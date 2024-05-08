Infinity Trader EA MT5
- Experts
-
Lachezar KrastevWe are an experienced team of professional Forex Traders and Developers with more than 15 years trading experience, 12 years in developing automated trading systems.
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 16 July 2026
- Activations: 10
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion!
Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice!
Promo Price: $217
(Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!)
After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs!
Infinity Trader EA Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275
Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis.
It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive power.
It prioritizes your long-term success with sophisticated Account Protection features. By employing advanced risk management algorithms and customizable drawdown parameters, it minimizes the impact of potential losses and safeguards your capital.
There is a MT4 version too! Click here to check it!
Key Features:
- AI-Powered Insights: Utilizes the cutting-edge capabilities of Chat GPT and Gemini AI to analyze market sentiment and conduct comprehensive fundamental analysis.
- Proven Price Action Patterns: Identifies statistically significant price patterns for optimal entry and exit points.
- Adaptability: Continuously updates algorithms based on real-time data to adapt to changing market conditions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.
- Consistent Profitability: Delivers consistent and profitable outcomes across various market conditions.
- Sophisticated Account Protection: Minimizes drawdowns and protects capital with advanced risk management features.
- Suitable for All: Ideal for both prop firm traders and individual investors seeking long-term success.
Benefits:
- Precision Trading: Executes trades with accuracy, maximizing trading performance and potential returns.
- Competitive Edge: Provides traders with the tools to navigate the market with confidence and achieve consistent success.
- Reduced Risk: Mitigates the impact of drawdowns and protects capital through robust risk management.
- Increased Confidence: Empowers traders to approach the market with a clear and focused mindset.
Whether you're a seasoned prop firm trader or an individual investor seeking to break into the market, Infinity Trader EA empowers you to approach the market with confidence, execute trades with precision, and consistently achieve your financial goals.
Its unique combination of AI technology, proven trading strategies, and advanced account protection empowers traders to achieve consistent success and navigate the market with confidence.
Recommendations:
Top Features of Infinity Trader EA:
- Highly Efficient Trading Logic
- Advanced AI Trading Algorithm
- High-Frequency Trading to maximize profit opportunities
- Fully automated - just "Set-and-Forget"
- Intelligent Money-Management System
- Drawdown Protection System
- Precise Entry and Exit Trading Algorithms
- High Spread Protection
- Profit Protection System
- Drawdown Reducing Algorithms
- Advanced High-Impact News Filter
- Multicurrency trading
Infinity Trader EA Setup Instructions:
In order to see Infinity Trader EA settings/parameters, installation and configuration instructions and learn more about the EA please check this blog post:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757445
If you like my product, please write a review. I will be very grateful!
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Recently purchased Infinity Trader; easy as to install, largely because the Instruction manual is very complete and clear, had it trading in an hour; it has an amazing array settings for optimisation.!! Had a couple of questions which Lachezar answered promptly and clearly. Bit too early for trade report but optimistic based on experience so far, and will report in soon.