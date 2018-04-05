SMA Rsi Grid EA

Simple EA with two indicators (SMA + RSI) and Grid. The Expertadvisor opens positions in the direction of the trend when the RSI line turns above 80 or below 20.

It then uses a simple grid strategy if the position turns into a loss. Grid levels can be defined specific to the market.

It depends on your personal preferences and the respective market which parameters should be set and how. You have to test it yourself.

The EA is programmed in such a way that optimization runs consume little time.

A news filter,  filter by day of the week and fibonacci pricelevel filter are built in.

User can set "positive Swap Only"-Mode to reduce trading costs for positions that may need to be held for a longer period of time.


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100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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