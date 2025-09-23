Three Majors Scalper

Limited-Time Promotion – Price Increases on 1 January
Take advantage of this special offer before the price returns to $199.

Three Majors Scalper (EURUSD · USDJPY · GBPUSD) — M5

Overview

Three Majors Scalper is a breakout-style M5 scalping Expert Advisor for EURUSD, USDJPY, and GBPUSD. It looks for short-term momentum when price breaks recent highs or lows, placing trades with tight risk controls.

The system combines session/day scheduling, spread gating, trailing management, and equity-based position sizing, with a compact control panel for live telemetry.

Designed to be broker-safe (respects volume steps, min/max lot, freeze/stop levels) and prop-firm friendly (risk caps, trade limiter, daily drawdown guard).


Auto-trading can also be disabled while still allowing manual Buy/Sell trading directly from the panel.

What’s New in v1.18

Panel Enhancements

  • Close buttons auto-disable (greyed out) if no active trades or pending orders exist

  • Buy/Sell buttons auto-disable (greyed out) when daily drawdown % is hit

Risk & Compliance

  • Daily drawdown guard now visualized directly on panel with color-coded status

Execution & Usability

  • Cleaner button layout (activated vs. pending trade controls separated)

  • More consistent updates across broker/session environments

Currently offered at an introductory launch price. Price may increase with future updates.

Instruments & Timeframe

  • Pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Accounts: 5-digit (or 3-digit JPY) recommended

  • Works best with low spread & fast execution

Core Logic (high level)

  • Breakout entries using recent high/low structure with configurable lookback ( BarsN ) and order distance ( InpOrderDistPoints )

  • Pending orders validated against freeze/stop levels and margin before placement

  • SL/TP in points; optional trigger-based trailing stop

  • Trading window by hour/minute and day-of-week; positions/orders closed outside window

  • Spread filter: skips new entries when spread > InpMaxSpreadPips

  • Risk: equity-based % per trade (or fixed lots), with broker clamps and user max lot

  • Frequency control: optional max trades per hour

  • Balance guard: optionally stop trading when protection trips

Key Features

Risk Management

  • Equity-based risk %

  • User max-lot cap & broker-aware lot clamps

  • Balance guard

  • Daily drawdown guard with automatic panel integration

Execution Hygiene

  • Validates margin, freeze/stop levels, spread, history readiness

  • Normalizes price/volume before sending orders

Trailing & Management

  • Trigger-based trailing stop

  • Position/order counting per symbol/magic

Live Panel (optional)

  • Server time, balance, equity, margin

  • Open P/L, growth %, win rate %, Risk %/trade, last lot size used

  • Spread display (color-coded vs. your max)

  • Daily drawdown % tracker (with auto-button disabling)

  • Session status (within/outside)

Quick Start

  1. Attach to EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD M5 charts (one chart per pair recommended).

  2. Set risk mode (start conservative, e.g., 1–2%).

  3. Set InpMaxSpreadPips to match your broker (e.g., 1.0–1.5 on tight EURUSD).

  4. Configure trading window & days; enable trade limiter if needed.

  5. (Optional) Enable panel on live/demo; disable in Strategy Tester for faster backtests.

Notes & Recommendations

  • EA respects broker constraints (min/max lot, step, freeze/stop levels). If an input is outside allowed ranges, it is clamped and reported in the Experts log.

  • Spread, execution speed, and stop levels vary by broker. Tune InpOrderDistPoints , InpMaxSpreadPips , and session hours to your environment.

  • Backtesting: use tick-accurate data where possible; results vary by data quality and broker model.

  • Avoid running multiple EAs on the same symbol/magic number to prevent conflicts.

Disclaimers

  • No guarantees of profitability. Market conditions change and can impact results.

  • Use on demo first; never risk money you cannot afford to lose.


Recommended products
Gold Rush Turbo EA
Pham Tung Anh Nguyen
5 (1)
Experts
INTRODUCTION Gold Rush Turbo – Ride the Fastest Wave of Gold Trading Experience the thrill of fast-paced gold trading. Gold Rush Turbo is a high-performance, medium-risk Expert Advisor designed for traders who thrive in dynamic market conditions. Built for aggressive scalping on XAUUSD (gold), it uses rapid market entries, tight stops, and momentum-based logic to capture short-term price movements. If you’re ready for high-speed decision-making, Gold Rush Turbo keeps your strategy sharp and your
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
MGH SuperTrend Scan Module
Jumnong Khamngam
Experts
MGH SuperTrend Scan Module – Version 1.6 - Advanced Multi-Trend Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold) - Designed for M15 trading   The MGH SuperTrend_Scan module is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Gold (XAUUSD). This module includes a built-in SuperTrend detection system, multiple EMA trend confirmations, momentum filtering, and a Strategy Scanner Engine.   Version 1.5 adds adjustable opening and closing times for news events each day. To reduce drawdown, closing trades on Fridays (
FREE
Gap Rider
Ofer Dvir
Experts
GapRider EA - Dynamic Buy-Side Gap Trading Expert Advisor Overview GapRider EA is a sophisticated, adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, specializing in buy-side gap trading. This EA identifies significant market gaps and places strategic buy orders, leveraging dynamic sizing based on market volatility to optimize trade entries and exits. With a robust set of features, GapRider offers traders a powerful tool to capitalize on price retracements following large market movements
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.04 (26)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the be
Supertrend G5 Prime
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
Trend Trading - Capital Protection - Optimized for Strong Trends Supertrend G5 Prime is an upgraded version of Supertrend G5 for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to exploit strong market trends while protecting capital with professional risk management tools. The EA uses the Supertrend indicator combined with an EMA 200 filter on the D1 timeframe to open trades only in the direction of the main trend. Core strategy - Entry signals: Open BUY when Supertrend shifts to uptrend. Open SELL when Supert
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.75 (61)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD, XAUUSD and AUDCAD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provid
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Volatility Pullback
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Experts
Volatility Pullback EA is an automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . The EA trades pullbacks during high-volatility conditions using auto-generated grid levels that dynamically adapt to current market volatility, allowing intelligent position scaling during price retracements instead of fixed grid spacing. To protect trading capital, especially on small and cent accounts , the EA includes equity protection that automatically pauses trading when predefined equity limits
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Boom and Crash Upgrade
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Join Deriv link on profile>>> Boom and Crash UPGRADE  BOOM AND CRASH upgrade is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm. Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run. SETTINGS SL-1000 TP-10000 TSTOP-7 TSTEP-5 MONEY MANAGEMENT-CONSTANT LOT VALUE FOR "MONEY MANAGEMENT"- 0.2 USE TIME CONTROL-FAL
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.7 (33)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
USD pro
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Experts
Currency EURUSD Timeframe 1H  PRO EA as a price action–based Expert Advisor that can be tuned to work on any Forex currency pair, timeframe by adjusting its settings. With flexible parameters, you can adapt USD PRO EA to trade any Forex symbol by simply adjusting the settings. With the Time Limit Settings, you have full control over when the EA is active. This allows you to fine‑tune trading sessions to match the most liquid and profitable market hours. The Max Trades Per Day setting allow
Exp Tick Hamster MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.59 (17)
Experts
Expert  with automatic optimization of all parameters for any trading symbol for MetaTrader 5. Trading EA without settings! Tick   Hamster  - This is an  automated trading expert for newbies and users who want to avoid setting up an advisor! Make trading easier than ever before with our automated trading expert, which is designed especially for beginners. Say goodbye to the hassle of setting up an advisor and hello to stress-free trading. Get started today and take your first steps towards succe
Boom and Crash Plus
Godbless C Nygu
1 (1)
Experts
Join Deriv link on profile>>> This is new Robot which created by Moving Average... There is things to Consider before you buy or rent this Robot, I listed down here so that you can read before you purchase this Robot 1; Not perfect 100% because you can make the huge profit but sometimes you can make a little loss i can say Profit 70% and losses 30%. 2; Use setup which provided by developer not otherwise. 3;Use lower timeframe, 1,5 Minute recommended. 4;You can deposit $50  and above. 5;Backte
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Ride Trend
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Experts
Only gold and bitcoin can be profitable. Trade time is 30 minutes and trend time is 1 hour. You should check the efficiency of this robot at the end of three months. Strong trends make very good profits. There are many inputs for your personalization, but the best settings are defined by default. This indicator will have many updates and special settings will be added to it. You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Experts
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Universal MT5 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
Trading robot on the MACD indicator This is a simplified version of the   trading robot , it uses only one entry strategy (the extended version has more than 10 strategies) Expert Benefits: Scalping, Martingale, grid trading. You can set up trading with only one order or a grid of orders. A highly customizable grid of orders with a dynamic, fixed or multiplier step and trading lot will allow you to adapt the Expert Advisor to almost any trading instrument. Drawdown Recovery System, Overl
Quantum AI Bot MT5
Albertas Guscius
Experts
Quantum AI Scalper Why Quantum AI Scalper? The financial markets move at the speed of light— Quantum AI Scalper is your edge. Built with cutting-edge machine learning algorithms, this MetaTrader 5 indicator scans trends in real-time, executes precision scalping signals, and adapts to market shifts faster than humanly possible. Whether you’re chasing pips on USDJPY or riding volatile breakouts, Quantum AI turns complexity into opportunity. Key Features : AI-Powered Trend Analysis : Detects em
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
FxS Moving Average Pro EA
Churchill Sipho Mashinini
Experts
FxS Moving Average Pro EA   Elevate your trading with the FxS Moving Average Pro EA — a fully-featured, MQL5-ready expert advisor that builds on the free version’s six Moving Average strategies by adding advanced loss-recovery systems, flexible trailing options and complete customization.     Key Features All 6 MA Strategies (as per free version) 8 Recovery Techniques: Averaging Down Stop and Reverse D’Alembert System Modified Martingale Reverse Martingale Classic Martingale Grand Marti
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
ORKA Forex High Energy eurjpy mt5 ict killzones
Damiem Marchand De Campos
5 (3)
Experts
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for your own use. This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the EURJPY symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform. Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years. The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement, its stre
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.61 (49)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Experts
The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
More from author
Wall Street Scalper
Wilna Barnard
5 (1)
Experts
Limited-Time Promotion – Price Increases on 1 January Take advantage of this special offer before the price returns to $199 . Wallstreet Scalper (US30 · US500 · US100 · M5) Overview Wallstreet Scalper is a breakout-style Expert Advisor built for U.S. indices (US30, US500, US100) on the M5 timeframe. The EA seeks to capture momentum when price breaks out of recent highs or lows, while applying layered protective mechanisms to keep risk under control. It is optimized for both personal trading an
Cryptex Scalper
Wilna Barnard
Experts
Limited-Time Promotion – Price Increases on 1 January Take advantage of this special offer before the price returns to $199 . Cryptex Scalper — Cryptocurrency Breakout Expert Advisor (M5) Overview Cryptex Scalper is a breakout Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading cryptocurrencies such as BTCUSD, ETHUSD, and LTCUSD. It is based on a proven breakout framework but adapted for the unique behavior of crypto markets: wider spreads, 24/7 trading, higher volatility, and weekend gaps. Crypt
Gold Correlator
Wilna Barnard
Experts
Gold Correlator EA (XAUUSD · M5) Limited-Time Promotion – Price Increases on 1 January Take advantage of this special offer before the price returns to $199 . Overview Gold Correlator EA is an automated breakout Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe . Its trading logic is centered around the EURUSD correlation filter , which acts as the main confirmation engine for entries. The system only places breakout trades when EURUSD moves in the same direction, ensuring that Gold positi
Shinkiro DE40 Scalper
Wilna Barnard
Experts
Limited-Time Promotion – Price Increases on 1 January Take advantage of this special offer before the price returns to $199 . Shinkiro DE40 Scalper — Precision Trading for the DAX Index Engineered for Scalping the World’s Most Volatile Index Step into the world of disciplined, high-frequency index trading with the Shinkiro DE40 Scalper —a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) crafted to capitalize on the dynamic movements of the DE40 (DAX) index. This system identifies key trade zones using the hi
KoryuBureiku
Wilna Barnard
Experts
Koryu Bureiku EA — Precision Breakout Trading for High-Impact Sessions Capitalize on Tokyo Ranges, Profit from London and New York Breakouts Koryu Bureiku EA is a time-tested breakout trading tool built around one of the market's most consistent patterns: the early-session consolidation followed by explosive volatility. By identifying price ranges during the Tokyo session and triggering breakouts as the London and New York sessions begin, this EA puts you in position to trade the market's most
Bushido Scalper
Wilna Barnard
3.67 (3)
Experts
Bushido Scalper Overview Limited-Time Promotion – Price Increases on 1 January Take advantage of this special offer before the price returns to $199 .  The Bushido Scalper is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the USD/JPY and EUR/USD currency pairs. It utilizes a scalping strategy aimed at capturing small, rapid price movements and executing trades efficiently in highly liquid markets. Key Features Scalping Strategy : Tailored for short-term trades that capitalize on quick price fl
Tetsu Bitcoin Scalper
Wilna Barnard
2.5 (2)
Experts
Limited-Time Promotion – Price Increases on 1 January Take advantage of this special offer before the price returns to $199 . Introducing the Bitcoin Scalping Bot Running holiday special until 1Jan 2026. Thereafter the price will be restored.  I am pleased to introduce the Bitcoin Scalping Bot, designed with precision, adaptability, and efficiency for the dynamic cryptocurrency market. Developed to deliver consistent and reliable performance, this bot is suitable for traders of all experience
Golden Crucible
Wilna Barnard
Experts
Limited-Time Promotion – Price Increases on 1 January Take advantage of this special offer before the price returns to $199 . Golden Crucible - Advanced Gold Scalping EA Golden Crucible is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to assist traders in navigating the fast-paced and volatile gold market. With precision-engineered algorithms and intelligent risk management, this EA aims to capture short-term price movements to support your trading strategies. Key Features: Optimized Settings: The recommend
Tatsumaki master scalper
Wilna Barnard
2 (1)
Experts
Limited-Time Promotion – Price Increases on 1 January Take advantage of this special offer before the price returns to $199 . Tatsumaki Master Scalper EA — Precision Engineered for High-Performance Scalping Unleash the full potential of tactical trading with Tatsumaki Master Scalper EA —a refined, high-speed scalping solution built for traders who demand accuracy, adaptability, and consistent execution across volatile markets. This advanced Expert Advisor fuses cutting-edge strategies with in
DoncianLongEdge
Wilna Barnard
Indicators
Overview Donchian Long Edge is a modern take on Richard Donchian’s classic channel breakout strategy — adapted specifically for long-only momentum and reversal entries. It combines the proven logic of Donchian breakouts with ATR-based buffers, rearm logic, and session-aware filters. The indicator highlights buy signals only , designed for trend-following and range-reversal trading approaches. This version introduces session start/end markers and time-based signal filtering , making it especially
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review