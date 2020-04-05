Dr Niremberg USDCAD

Dr Niremberg USDCAD – Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Dr Niremberg USDCAD is a professional Expert Advisor specifically developed for trading the USDCAD currency pair on MetaTrader 5. It has been designed with a strong focus on stability, risk management, and long-term consistency.

The system is suitable for both beginner and experienced traders seeking a fully automated trading solution based on objective probability criteria while avoiding high-risk strategies that could jeopardize trading capital.

Trading Without High-Risk Strategies

Unlike many automated trading systems, Dr Niremberg USDCAD does NOT use:

  • Martingale
  • Grid Trading
  • Progressive position size increases
  • Recovery systems based on excessive market exposure

Each trade is completely independent and is executed only when the algorithm identifies favorable market conditions according to its technical analysis, probability, and risk management criteria.

Algorithm Philosophy

The system follows a fundamental principle of quantitative trading:

(Probability of Profit × Expected Reward) > (Probability of Loss × Assumed Risk)

This approach aims to maintain a positive mathematical expectancy over the long term by prioritizing high-quality trading opportunities over trading frequency, always placing capital preservation above all else.

Trading Instrument

Optimized Asset:

  • USDCAD

The Expert Advisor has been specifically developed to take advantage of the characteristics of this currency pair, including:

  • High liquidity
  • Competitive spreads
  • Well-defined technical price movements
  • Strong performance during the London and New York trading sessions

Market Forecast (Optional)

Dr Niremberg USDCAD includes an optional parameter that allows traders to incorporate their own market outlook as an additional decision filter.

The forecast may be based on:

  • Technical analysis
  • Macroeconomic analysis
  • Fundamental market conditions

This feature enables traders to combine the objectivity of automation with their own market knowledge and experience.

By default, the Expert Advisor operates 100% automatically, requiring no manual market forecast.

Trade Entry and Exit Management

The Expert Advisor offers flexible risk-to-reward management through configurable:

  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit

This flexibility allows the system to adapt to different trading styles, including:

  • Scalping
  • Intraday Trading
  • Swing Trading

Dynamic Position Management

Intelligent Trailing Stop

The Stop Loss can automatically adjust as the market moves in favor of the trade, helping protect profits while reducing overall risk.

Trailing Profit

The system is designed to extend profitable trades when strong market trends are detected, allowing larger price movements to be captured without closing positions prematurely.

Money Management

Capital protection is one of the core principles of the Expert Advisor.

Built-in risk management features include:

  • Maximum number of simultaneous trades
  • Maximum allowable trading volume
  • Configurable maximum risk per trade (% of account balance)

These controls help maintain disciplined market exposure, even during periods of increased volatility.

Key Features

  • Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5
  • Designed exclusively for USDCAD
  • Fully automated trading
  • Simple and intuitive configuration
  • Compatible with both Demo and Live accounts
  • Optimized for the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester
  • Algorithm focused on long-term stability and consistency

Recommendations

Before using the Expert Advisor on a live trading account, it is recommended to:

  • Perform backtesting using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.
  • Test the system on a Demo account.
  • Adjust the parameters according to your broker's trading conditions and your preferred money management settings.

Dr Niremberg USDCAD has been developed for traders seeking a robust, professional, and fully automated trading solution where discipline, risk management, and long-term consistency take priority over pursuing rapid profits through aggressive trading strategies.


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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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4.6 (10)
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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