Gartley Projection D

3.71

The indicator identifies the harmonic patterns (XABCD) according to developments of H.M.Gartley ("Profits in the Stock Market", 1935г).

It projects D-point as a point in the perspective projection (specify ProjectionD_Mode = true in the settings).

Does not redraw. When a bar of the working timeframe closes, if the identified pattern point has not moved during Patterns_Fractal_Bars bars, an arrow appears on the chart (in the direction of the expected price movement). From this moment on, the arrow permanently remains on the chart.

2-3 and more arrows in a row - this is changing market conditions, NOT repaint/redraw (must not switch time-frames back and forth).

NOTE: 2-3 and more arrows in a row - this is changing market conditions, NOT redraw.

The total number of patterns is 85 (including Gartley-222 and Gartley-222WS, the full list is available in the Comments section). Only the latest identified pattern is filled with a solid color among all identified patterns.


Parameters

  • DrawPatterns (true/false) - draw a pattern with a solid color
  • ProjectionD_Mode (true/false) - mode for defining the D-point as a projection in perspective
  • Patterns_Fractal_Bars - the number of the working timeframe bars, during which the latest identified pattern point must remain fixed for it to be considered a formed fractal (an arrow appears on the chart)
  • Patterns_Deviation - allowed percentage deviation from the reference values of side proportions in a pattern (allowed value range)
  • Patterns_XA_MinLength_Bars - the minimum allowed number of bars on the initial segment XA
  • Patterns_XA_MinHeight_Points - the minimum allowed size of the initial segment XA in points
  • ZigZag_Depth - parameter of the ZigZag indicator
  • ZigZag_Deviation - parameter of the ZigZag indicator
  • ZigZag_Backstep - parameter of the ZigZag indicator
  • ShowInfo (true/false) - display the list of identified patterns at the left side of the chart
  • PrintInfo (true/false) - print the information to the log

    For clarity and better practical use, I prefer to split all harmonic patterns into 12 groups:

    • Golden-Ratio – classic Fibonacci symmetry

    • Moderate-Retracement – shallow B-point pullbacks

    • Deep-Retracement – deep B-point retracements

    • Extreme-Extension – stretched BD/XB extensions

    • Reciprocal-Structure – mirror-symmetric AC legs

    • Shark-Family – specific 0.752 / 1.373 AC ratios

    • Anti-Patterns – inverse-logic harmonic structures

    • Extreme-Expansion – oversized XB or XD legs

    • Special-Symmetry – BD ≈ XD proportional symmetry

    • Balanced-Complex – multi-condition blended ratios

    • BG-Series – XB=0.507, XD=1.00 proprietary set

    • Swan-Patterns – Black/White Swan extreme models


Reviews 8
amfels07
493
amfels07 2018.04.26 16:40 
 

Updated review: I rented this indicator awhile back but came back to started using it once again because if you really study these patterns use both True and False settings it will allow you to see the whole picture of the particular pair you're trading.........This is just the way i like to use it following the False setting to trade but also using the True setting to be able to calculate my exit area to take profit at........Simply the best out there recommend is 1,000%!!! Thanks for your hard work on this huge winner, Oleksandr!!

Awesome Indicator, Great Work!! Truly no repainting arrows plus nice Gartley patterns respecting prices as far as I can see I can't wait to use it long term but short term I've had it already had a couple of winners following longer 1h,4h time frames THANKS!

Kamchattech
131
Kamchattech 2018.03.13 16:13 
 

Great product! I recommend everyone. The developer is very responsive and constructive. An excellent specialist. Uniquely the maximum score.

Peter de Haas
1163
Peter de Haas 2017.11.12 21:20 
 

Good indi , Best on 4H TF

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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Gartley Projections D
Oleksandr Medviediev
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The indicator identifies the harmonic patterns (XABCD) according to developments of H.M.Gartley ( "Profits in the Stock Market" , 1935г). It projects D-point as a point in the perspective projection (specify ProjectionD_Mode = true in the settings). Does not redraw. When a bar of the working timeframe closes, if the identified pattern point has not moved during Patterns_Fractal_Bars bars, an arrow appears on the chart (in the direction of the expected price movement). From this moment on, the ar
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TheDeal
741
TheDeal 2023.06.10 03:20 
 

For any prospective buyer be forewarned this indicator indeed does repaint. The author will tell you it re-calculates and that is true as that is the nature of harmonic patterns. However that does not change the fact that arrows from previous calculations will vanish. A true non repaint would mean all previous failed arrows remain and of course the final print as well. That is non-repaint.

Oleksandr Medviediev
4635
Reply from developer Oleksandr Medviediev 2023.06.10 08:06
Arrows will vanish ONLY if you switch TF back and forth (conditions for harmonic recalculates). Do not switch working TF and arrows will stay. NOTE: harmonics are too complex to remember data for each TF (will slow indicator beyond reason). Please check and amend your review. This is particularly unfair as many people will see 1 star and just skip (will not go into details).
salco85 Litwinov
198
salco85 Litwinov 2018.05.22 20:11 
 

Самый плохой индикатор из всех гартли что я встречал!! Стрелки рисуют после обновления графика,фильтром в алгоритме индикатора как заявляет автор нет. Полная ерунда. ZUP бесплатный и тот лучше на много чем этот шлак.По структуре точка D должна не перерисовывать если это эталонные значения паттерна,но здесь в этом индикаторе все обратное точка D при эталонных значениях пропадает паттерн ваще отменяется как так я в шоке ??? Кароче ребятки полная ерунда и очередной шлак этот индикатор.

amfels07
493
amfels07 2018.04.26 16:40 
 

Updated review: I rented this indicator awhile back but came back to started using it once again because if you really study these patterns use both True and False settings it will allow you to see the whole picture of the particular pair you're trading.........This is just the way i like to use it following the False setting to trade but also using the True setting to be able to calculate my exit area to take profit at........Simply the best out there recommend is 1,000%!!! Thanks for your hard work on this huge winner, Oleksandr!!

Awesome Indicator, Great Work!! Truly no repainting arrows plus nice Gartley patterns respecting prices as far as I can see I can't wait to use it long term but short term I've had it already had a couple of winners following longer 1h,4h time frames THANKS!

Kamchattech
131
Kamchattech 2018.03.13 16:13 
 

Great product! I recommend everyone. The developer is very responsive and constructive. An excellent specialist. Uniquely the maximum score.

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2018.02.04 04:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Peter de Haas
1163
Peter de Haas 2017.11.12 21:20 
 

Good indi , Best on 4H TF

Yehor Pozhydaiev
949
Yehor Pozhydaiev 2017.08.07 20:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2017.08.01 18:50 
 

I have to correct the review, this is an amazing indicator, which I recommend to everyone.!!!!

Very good for beginners, and experienced Traders

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