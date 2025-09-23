Limited-Time Promotion – Price Increases on 1 January

Take advantage of this special offer before the price returns to $199.



Three Majors Scalper (EURUSD · USDJPY · GBPUSD) — M5

Overview

Three Majors Scalper is a breakout-style M5 scalping Expert Advisor for EURUSD, USDJPY, and GBPUSD. It looks for short-term momentum when price breaks recent highs or lows, placing trades with tight risk controls.

The system combines session/day scheduling, spread gating, trailing management, and equity-based position sizing, with a compact control panel for live telemetry.

Designed to be broker-safe (respects volume steps, min/max lot, freeze/stop levels) and prop-firm friendly (risk caps, trade limiter, daily drawdown guard).



Auto-trading can also be disabled while still allowing manual Buy/Sell trading directly from the panel.

What’s New in v1.18

Panel Enhancements

Close buttons auto-disable (greyed out) if no active trades or pending orders exist

Buy/Sell buttons auto-disable (greyed out) when daily drawdown % is hit

Risk & Compliance

Daily drawdown guard now visualized directly on panel with color-coded status

Execution & Usability

Cleaner button layout (activated vs. pending trade controls separated)

More consistent updates across broker/session environments

Currently offered at an introductory launch price. Price may increase with future updates.

Instruments & Timeframe

Pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD

Timeframe: M5

Accounts: 5-digit (or 3-digit JPY) recommended

Works best with low spread & fast execution

Core Logic (high level)

Breakout entries using recent high/low structure with configurable lookback ( BarsN ) and order distance ( InpOrderDistPoints )

Pending orders validated against freeze/stop levels and margin before placement

SL/TP in points; optional trigger-based trailing stop

Trading window by hour/minute and day-of-week; positions/orders closed outside window

Spread filter: skips new entries when spread > InpMaxSpreadPips

Risk: equity-based % per trade (or fixed lots), with broker clamps and user max lot

Frequency control: optional max trades per hour

Balance guard: optionally stop trading when protection trips

Key Features

Risk Management

Equity-based risk %

User max-lot cap & broker-aware lot clamps

Balance guard

Daily drawdown guard with automatic panel integration

Execution Hygiene

Validates margin, freeze/stop levels, spread, history readiness

Normalizes price/volume before sending orders

Trailing & Management

Trigger-based trailing stop

Position/order counting per symbol/magic

Live Panel (optional)

Server time, balance, equity, margin

Open P/L, growth %, win rate %, Risk %/trade, last lot size used

Spread display (color-coded vs. your max)

Daily drawdown % tracker (with auto-button disabling)

Session status (within/outside)

Quick Start

Attach to EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD M5 charts (one chart per pair recommended). Set risk mode (start conservative, e.g., 1–2%). Set InpMaxSpreadPips to match your broker (e.g., 1.0–1.5 on tight EURUSD). Configure trading window & days; enable trade limiter if needed. (Optional) Enable panel on live/demo; disable in Strategy Tester for faster backtests.

Notes & Recommendations

EA respects broker constraints (min/max lot, step, freeze/stop levels). If an input is outside allowed ranges, it is clamped and reported in the Experts log.

Spread, execution speed, and stop levels vary by broker. Tune InpOrderDistPoints , InpMaxSpreadPips , and session hours to your environment.

Backtesting: use tick-accurate data where possible; results vary by data quality and broker model.

Avoid running multiple EAs on the same symbol/magic number to prevent conflicts.

Disclaimers