines and also sending signal notification to email, mobile phone, and screen popup. More important is that also saves signals into a .csv file which is usef
KXChannel No Repaint
Wartono
Indicators
Non-repaint indicator    to identify trade opportunities in swing action as prices move within an upper and lower band. Inspired by the Keltner Channel, the most popular channel Indicator introduced by Chester Keltner. It is different with a Bollinger Bands. It represents volatility using the high and low prices, while Bollinger's studies rely on the standard deviation. Customized by adding the trends exactly in the middle line, arrows when price cross over the outer lines and Fibonacci Levels L
TradeArray Scalping
Wartono
Indicators
A professional trading indicator with double-entry options. Valuable Smooth Channel Lines on the separated window, Trend Lines both on the main window, and separated window and entry arrows. Good for trading scalping in the lower timeframes. Even also it can work and provide signals in the higher timeframes for longer-term trading periods.  INDICATOR SETTINGS: 1.  Signal Mode. There are 2 options: Default and Compact. If Default, it will provide 3 different arrow codes on the main window. This o
Magic Regression
Wartono
Indicators
Provides Regression Channel on the current chart. Combined by Trend of Moving Averages and Multi timeframes Oscillator Indicators: CCI, RSI, Stochastic, and MACD with specific working logic . It could make us easier to identify swing high-low as an entry point, the retracement area while following the current trend. Consists of 2 types of signal, main and secondary. The main signal will draw very clearly triangle and lines on the chart with the word " BUY" or 'SELL'. and the secondary is the sta
TradeSizeCalculator
Wartono
Indicators
It could help to calculate Risk-Reward easily before placing a BUY-SELL position. TradeSizeCalculator is a Multi-Tasking Calculator. It will calculate the others when we define the value in one of the columns. Stoploss, risk percentage, risk-money, lot size, take-profit , reward-money, and reward-ratio. Depending on which value is changed. All values in the columns are editable. Also, we can get those calculation results by drag-drop the stop-loss/take-profit line. Parameter: The inputs below ar
MACD Scanner Dashboard
Wartono
Indicators
MACD Scanner provides the multi symbols and multi-timeframes of MACD signals. It is useful for trader to find the trading idea quickly and easily. User-friendly, visually clean, colorful, and readable. Dynamic dashboard display that can be adjusted thru the external input settings. Total Timeframes and Total symbols as well as the desired total rows/panel, so it can maximize the efficiency of using the chart space. The Highlight Stars on the certain matrix boxes line based on the selected Scan M
EntryMaximator A Semi Automated Trading
Wartono
Experts
It has 3 capabilities at once and can be adjusted according to needs. Full Auto, Semi-Auto, or Warning Signals only. You can choose it by setting the parameters provided. Built to help Traders work much easier than doing it manually. Sharpen the accuracy of market analysis performed by a Trader by only executing in certain price areas and adjustable signal parameters. Features Ability to manage trading management, including automatically determining stop loss/take profit, calculating lot size ba
GU Spot
Wartono
Experts
GU Spot is a One Shot One Kill EA. A  Scalping EA   for GBPUSD .   No Martingale, No Averaging, No Grid or other high-risk strategies.  Working with up to the best 100 trading signals algorithm from various Trading Systems. The combination of Price Action, High Low, Trend, Range Levels, Pullback /  Retracement and Reversal. This is Fully Automatic Trading Robot . High Accuracy Entry Signals and protected by a proper Money Management. A tight Stop Loss with SL:TP ratio 1:3 by default, Trailing an
SignalPinner A Non Repaint Trend Follower Signals
Wartono
Indicators
SignalPinner is a trend line Indicator which can detect market trends early by including three types of signal arrows. Non repaint and trend following. Signals on the strong trend, signals in the beginning of trend and signals with multiple market analysis algorithm as the main signals. Supported by alert notification message to keep you getting signals while on the go. Symbols: Any Timeframes: Any Features Histogram buffers as a sign the trend is started. It can help the trader knowing the mar
Scalping Scanner Dashboard
Wartono
Indicators
Scanning   Multi Symbols Scalping Signals based on 3 kinds of Market Analysis methods. Trend, Signal, and Reversator. And each method consists of its own multi timeframes algorithm functions. Summarized to become clear signals direction BUY/SELL, including the signals strength scoring and sending message to all available alert tools. Displayed on a User Friendly and customizable Dashboard. Size, colors, coordinates, highlight, hidden/show and more. Base Timeframe: M15. And M5 to Daily to confirm
ChartGetSignal
Wartono
1 (1)
Indicators
Provides instant signals on the chart in panel form. Equipped with signal description and trading analysis tools such as drawing auto trendlines, support/resistance area, regression channel, Fibonacci levels, Pivot levels and current signal price, signal time, signal expiry and stoploss recommendation. Also sending alert messages to all available mt4 alert tool. A detailed description panel provides information about where the signal comes from and what indicators are behind the signal. Includin
ChartGetTools
Wartono
Indicators
All in one Indicator. Multiple market analysis tools. Non-Repaint Oscillator signals, Trend lines, Price channel, Fibonacci levels, Support and Resistance, Regression, Pivot levels, Candle Strength and Oversold/Overbought line detector. Includes buttons to hide or show. Advanced algorithms to detect important reversal points and draw trend lines or shapes automatically in appropriate areas. A simple and professional chart display, user friendly and easier to understand for faster and accurately
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