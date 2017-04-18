Gartley Projection D

The indicator identifies the harmonic patterns (XABCD) according to developments of H.M.Gartley ("Profits in the Stock Market", 1935г).

It projects D-point as a point in the perspective projection (specify ProjectionD_Mode = true in the settings).

Does not redraw. When a bar of the working timeframe closes, if the identified pattern point has not moved during Patterns_Fractal_Bars bars, an arrow appears on the chart (in the direction of the expected price movement). From this moment on, the arrow permanently remains on the chart.



2-3 and more arrows in a row - this is changing market conditions, NOT repaint/redraw (must not switch time-frames back and forth).



NOTE: 2-3 and more arrows in a row - this is changing market conditions, NOT redraw.

The total number of patterns is 85 (including Gartley-222 and Gartley-222WS, the full list is available in the Comments section). Only the latest identified pattern is filled with a solid color among all identified patterns.





Parameters