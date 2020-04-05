Dominika — Automated Trading Expert Advisor.





Dominika is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, combining intelligent market analysis, thoughtful capital management, a disciplined grid-building system, and a complete set of mechanisms for managing open positions.





The EA independently identifies favorable moments to open positions, monitors already open trades, and manages them without requiring constant user involvement.





Dominika is not a single signal or a set of random rules, but a complete system in which market analysis algorithms, volume management, grid construction, and capital protection work together as a single mechanism.





The main goal of the EA is not the maximum possible number of trades, but finding quality trading opportunities while maintaining a controlled level of risk throughout the entire trading sequence.









Intelligent Trading System





Dominika independently analyzes market conditions and opens trades only after confirmed entry conditions have appeared.





Before opening each position, the EA additionally checks:





distance between orders;

time between trades;

selected trading direction;

current spread;

availability of the trading session;

amount of free margin.





These checks are performed before every entry and help filter out trades that do not meet current trading conditions, making the EA's operation more disciplined and predictable.









Smart Risk — Adaptive Volume Management





One of the key features of Dominika is the built-in Smart Risk system.





Most grid-based EAs increase the volume of each new trade, gradually raising the load on the deposit. Dominika works on the opposite principle: after the first position is opened, the volume of each subsequent trade is automatically reduced.





Example of Smart Risk in action (with an account balance of 5000 USD):





1st trade — 0.05

2nd — 0.04

3rd — 0.03

4th — 0.02

5th and onward — 0.01





Unlike systems where risk grows with every new trade in the sequence, Smart Risk progressively reduces the trading volume as the sequence develops, lowering the overall load on the deposit at each subsequent step.





The size of each position is calculated automatically based on the current account balance, then adjusted according to the current grid level and the trading account's restrictions.









A Carefully Designed Grid System





Each new grid level in Dominika is opened only after all conditions of the trading system are met simultaneously.





The EA does not open additional positions randomly — every new trade in the sequence passes through a full set of built-in checks before being sent to the broker.





The following are monitored simultaneously:





distance between grid levels;

minimum interval between trades;

maximum allowed number of orders in the sequence;

selected trading direction;

broker's volume restrictions;

availability of the current trading session.





This approach ensures a disciplined development of the trading sequence without a sudden, uncontrolled increase in the number of open positions.









Daily Trade Limit — Additional Deposit Protection





The user sets the maximum allowed number of new trades per trading day.





Once this limit is reached, the EA stops opening new positions until the next trading day begins. Only the opening of new orders is restricted — existing trades are not force-closed and are not left unmanaged.





If the corresponding functions are enabled by the user in the EA's settings, the following continue to operate:





Trailing Stop;

BreakEven;

Stop Loss;

Take Profit;

management of already open trading sequences.





In other words, the daily limit restricts the EA's own activity in opening new trades, but does not disable management of already existing positions — that is determined exclusively by which functions are enabled in the settings.





Once the next trading day begins, the counter is automatically reset, after which the EA regains the ability to open new trades whenever all conditions of the trading system are met.









Maximum Capital Protection





Before sending each trade request, a series of checks is performed:





sufficiency of free margin;

allowed trading volume;

broker restrictions;

current spread value;

correctness of the calculated trading volume;

availability of the trading session.





If the calculated position size cannot be opened according to the broker's requirements, the EA automatically adjusts the position size to the nearest allowed value.









Compatibility





Dominika automatically determines the availability of the trading session on the broker's side. If the market for the instrument is closed, the EA does not send trade requests; once the market reopens, operation resumes automatically, without any user involvement.





The EA supports operation on:





Hedging accounts;

Netting accounts.





The internal grid logic accounts for the specifics of both account types. Actual trading results may vary depending on the conditions of a specific broker, including trading hours, spread size, commissions, and order execution characteristics.









Ease of Use





To get started, it is enough to:





attach the EA to a chart;

select the trading direction;

configure the capital management parameters;

start testing or live trading.





All other processes are handled by the EA automatically.









Principle of Operation





Dominika does not aim to open the maximum possible number of trades. The core operating principle of the EA is a sequential search for trading opportunities combined with continuous risk control at every stage of the trading sequence.





All built-in mechanisms — market analysis, Smart Risk, the grid-building system, the daily trade limit, and protective checks — work together as a single algorithm. This approach allows the EA to maintain disciplined trading logic regardless of current market conditions.









Key Features





Fully automated trading

Intelligent market analysis system

Smart Risk — automatic reduction of the volume of each subsequent trade

Automatic trading volume calculation based on account balance

Intelligent grid management system

Independent management of Buy and Sell trading sequences

Operation in Buy, Sell, or Buy & Sell modes simultaneously

Daily limit on new trades

Automatic trading session availability check

Market availability check before every trade

Automatic resumption of trading once the market reopens

Minimum time control between trades

Minimum distance control between orders

Maximum number of orders per sequence limit

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Trailing Stop

BreakEven

Maximum allowed spread control

Automatic free margin check before every trade

Automatic trading volume adjustment to broker restrictions

Support for Hedging and Netting accounts

On-chart information panel

Trade history display directly on the chart









Risk Warning





Trading in financial markets involves a high level of risk and may result in the partial or complete loss of invested funds.





Before using the EA on a live account, it is recommended to test it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester as well as on a demo account, and to confirm that its behavior meets the user's expectations.





Testing results and past trading performance do not guarantee similar results in the future.





The user independently makes the decision to use the EA and bears full responsibility for the results of their own trading, including the choice of trading parameters, instrument, and trading account.





The author and developer are not liable for any financial losses, lost profits, or other consequences related to the use of this software.