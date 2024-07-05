Pipcasso adheres to strict money management rules. Each order is protected by a stop loss, ensuring that your capital is safeguarded against unexpected market movements

OPENING SALE! Only 5 copy left at 66$, price will be increased by 33$ for every 5 copies sold

Inspired by the unparalleled creativity and distinct style of the legendary painter Pablo Picasso, theExpert Advisor brings a touch of artistic genius to the world of Forex trading. Just as Picasso revolutionized the art world with his innovative techniques and bold compositions, Pipcasso aims to transform your trading experience with its unique, strategic approach and meticulous attention to detail.



Recommendations:



Currency pair: GBPCAD

Timeframe: Any

Minimum deposit : $200 per 0.01 lot

Account type: Any

Brokers : Low spread and commission is recommended

Specifications:

Install on GBPCAD chart with any timeframe

Customizable economic calendar and news filter

Each and every trade is protected with stoploss

Very easy to install

Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7







































































