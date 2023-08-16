Auto double push eng

Update:ver1.53 (2023/08/16)
・ Overview and required environment
Generate a duplicate limit order reservation for manual orders or orders from other tools, etc. This is specialized to "simplify the ordering operation". For the analysis to decide ordering, please do your best by yourself, such as fishing for materials, deriving a rule of thumb, using other analysis tools and EA together, etc. Since version 1.28, the function of "automatically re-order after settlement" has been implemented. (This function can be enabled only in the paid version.)

• Deployment and post-deployment operations
The implementation itself is simple: just run the appropriate chart as an "Automatic Buy / Sell EA" (whatever the chart you want to run; this EA has not seen the chart). Then, if there are orders other than local copies on this EA, the system will automatically generate limit orders accordingly, in the form of "Reserve additional transactions in case of loss."
As a note of introduction operation, it is not possible to "operate this EA with multiple charts". Since the EA does not see the chart itself but only sees the order status, there is no meaning to operate with multiple charts. Also, it does nothing unless "automatic buying and selling" is allowed as the setting of the terminal and EA (it does not even output the description of the set value).

Customizing operation setting values, etc.
The set value can be changed from "Parameter input" of EA setting.
In the free version, the "Auto-reorder by this EA alone" function is suppressed, but otherwise there is no difference. The output file of the setting value describes the setting value and operation including the auto-reorder.

Initially, for each currency pair, the system will automatically generate up to 10 replicas for each 140 points of loss per source, as long as the amount of loss allowed and excess margin allow. The system will not generate a replica that is short of margin from the beginning. It works as it is, but you can change the creation interval, tolerance, account transaction fee prediction, etc. as the operation setting value of EA.
Only "Japanese / English" can be output to the terminal log (automatic recognition is available depending on the terminal language setting). The original language is Japanese, and the contents of the English display are machine translated. Therefore, it may be somewhat difficult to read.

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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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・ Overview and required environment Generates a duplicate of the limit order reservation for only one order, either a manual order or an order placed from another tool or service. For analysis that makes an order decision, please do your best by yourself, such as collecting materials, guiding rules of thumb, and using other analysis tools and EA together. ・ Installation and operation after installation Easy to deploy. As an "EA that can be bought and sold automatically", just operate it on an a
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Update:ver1.53 (2023/08/16) ・ Overview and required environment Generate a duplicate limit order reservation for manual orders or orders from other tools, etc. This is specialized to "simplify the ordering operation". For the analysis to decide ordering, please do your best by yourself, such as fishing for materials, deriving a rule of thumb, using other analysis tools and EA together, etc. Since version 1.28, the function of "automatically re-order after settlement" has been implemented. (This
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