Atlantis Ea With Gemini

Are you tired of rigid, curve-fitted trading bots that fail when market conditions shift? Atlantis EA is not just another Expert Advisor—it is a paradigm shift in algorithmic trading.

Powered directly by advanced Gemini AI, Atlantis EA breaks the traditional rules of automated trading by dynamically adapting to real-time market sentiment and volatility without relying on outdated historical patterns. This EA has been created and optimized to trade XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe.

🌟 What Makes Atlantis EA Unique?

  • Real-Time Gemini AI Optimization: Unlike standard EAs that run on static, hard-coded logic, Atlantis integrates cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence to analyze market anomalies and execute high-probability setups instantly.

  • True Market Autonomy: Designed from the ground up for hands-off, consistent performance, it scans, filters, and manages trades autonomously with surgical precision.

  • Next-Generation Risk Management: Built-in dynamic protection algorithms ensure your capital stays safe during high-impact news events and extreme market turbulence.


Before installing the EA, make sure you have the following:

  • MetaTrader 5 installed (build 3000 or higher recommended)

  • An MT5-compatible broker account

  • Google account (Gmail) to access Google AI Studio*

  • Telegram account (optional, for notifications)


Step 1: Access Google AI Studio Open your browser and go to: https://aistudio.google.com

Step 2: Log in Log in with your Google account (Gmail). If you don't have one, create one for free at google.com

Step 3: Go to API Keys In the left sidebar menu, click "Get API Key" or go directly to: https://aistudio.google.com/app/apikey

Step 4: Create a new key Click the blue "Create API Key in new project" button or select an existing project.

Step 5: Copy the key A key formatted like AIzaSy... will be generated — copy it and save it in a safe place.


Stop trading the old way. Step into the future of automated trading with Atlantis EA and let artificial intelligence elevate your portfolio.


Risk Disclaimer.

Trading at your own risk: The use of the Atlantis EA carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading in financial markets involves the potential for losing part or all of your capital.

Conduct your own backtests and testing: Before using this EA on a live trading account, it is strictly necessary that you perform thorough testing using the platform's backtester, utilizing high-quality historical data, and evaluate it on a demo account for a reasonable period of time.

User responsibility: The creators and developers of the Atlantis EA assume no liability for any financial losses, damages, or direct or indirect harm resulting from the use of this software. You are solely responsible for configuring, monitoring, and managing the risk of your trades. By installing and activating this EA, you accept and understand these terms and risks in their entirety.




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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Atlantis Xauusd
Carlos Calvo Carcelen
Experts
El Atlantis EA ha sido diseñado específicamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en temporalidad H1, enfocándose en la calidad sobre la cantidad. Su lógica operativa combina indicadores clásicos con filtros de tendencia de temporalidad superior (D1/W1) para asegurar entradas con alta probabilidad de éxito bajo un estricto control de riesgo. Características Principales: Estrategia de Precisión: Utiliza un sistema de RSI estricto (35/65) combinado con un sistema de puntuación de tendencia (Score 2/3) p
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