HMA Scalper Pro for MetaTrader 5

HMA Scalper Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) algorithm, first introduced by Alan Hull in 2005.

The indicator is designed to analyze the current trend direction by displaying a smoothed moving average based on the Hull Moving Average algorithm. Compared to traditional moving averages, this algorithm was developed to reduce lag while maintaining a smooth and responsive line.

HMA Scalper Pro provides a clear visualization of trend direction and can be used for technical analysis across a wide range of financial instruments.

Indicator Features

Displays the Hull Moving Average (HMA) line.

Automatically changes the line color when the trend direction changes.

Supports all MetaTrader 5 timeframes.

Allows you to select the price type used for calculations.

Built-in sound alert for trend direction changes.

Simple and intuitive user interface.

Low CPU usage and high performance.

Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 brokers.

Settings

Timeframe — Selects the timeframe used for indicator calculations.

Apply To — Selects the price type used to calculate the Hull Moving Average.

Period — Sets the calculation period of the indicator.

Alert On — Enables or disables the sound alert when the trend direction changes.

How It Works

The indicator calculates the Hull Moving Average for the selected symbol and timeframe. When the trend direction changes, the line automatically changes its color, making it easier to identify current market direction.

HMA Scalper Pro is a custom technical analysis indicator. It does not open or close trades automatically and is not an Expert Advisor.

If you are looking for automated trading based on a similar algorithm, please take a look at HMA Scalper Pro EA, which is built on the same concept.

HMA Scalper Pro EA:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134420?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

Applications

The indicator can be used for:

analyzing trend direction;

visually confirming market direction changes;

additional evaluation of current market conditions;

analyzing various financial instruments;

trading on any MetaTrader 5 timeframe.

Supported Markets

The indicator works with any symbol available in MetaTrader 5, including:

Forex;

Precious Metals;

Stock Indices;

Stocks;

CFDs;

Cryptocurrencies.

Compatibility

MetaTrader 5;

Hedging accounts;

Netting accounts;

All MetaTrader 5 brokers.

Advantages

HMA Scalper Pro uses the Hull Moving Average algorithm, which is widely recognized in technical analysis for combining a smooth curve with reduced lag compared to traditional moving averages.

The minimalist interface includes only the most essential settings, making the indicator easy to configure and use. Support for multiple timeframes and price types makes HMA Scalper Pro suitable for analyzing a wide range of financial markets and trading instruments.

HMA Scalper Pro is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders who need a simple, convenient, and visually clear tool for trend analysis without unnecessary settings or interface elements.