SAWA Netting Grid EA

This algorithm is based on the grid strategy and performs dynamic position management to make it work on netting accounts.

Unlike other robots, this grid system bases its entries on profit over time of the asset instead of using pips.

This parameter is the one that corresponds to "Average Distance".



You can trade all 28 major currencies simultaneously.

Parameters:

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General purpose parameters.

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Grid Range: This parameter determines the number of ranges that separate the buy and sell orders.

Average Distance(€): Distance value, in account currency, between orders.

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Selection of symbols to use, plus the parameters to configure cent accounts.

AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,AUDNZD,AUDUSD,CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURNZD,EURUSD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,GBPNZD,GBPUSD,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,NZDJPY,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY

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Max Trades: Maximum number of open trades (only used on Hedge accounts).

Auto lot: Enable or disable compound interest.

Lot: Lot used if "Auto lot" is false. Also is used to calculate lot with "Auto lot" enabled.

Delta: If auto lot is true, the next lot will be = "Lot" * (ACCOUNT_BALANCE / Delta).











