SMA Rsi Grid EA

Simple EA with two indicators (SMA + RSI) and Grid. The Expertadvisor opens positions in the direction of the trend when the RSI line turns above 80 or below 20.

It then uses a simple grid strategy if the position turns into a loss. Grid levels can be defined specific to the market.



It depends on your personal preferences and the respective market which parameters should be set and how. You have to test it yourself.

The EA is programmed in such a way that optimization runs consume little time.



A news filter, filter by day of the week and fibonacci pricelevel filter are built in.

User can set "positive Swap Only"-Mode to reduce trading costs for positions that may need to be held for a longer period of time.

