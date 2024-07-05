Pipcasso
- Experts
-
Nguyen Thanh CongEmployed at a large financial institution with a burning desire to conquer the forex market
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 5 July 2024
- Activations: 10
Inspired by the unparalleled creativity and distinct style of the legendary painter Pablo Picasso, the Pipcasso Expert Advisor brings a touch of artistic genius to the world of Forex trading. Just as Picasso revolutionized the art world with his innovative techniques and bold compositions, Pipcasso aims to transform your trading experience with its unique, strategic approach and meticulous attention to detail. Pipcasso adheres to strict money management rules. Each order is protected by a stop loss, ensuring that your capital is safeguarded against unexpected market movements
OPENING SALE! Only 5 copy left at 66$, price will be increased by 33$ for every 5 copies sold
Recommendations:
- Currency pair: GBPCAD
- Timeframe: Any
- Minimum deposit : $200 per 0.01 lot
- Account type: Any
- Brokers : Low spread and commission is recommended
Specifications:
- Install on GBPCAD chart with any timeframe
- Customizable economic calendar and news filter
- Each and every trade is protected with stoploss
- Very easy to install
- Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7