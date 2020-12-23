Implement
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Implement analyzes market dynamics for pivot points. If you want to learn how to spot the correct reversals for consistently likely profitable trading, buy this indicator. Shows favorable moments of entering the market in stripes. Ready-made trading system.
The principle of operation of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placed on a chart, analyze historical data based on historical data and display instructions for further actions on the trader's screen.
Good morning Mr. Zakharuk Good Indicator, wonderful for time frames. Please can you explain to me the function of "LENGTH = 5" in which it influences Thanks a lot