BTC Smart Hunter
- Experts
-
- Version: 4.6
- Updated: 3 August 2026
- Activations: 5
Overview
BTC Smart Hunter is an automated breakout trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for BTCUSD on MetaTrader 5. The EA focuses on identifying significant breakout opportunities while avoiding many common false signals through multiple built-in market filters.
Instead of opening trades randomly, BTC Smart Hunter continuously analyzes recent price action, detects important breakout levels, and places pending orders only when predefined market conditions are satisfied.
The trading logic is designed to provide disciplined entries with strong risk management while reducing unnecessary trades during unfavorable market conditions.
Live trading
Why Choose BTC Smart Hunter?
- Designed specifically for BTCUSD.
- Uses pending orders instead of chasing price.
- One Candle Confirmation reduces false entries.
- Automatic pending order lifecycle management.
- Built-in spread and volatility protection.
- Fully automated with configurable risk management.
Main Features
Smart Breakout Detection
The EA automatically scans recent price action to identify important breakout levels based on historical highs and lows.
Pending Order Entry
Orders are placed using pending orders instead of instant market execution. This allows the EA to enter only after price confirms the breakout level.
One Candle Confirmation
The EA waits for one completed candle before placing a pending order after a new breakout level is detected. This helps reduce entries caused by temporary price spikes or market noise.
False Breakout Protection
Several internal filters help avoid weak breakout signals and improve overall trade quality.
Volatility Filter
The EA checks market volatility before opening trades, helping to avoid periods when price movement is too weak.
Spread Filter
Trading is automatically skipped when the spread becomes too large, reducing unnecessary trading costs.
Duplicate Order Protection
The EA prevents multiple pending orders from being placed at nearly the same price level.
Automatic Pending Order Management
Unused pending orders are automatically updated or removed when market conditions change.
Risk Management
The EA includes several built-in protection features to help manage trading risk and maintain stable operation.
Fully Automated
After installation and configuration, the EA performs market analysis, places orders, manages trades, and removes expired pending orders automatically.Recommended Market
-
Symbol: BTCUSD
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Trading Style: Breakout Trading
-
Recommended Timeframe: H1
-
Supports: ECN and Standard Accounts
Trading Settings
Lookback Bars
Number of historical candles used to calculate breakout levels.
Entry Offset
Distance added to breakout levels before placing pending orders.
Pending Expiration
Maximum lifetime of pending orders before automatic cancellation.
Maximum Pending Orders
Maximum number of active pending orders allowed simultaneously.
Minimum Distance Between Orders
Prevents multiple pending orders from being placed too close together.
Risk Management
Lot Size
Fixed trading volume.
Use Auto Lot
Enable or disable automatic lot calculation.
Risk Percent
Risk percentage used when Auto Lot is enabled.
Stop Loss
Stop Loss distance in points.
Take Profit
Take Profit distance in points.
Market Filters
Maximum Spread
Maximum allowed spread for opening new trades.
Minimum Volatility
Minimum market volatility required before allowing new entries.
One Candle Confirmation
Enable or disable the confirmation candle before placing pending orders.
False Breakout Filter
Enable or disable additional breakout validation.
Order Management
Trailing Stop
Enable automatic trailing stop.
Trailing Start
Profit required before trailing begins.
Trailing Distance
Distance maintained by the trailing stop.
Break Even
Automatically move Stop Loss to break-even after reaching the specified profit.
Safety Features
-
Duplicate order protection
-
Pending order cleanup
-
Automatic pending refresh
-
Market condition validation
-
Spread protection
-
Stable execution logic
-
Noise reduction using confirmation candle
-
Controlled breakout entries
-
Designed specifically for BTCUSD.
-
Disciplined breakout strategy.
-
Uses pending orders for more accurate execution.
-
Built-in protection against duplicate orders.
-
Reduces false breakout entries.
-
Filters unfavorable market conditions automatically.
-
Easy to configure.
-
Fully automated trade management.
-
Suitable for traders who prefer systematic breakout trading without manual intervention.
Important
No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits in every market condition. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper risk management and appropriate lot sizing are always recommended.