Three Majors Scalper
- Experts
- Wilna Barnard
- Version: 1.19
- Updated: 23 September 2025
- Activations: 10
Limited-Time Promotion – Price Increases on 1 January
Take advantage of this special offer before the price returns to $199.
Three Majors Scalper (EURUSD · USDJPY · GBPUSD) — M5
Overview
Three Majors Scalper is a breakout-style M5 scalping Expert Advisor for EURUSD, USDJPY, and GBPUSD. It looks for short-term momentum when price breaks recent highs or lows, placing trades with tight risk controls.
The system combines session/day scheduling, spread gating, trailing management, and equity-based position sizing, with a compact control panel for live telemetry.
Designed to be broker-safe (respects volume steps, min/max lot, freeze/stop levels) and prop-firm friendly (risk caps, trade limiter, daily drawdown guard).
Auto-trading can also be disabled while still allowing manual Buy/Sell trading directly from the panel.
What’s New in v1.18
Panel Enhancements
-
Close buttons auto-disable (greyed out) if no active trades or pending orders exist
-
Buy/Sell buttons auto-disable (greyed out) when daily drawdown % is hit
Risk & Compliance
-
Daily drawdown guard now visualized directly on panel with color-coded status
Execution & Usability
-
Cleaner button layout (activated vs. pending trade controls separated)
-
More consistent updates across broker/session environments
Instruments & Timeframe
-
Pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD
-
Timeframe: M5
-
Accounts: 5-digit (or 3-digit JPY) recommended
-
Works best with low spread & fast execution
Core Logic (high level)
-
Breakout entries using recent high/low structure with configurable lookback ( BarsN ) and order distance ( InpOrderDistPoints )
-
Pending orders validated against freeze/stop levels and margin before placement
-
SL/TP in points; optional trigger-based trailing stop
-
Trading window by hour/minute and day-of-week; positions/orders closed outside window
-
Spread filter: skips new entries when spread > InpMaxSpreadPips
-
Risk: equity-based % per trade (or fixed lots), with broker clamps and user max lot
-
Frequency control: optional max trades per hour
-
Balance guard: optionally stop trading when protection trips
Key Features
Risk Management
-
Equity-based risk %
-
User max-lot cap & broker-aware lot clamps
-
Balance guard
-
Daily drawdown guard with automatic panel integration
Execution Hygiene
-
Validates margin, freeze/stop levels, spread, history readiness
-
Normalizes price/volume before sending orders
Trailing & Management
-
Trigger-based trailing stop
-
Position/order counting per symbol/magic
Live Panel (optional)
-
Server time, balance, equity, margin
-
Open P/L, growth %, win rate %, Risk %/trade, last lot size used
-
Spread display (color-coded vs. your max)
-
Daily drawdown % tracker (with auto-button disabling)
-
Session status (within/outside)
Quick Start
-
Attach to EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD M5 charts (one chart per pair recommended).
-
Set risk mode (start conservative, e.g., 1–2%).
-
Set InpMaxSpreadPips to match your broker (e.g., 1.0–1.5 on tight EURUSD).
-
Configure trading window & days; enable trade limiter if needed.
-
(Optional) Enable panel on live/demo; disable in Strategy Tester for faster backtests.
Notes & Recommendations
-
EA respects broker constraints (min/max lot, step, freeze/stop levels). If an input is outside allowed ranges, it is clamped and reported in the Experts log.
-
Spread, execution speed, and stop levels vary by broker. Tune InpOrderDistPoints , InpMaxSpreadPips , and session hours to your environment.
-
Backtesting: use tick-accurate data where possible; results vary by data quality and broker model.
-
Avoid running multiple EAs on the same symbol/magic number to prevent conflicts.
Disclaimers
-
No guarantees of profitability. Market conditions change and can impact results.
-
Use on demo first; never risk money you cannot afford to lose.