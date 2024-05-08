Infinity Trader EA MT5

It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive power.

Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI , providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis.

This ensures you pinpoint optimal entry and exit points, maximizing your profit potential.

There is a MT4 version too! Click here to check it!

It prioritizes your long-term success with sophisticated Account Protection features . By employing advanced risk management algorithms and customizable drawdown parameters, it minimizes the impact of potential losses and safeguards your capital.

Key Features:

Benefits:

Its unique combination of AI technology, proven trading strategies, and advanced account protection empowers traders to achieve consistent success and navigate the market with confidence.

Whether you're a seasoned prop firm trader or an individual investor seeking to break into the market, Infinity Trader EA empowers you to approach the market with confidence, execute trades with precision, and consistently achieve your financial goals.

Recommendations:

Recommended timeframe: M15

Recommended backtest method: M15 + every tick

Fast backtest method: M1 + open price

Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD and AUDNZD

Top Features of Infinity Trader EA:





Infinity Trader EA Setup Instructions:



In order to see Infinity Trader EA settings/parameters, installation and configuration instructions and learn more about the EA please check this blog post:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757445





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