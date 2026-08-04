Gold Eagle Pro

Gold Eagle Pro — professional signal indicator for MetaTrader 5

Gold Eagle Pro is a professional signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, built on the same proprietary trading logic used in the fully automated Gold Eagle Pro EA.

Recommended working timeframe: M15.
The indicator is designed to operate on the M15 timeframe, where all market analysis is performed and trading signals are generated in accordance with the proprietary trading strategy.

If you prefer fully automated trading without manual opening and management of trades, you can use Gold Eagle Pro EA, which independently analyzes the market, opens positions, and manages them until closure.

Gold Eagle Pro EA:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188463?source=Site

Gold Eagle Pro is designed for traders who prefer to make their own trading decisions, using high-quality trading signals while maintaining full control over trade opening and management.

The indicator can be used both for finding new trading opportunities and for confirming existing trading analysis.

The indicator analyzes the market in real time and displays only confirmed trading signals, without cluttering the chart with unnecessary information. All proprietary trading logic is fully integrated into the indicator and automatically performs the necessary calculations, displaying only trading signals, entry price, and Take Profit levels on the chart.

The indicator is primarily optimized for trading Gold (XAUUSD). Default settings have also been successfully tested on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAGUSD (Silver), WTI Crude Oil, Brent Crude Oil, and BTCUSD. If necessary, parameters can be additionally optimized for other currency pairs, indices, and CFD instruments.

KEY FEATURES

  • display of confirmed BUY and SELL signals;

  • non-repainting signals;

  • automatic display of entry price;

  • two dynamic Take Profit levels (TP1 and TP2), calculated based on current market volatility (ATR);

  • built-in information panel;

  • display of levels directly on the chart;

  • pop-up alerts (Popup Alerts);

  • sound alerts;

  • Push notifications to mobile device;

  • email notifications;

  • minimal number of user settings.

TAKE PROFIT TARGETS (ATR)

Instead of fixed targets, the indicator automatically calculates two Take Profit levels using the current ATR (Average True Range) value.

Thanks to this, Take Profit levels automatically adapt to current market volatility.

In calm markets, targets are positioned closer to the entry price.

In high volatility, the distance to targets automatically increases.

This approach allows for more flexible and relevant targets without the need for constant manual parameter adjustments.

ATR SETUP RECOMMENDATIONS

By default, the indicator uses parameters optimized for trading Gold (XAUUSD). Default settings have also been successfully tested on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAGUSD (Silver), WTI Crude Oil, Brent Crude Oil, and BTCUSD, allowing the indicator to be used on a wide range of popular trading instruments. If necessary, parameters can be further optimized for any other market.

If you want to adjust the Take Profit targets to your trading style, the following setting ranges are recommended.

TP1 ATR Multiplier
Recommended range: 0.5 – 1.5

  • 0.5–0.75 — the first target is positioned closer to the entry price and is reached more frequently;

  • 1.0–1.5 — the first target is positioned further away, increasing the potential profit of the trade.

TP2 ATR Multiplier
Recommended range: 1.5 – 2.5

  • it is recommended to always set the TP2 ATR Multiplier value higher than the TP1 ATR Multiplier value;

  • 1.5–1.8 — a balanced distance to the second target;

  • 2.0–2.5 — suitable for trading in strong trend movements.

Important: for correct operation, it is recommended that the TP2 ATR Multiplier value is always higher than the TP1 ATR Multiplier value, otherwise the second Take Profit level may appear closer than the first.

INFORMATION PANEL

The built-in information panel displays the most important information about the current signal and the indicator's operation.

The panel displays:

  • direction of the last signal;

  • entry price;

  • TP1 level;

  • TP2 level;

  • current signal status.

The compact design of the panel does not clutter the workspace and provides quick access to the necessary information.

INDICATOR PARAMETERS

Take Profit Targets (ATR)

Show TP1 / TP2 Levels — enables or disables the display of TP1 and TP2 levels directly on the chart.

TP1 ATR Multiplier — the ATR multiplier used to calculate the first Take Profit level.

TP2 ATR Multiplier — the ATR multiplier used to calculate the second Take Profit level.

Alerts, Email & Push

Popup Alert — enables the display of pop-up notifications when a new trading signal appears.

Email Alert — enables sending notifications via email.

Push Notification — enables sending Push notifications to the MetaTrader mobile device.

Sound Alert — enables sound notification when a new trading signal appears.

Buy Sound — selection of the sound file for BUY signals.

Sell Sound — selection of the sound file for SELL signals.

Display Settings

Show Signal Arrows — display of BUY and SELL arrows on the chart.

Arrow Size — size of signal arrows.

Buy Arrow Color — color of BUY arrows.

Sell Arrow Color — color of SELL arrows.

Entry Color — color of the entry price line and label.

TP1 Color — color of the first Take Profit level.

TP2 Color — color of the second Take Profit level.

Show Info Panel — enables or disables the display of the information panel.

Panel Font Size — font size of the information panel.

WHO THIS INDICATOR IS FOR

Gold Eagle Pro is an excellent fit for traders who:

  • prefer to open trades manually;

  • look for high-quality non-repainting signals;

  • want to receive automatically calculated Take Profit levels;

  • use a notification system to monitor the market;

  • trade Gold, Forex currency pairs, Silver, indices, Oil, and other CFD instruments.

CONCLUSION

Gold Eagle Pro combines a proprietary market analysis system, non-repainting signals, dynamic ATR-based Take Profit levels, a built-in information panel, and a notification system in one modern indicator for MetaTrader 5.

By default, the indicator is optimized for trading XAUUSD (Gold), and has also been successfully tested on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAGUSD (Silver), WTI Crude Oil, Brent Crude Oil, and BTCUSD. If necessary, parameters can be additionally optimized for other financial instruments.

If you need fully automated trading without manual opening and management of trades, we recommend checking out Gold Eagle Pro EA, which uses the same proprietary trading logic and performs all trading operations automatically.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Gold Eagle Pro is designed for displaying trading signals and calculating Take Profit target levels. The indicator does not perform trading operations automatically and does not replace the trader's own market analysis.

Before using on a real account, it is recommended to test the indicator on a demo account and, if necessary, select the optimal parameter values for the chosen instrument and your broker's conditions.


Recommended products
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
PowerBreaker
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
PowerBreaker is a next‑generation breakout intelligence indicator designed for traders who demand absolute accuracy and zero repaint . It doesn’t guess — it knows . Using advanced classification logic and quant algorithms, PowerBreaker detects whether a breakout is true or false with unmatched precision. TRUE Breakout — Green Arrow (Real Data) In the gold chart, the indicator printed a green arrow , and the stats confirmed: P(real) = 0.824 → extremely high probability of a real breakout Comm
AB ZoneMatrix
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works –   Base-departure detection — algorithmically finds consolidation bases (overlapping range with compressed volatility) followed by displacement departures. Patterns: Drop-Base-Rally, Rally-Base-Drop, Rally-Base-Rally, Drop-Base-Drop — detected structurally, not by candle names. –   Strength score (0–100) — from departure velocity, time-at-base, freshness (each revisit decays the score), higher-timeframe confluence and origin volume. –   Lifecycle — Fresh, Tested (decaying), Broken
FREE
First Dawn MT5
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
The First Dawn indicator uses a unique mechanism to search and plot signals. This keeps searching for signals, making it a great indicator for scaping and identification of changes in direction, swing trading and trend trading. The    First Dawn     helps you get early signals. The backtest gives the true picture of how the indicator works with real/demo accounts. Although this is a tiny indicator it is packed with advantageous settings that will help you whether you desire to: Snap the Peaks a
Trend Entry Histogram MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Trend Entry Histogram" for MT5, No Repaint. - Trend Entry Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the trend direction once Entry_bar appears. - This indicator has unique feature - it takes both:   price and volume   for calculations. - Trend Entry Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and blue for bullish one. - Once you see steady trend (minimum 10 consecutive histogram bars of the same color) - wait for Entry_bar. - Entry signal
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Ama
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Indicators
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
AB ReverasalLab
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works Single-signal reversal tools fail because reversals are multi-condition events. ReversalLab scores a confluence stack and only prints above threshold: –   Liquidity sweep of a scored pool — the fuel event. This condition is mandatory. –   Statistical momentum divergence — price extreme versus momentum vector, t-stat filtered. –   Volume climax or absorption at the extreme, from the Effort-vs-Result module. –   Displacement confirmation — a break of the most recent minor structure wi
FSilverTrend
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FSilverTrend - Expert Advisor for USDJPY Trading FSilverTrend is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade USDJPY, taking advantage of market trends with precision and efficiency. Based on an advanced algorithmic approach, this EA identifies the prevailing market direction and executes optimized trades to capture sustainable movements. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Uses indicators and price action patterns to identify the predominant USDJPY trend and trade in its direction.  Smart Filters
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Metal extrim
Edi Ahmad
Indicators
Special untuk trader   XAG, XAU, ETH Kalau cari agresivitas & peluang profit cepat → ETH dan XAG lebih cocok, tapi harus siap dengan risiko besar. Kalau cari kestabilan & tren jangka panjang → XAU lebih aman, cocok untuk strategi trend-following. Untuk Settingan indikator Mode EnableAggressiveEntry pas banget dipakai di ETH, XAG. Mode normal lebih cocok di   XAU untuk menjaga disiplin dan menghindari false signal. Instrumen Agresif (ETH, XAG) → Aktifkan EnableAggressiveEntry = true → Fokus pada
Urgently mt5
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
The Urgently indicator is designed to quickly determine the situation in the market, reflect the state of the market and signal profitable levels for opening trades. Market conditions change quickly enough, requiring constant calibration of trading strategies. Recommended for use in conjunction with any of the oscillators. The Urgently forex market trend indicator shows the trend direction and entry points. It smooths out price fluctuations when generating a signal by averaging the data and the
Buy and Sell Zones MT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
Indicators
Indicator for determining flat and trend. If the price is below any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a sell zone. When purchasing this version of the indicator, MT4 version for one real and one demo account - as a gift (to receive, write me a private message)! If the price is above any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a buy zone. MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/3793 If the price is between two lines or in the zone of
Divergent Stochastic Filter II
Ebrah Ssali
Indicators
Divergent Stochastic Filter II Catch Reversals Early, Filter Noise, Trade with Confidence The Edge: Why This Stochastic is Different  Every trader knows the Stochastic oscillator. But knowing when to trust its signals, that's the real challenge. The Divergent Stochastic Filter II transforms this classic indicator into a precision reversal detection system by adding critical elements: divergence intelligence, signal filtering and exhaustion detection.  While standard Stochastic oscillators fire s
Onnyx Indicator
Januar Rifai
Indicators
Onnyx Indicator is a non-repainting supply and demand analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It identifies confirmed swing-based zones, scores their quality, and displays clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. MAIN FEATURES • Supply and demand zones based on confirmed price swings • ATR-adaptive zone width for changing market volatility • Zone quality displayed as a percentage inside each zone • Clear BUY and SELL arrows with enlarged signal markers • Closed-candle signal logic designed
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
Experts
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Titan Pro Scalper MT5
Prasetyo Gunawan
Indicators
Titan Pro Scalper is an indicator that tells you where to enter and exit (100% NO DELAY; 100% NO-REPAINT). You'll not only know where to enter and exit but also where to re-enter the market (As long as the arrows that appear are still in the same direction, you can add positions if you want) No settings are required; simply attach it to a chart on any timeframe and let the indicator calculate all the necessary parameters. You only need to fill in how much money you risk for each transaction, th
Apex Pullback Map MT5
Ying Li Lu
Indicators
Apex Pullback Map MT5 Short description A read-only XAUUSD decision map that helps traders judge prior-day direction, confirmed H1/H4 structure, and whether price is nearing an active reaction zone before planning a trade. Three questions on one chart Did the previous day's high or low form first? Which H1 and H4 swing points are confirmed, and which point is still forming? Is price waiting, approaching, inside, or beyond the current reaction zone? Apex Pullback Map MT5 keeps these observations
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
Rocket Trend
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The Rocket Trend indicator is trending. The indicator draws two-color points connected by lines along the chart. This is a trend indicator, it is an algorithmic indicator. It is easy to work and understand when a blue circle appears, you need to buy, when a red one appears, sell. The indicator is used for scalping and pipsing, and has proven itself well. Rocket Trend is available for analyzing the direction of the trend for a specific period of time. Ideal for novice traders learning the laws o
Oracle Oscillator
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Here is the coherent translation of the text into English: The Oracle Oscillator is a true revolution in technical analysis. Instead of forcing the trader to watch multiple oscillators at the same time—like RSI, Stochastic, Williams %R, DeMarker, and the Laguerre Filter—this indicator unifies the best of each into a single hybrid line (DodgerBlue color), perfectly calibrated to be reactive to real movements while filtering out market noise , thus avoiding the false impulses that confuse so many
DrawTurningPoint MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
Based on the Dow Theory, the system automatically draws a turning point, which is the starting point for buying or selling. It also automatically tells you whether the market is in a buying or selling condition and recognizes the environment. It is also a good tool to prevent false trades and to make profitable trades. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We
Liquidity Order Blocks MT5
Johan Adrian Nieto Resendiz
Indicators
Liquidity Order Blocks MT5 Liquidity Order Blocks MT5 is a professional visual indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders identify and monitor potential bullish and bearish liquidity areas directly on the chart. The indicator detects pivot-based order block zones and displays each zone with a structured visual breakdown of estimated bullish volume, bearish volume, relative strength and delta. Its purpose is to make liquidity areas easier to read, compare and monitor during market analys
Backtesting Indicator
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Introduction to the Manual Backtesting Indicator on MQL5 The MetaTrader platform provides an excellent backtesting tool for evaluating Expert Advisors (EAs). However, when it comes to manually backtesting a strategy to assess its effectiveness, this tool has some limitations: You cannot manually draw zones or trend lines while in backtesting mode. You cannot switch timeframes to check time alignment. For example, if my strategy requires additional confirmation from a higher timeframe (HTF), this
GDS Renko Entry Helper
Andrey Goida
1 (1)
Indicators
GDS Renko Entry Helper - Free Renko Price Interaction Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Entry Helper is a free Renko price interaction indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders highlight important areas where price reacts, slows down, returns to a zone or changes behavior around support and resistance. The tool is designed for manual Renko analysis. It does not generate buy or sell signals and does not tell the trader when to enter the market. Its purpose is to help focus attention on area
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (17)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
More from author
HMA Scalper Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (1)
Indicators
HMA Scalper Pro for MetaTrader 5 HMA Scalper Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) algorithm, first introduced by Alan Hull in 2005. The indicator is designed to analyze the current trend direction by displaying a smoothed moving average based on the Hull Moving Average algorithm. Compared to traditional moving averages, this algorithm was developed to reduce lag while maintaining a smooth and responsive line. HMA Scalper Pro provides a clear
FREE
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
Renko Trading Bot EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Renko Trading Bot EA — Automated Expert Advisor for trading on Renko charts on MetaTrader 5 DESCRIPTION Renko Trading Bot EA is a fully automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built on the Renko methodology. At the heart of the system is the principle of building price "bricks": a new brick forms only when price travels a set distance, while ordinary fluctuations and market noise inside that range are ignored. This approach filters out insignificant moves and leaves only the meanin
Golden Scalper EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Golden Scalper EA — Automated Scalping Expert Advisor with Candlestick Pattern Analysis for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW Golden Scalper EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5, designed for fully automated trading based on classic Japanese candlestick pattern analysis, with the option to additionally confirm signals using a Moving Average (MA) filter. The EA recognizes reliable candlestick reversal patterns and opens trades according to the selected trading logic. The syste
Stochastic Gold Scalper
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
Stochastic Gold Scalper Automatic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 trading on candlestick patterns with optional Stochastic oscillator confirmation, controlled grid strategy, and flexible capital management DESCRIPTION Stochastic Gold Scalper is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5, designed for fully automatic and disciplined trading based on classical candlestick analysis. Instead of trading based on subjective feelings, the system operates according to objective rule
Grid Master Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Grid Master Pro EA — Automated Grid Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 DESCRIPTION Grid Master Pro EA is a fully automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, implementing a flexible grid trading strategy (Grid Trading). The EA independently places a series of Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at equal distances from each other, using market fluctuations within the selected price range. Grid Master Pro EA automatically determines the price range based on the selected period (day, week, mon
Goldix EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Goldix EA — a professional automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on trading breakouts of an adaptive price channel in the direction of the prevailing trend OVERVIEW Goldix EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines trading breakouts of an adaptive price channel, trend filtering by EMA, and the Smart Risk capital management system. The EA analyzes the market on its own, manages open positions, and adapts to changes in market volatility. Particular attention during development
Elliott Wave EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (1)
Experts
Elliott Wave EA  Advisor Description Elliott Wave EA is a professional trading solution based on M & W wave patterns described by A. Merrill. This powerful Expert Advisor identifies and trades wave formations with high accuracy, providing traders with a reliable automated solution for using Elliott Wave theory. Key Features Intelligent pattern recognition - Advanced algorithm identifies M & W wave patterns with exceptional accuracy Dual signal technology - Trades both Evolution and Mutation sign
ATR Grid Trader Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
ATR Grid Trader Pro Automated Expert Advisor for trading on MetaTrader 5 based on ATR volatility and a controlled grid strategy DESCRIPTION ATR Grid Trader Pro is a professional automated trading expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for systematic and fully automated trading with strict risk control. The advisor makes trading decisions not based on emotions or subjective signals, but on real market volatility measured by the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. The main idea of the system is
Quantum Forex EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Quantum Forex EA – Multi-Indicator Trading System Description Quantum Forex EA is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that uses a combination of four popular technical indicators to make trading decisions. The EA is designed for automated trading in financial markets with flexible parameter configuration and a robust risk management system. Key Features Multi-Indicator Trading System Moving Average (MA) – Analyzes the crossover of fast and slow moving averages RSI (Relative Strength
Golden Eagle Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (3)
Experts
Golden Eagle Pro EA Professional automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 with multi-frame market analysis, Smart Risk capital management system, controlled grid strategy, and flexible risk management tools. DESCRIPTION Golden Eagle Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5, designed for fully automated trading using multi-frame market analysis, flexible position management, and modern risk control tools. The Expert Advisor independently analyzes the market situ
Smart Super Signals Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Smart Super Signals Pro Smart Super Signals Pro is a multifunctional automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade popular currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.), precious metals (Gold/XAUUSD), oil (WTI, Brent), and cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD and others). The EA is based on the principle of “Super Signals” which identify local highs and lows (potential reversal or correction points) on the selected timeframe. The EA automatically opens trades when a buy or sell s
Pivot Levels Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
1 (1)
Experts
Pivot Levels Pro EA — Automated Expert Advisor for Pivot level trading on MetaTrader 5 DESCRIPTION Pivot Levels Pro EA is a fully automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built on trading with Pivot levels (Pivot Point Strategy). The EA automatically calculates and displays support and resistance levels on the chart, freeing the trader from manual calculations, and makes trading decisions based on the price position relative to the central Pivot level. Five calculation methods are su
Bollinger Bands Trader Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Bollinger Bands Trader Pro   – A Powerful Expert Advisor for Professional Grid Trading Based on Bollinger Bands Bollinger Bands Trader Pro   is a powerful expert advisor designed for professional grid trading using the   Bollinger Bands   indicator. It combines   flexible risk parameter settings, intelligent position management, advanced Trailing Stop features, BreakEven functionality , as well as   daily trading limits and profitability statistics . The expert advisor automatically detects entr
Gartley Butterfly Pattern EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Gartley Butterfly Pattern EA — professional trading advisor based on harmonic patterns for MetaTrader 5 Gartley Butterfly Pattern EA is a professional automated trading advisor (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5, designed for fully automated trading based on harmonic patterns, Fibonacci ratios, algorithmic market analysis, and intelligent capital management. The EA continuously scans the chart, automatically detects formed harmonic X-A-B-C-D patterns, verifies them against classic Fibonacci ratio
Dominika
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Dominika — Automated Trading Expert Advisor. Dominika is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, combining intelligent market analysis, thoughtful capital management, a disciplined grid-building system, and a complete set of mechanisms for managing open positions. The EA independently identifies favorable moments to open positions, monitors already open trades, and manages them without requiring constant user involvement. Dominika is not a single signal or a set of random rules
ADX Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
ADX Scalper Pro EA — Automated Expert Advisor for trend trading with the ADX indicator on MetaTrader 5 DESCRIPTION ADX Scalper Pro EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that uses the Average Directional Index (ADX) to assess trend strength and the +DI/−DI lines to determine trade direction. If the ADX value is below the set threshold, the market is treated as ranging and no new trades are opened. Trading only begins once sufficient trend strength has been confirmed. Trades a
Gold Eagle Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Gold Eagle Pro EA — fully automated trading advisor for MetaTrader 5 Gold Eagle Pro  EA is developed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The EA is already optimized for this instrument and is ready to work immediately after installation on the M15 chart and completing minimal preliminary setup. Gold Eagle Pro  EA was created for traders who value simple configuration, clear operation of the advisor, and a minimum number of user parameters. Most trading strategy parameters have already been p
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review