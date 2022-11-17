HTF CAD JPY is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for CAD JPY trading. It is based on cluster analysis of machine learning and genetic algorithms.

The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators.

The entry and exit logic works only when a bar closes. It filters market noise, greatly speeds up optimization, avoids stop-loss hunting and ensures correct operation at any broker with a reasonable spread.

The Expert Advisor uses an advanced algorithm for finding entry points, as well as several additional filters for entering and exiting the market. XAU HTF was created using an extensive genetic algorithm study and optimized over 10 years of demonstration and live testing. Advisors have shown consistent results while maintaining low drawdown , especially during the market crash of early 2015

RESULTS Copiez les trades du Ea eur USD signal de trading pour MetaTrader 5 - Murilo Neves Castro (mql5.com)









The main features of HTF EUR / CAD JPY GBP CHF AUD JPY EA:

Type of advisor with artificial intelligence.

It can be used on any broker, because it does not depend on the broker at all.

Does not use risky strategies such as Martingale, Grids, etc.

Info:

Working symbol CAD JPY GBP CHF AUD JPY

Working Timeframe: H1

Min deposit: $100

Min leverage 1:20

Never forget that past results are no guarantee of future results. I always recommend first running an EA on a demo account or, alternatively, on a real account with very conservative risk settings in order to understand how the EA executes trades, takes profits and losses. This is necessary in order to prevent the fear that can take hold of you when you are trading. It is very important to understand how the system works and what its ups and downs are.



































































