Pipcasso

Inspired by the unparalleled creativity and distinct style of the legendary painter Pablo Picasso, the Pipcasso Expert Advisor brings a touch of artistic genius to the world of Forex trading. Just as Picasso revolutionized the art world with his innovative techniques and bold compositions, Pipcasso aims to transform your trading experience with its unique, strategic approach and meticulous attention to detail. Pipcasso adheres to strict money management rules. Each order is protected by a stop loss, ensuring that your capital is safeguarded against unexpected market movements 
OPENING SALE! Only 5 copy left at 66$, price will be increased by 33$ for every 5 copies sold


Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: GBPCAD
  • Timeframe: Any
  • Minimum deposit : $200 per 0.01 lot
  • Account type: Any
  • Brokers : Low spread and commission is recommended
Specifications:
  • Install on GBPCAD chart with any timeframe 
  • Customizable economic calendar and news filter
  • Each and every trade is protected with stoploss
  • Very easy to install
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7



















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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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