Dr Niremberg USDCAD
- Experts
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Roberto AlvarezI'm Engineer and algorithmic programmer.
My passion is learning more and more about AI, machine learning, data science and robotics.
I love trading, of course.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Dr Niremberg USDCAD is a professional Expert Advisor specifically developed for trading the USDCAD currency pair on MetaTrader 5. It has been designed with a strong focus on stability, risk management, and long-term consistency.
The system is suitable for both beginner and experienced traders seeking a fully automated trading solution based on objective probability criteria while avoiding high-risk strategies that could jeopardize trading capital.
Trading Without High-Risk Strategies
Unlike many automated trading systems, Dr Niremberg USDCAD does NOT use:
- Martingale
- Grid Trading
- Progressive position size increases
- Recovery systems based on excessive market exposure
Each trade is completely independent and is executed only when the algorithm identifies favorable market conditions according to its technical analysis, probability, and risk management criteria.
Algorithm Philosophy
The system follows a fundamental principle of quantitative trading:
(Probability of Profit × Expected Reward) > (Probability of Loss × Assumed Risk)
This approach aims to maintain a positive mathematical expectancy over the long term by prioritizing high-quality trading opportunities over trading frequency, always placing capital preservation above all else.
Trading Instrument
Optimized Asset:
- USDCAD
The Expert Advisor has been specifically developed to take advantage of the characteristics of this currency pair, including:
- High liquidity
- Competitive spreads
- Well-defined technical price movements
- Strong performance during the London and New York trading sessions
Market Forecast (Optional)
Dr Niremberg USDCAD includes an optional parameter that allows traders to incorporate their own market outlook as an additional decision filter.
The forecast may be based on:
- Technical analysis
- Macroeconomic analysis
- Fundamental market conditions
This feature enables traders to combine the objectivity of automation with their own market knowledge and experience.
By default, the Expert Advisor operates 100% automatically, requiring no manual market forecast.
Trade Entry and Exit Management
The Expert Advisor offers flexible risk-to-reward management through configurable:
- Stop Loss
- Take Profit
This flexibility allows the system to adapt to different trading styles, including:
- Scalping
- Intraday Trading
- Swing Trading
Dynamic Position Management
Intelligent Trailing Stop
The Stop Loss can automatically adjust as the market moves in favor of the trade, helping protect profits while reducing overall risk.
Trailing Profit
The system is designed to extend profitable trades when strong market trends are detected, allowing larger price movements to be captured without closing positions prematurely.
Money Management
Capital protection is one of the core principles of the Expert Advisor.
Built-in risk management features include:
- Maximum number of simultaneous trades
- Maximum allowable trading volume
- Configurable maximum risk per trade (% of account balance)
These controls help maintain disciplined market exposure, even during periods of increased volatility.
Key Features
- Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5
- Designed exclusively for USDCAD
- Fully automated trading
- Simple and intuitive configuration
- Compatible with both Demo and Live accounts
- Optimized for the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester
- Algorithm focused on long-term stability and consistency
Recommendations
Before using the Expert Advisor on a live trading account, it is recommended to:
- Perform backtesting using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.
- Test the system on a Demo account.
- Adjust the parameters according to your broker's trading conditions and your preferred money management settings.
Dr Niremberg USDCAD has been developed for traders seeking a robust, professional, and fully automated trading solution where discipline, risk management, and long-term consistency take priority over pursuing rapid profits through aggressive trading strategies.