Di Napoli Thrust Scanner Dashboard MT4

The indicator scans for Dinapoli thrust pattern in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard.

Key Features

  • Dashboard can be used for all markets
  • It can scan for thrust pattern on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes
  • Ability to choose number of bars required above/below displaced moving average to define thrust

Parameters


  • UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch
  • MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that you want to copy from the market watch list.
  • CustomSymbols: Enter the custom symbols that you want to be available in dashboard.
  • Minimum Bars: Least amount of bars to account for Thrust
  • Bars Variable : Able to count only up or down bars 
  • Bars Condition: Variable to count only not touching bars over DMA line
  • Trend Push : Variable to count consecutive bars with higher lows or lower highs. 
  • DMA Period: Moving average period
  • DMA Shift: Number or bars requested to shift moving average
  • DMA Method: Moving average method
  • Alert On Thrust: Specify the direction of thrust to receive an alert about. Default is Both
  • Popup Alert: Set True to enable window popup and sound alert on the terminal when a fresh thrust is generated. Set False to disable
  • Email Alert: Set True to receive email notifications when a fresh thrust is generated. Set False to disable.
  • Push Alert: Set True to receive push notifications on your Apple or Android devices when a fresh thrust is generated. Set False to disable
  • MaxRow: Limit the number of rows in dashboard.

For MT5 version, Please visit => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52833


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The indicator of the indicators. The Most Powerful Technique to Determine Forex Trend Strength in 2023. We have perfected Supreme Commander that it calculates an average of the selected indicators (up to 16) and the selected timeframe (all) with the result of a single trend that indicates the potential of buying and selling.  It includes the following indicators: Accelerator/Decelerator oscillator Average Directional Movement Index Awesome oscillator; Bulls and Bears  Commodity Channel Index; De
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Vitalyi Belyh
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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
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GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal V1.6 The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator V1.6 continues to provide precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD , but it now has additional features and improved efficiency and reliability. Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence. The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
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ENIGMERA: The core of the market (This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment) Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Works Most
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate and present text-based market analysis for your reference. Calculate targets, support levels, and stop-loss points based on the current trend. Compute the risk/reward ratio for your trades. Determine position size accor
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Di Napoli Detrended Oscillator MT4
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Non-proprietary study of Joe Dinapoli used for overbought/oversold evaluation.   Uses of Detrended Oscillator indicator Profit taking. Filter for market entry technics. Stop placement. Part of volatility breakout pattern. Determining major trend changes. Part of Dinapoli Stretch pattern.   Inputs lnpPeriod: Perid of moving average Method: Calculation method                           ********************************************************************************* If you want to know market Overb
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Samil Bozuyuk
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Very special indicator of Joe Dinapoli which is a derivative  of a Detrended Oscillator. Through a set of parametric equations, a predicting oscillator is created that forecasts, one period ahead of time, overbought and oversold conditions. The resulting predictor values are expressed as bands on the bar chart, both above and below the market. It may be mistaken as a Bollinger Band but has no resemblance to it whatsoever. The Predictor bands may be used in a variety of ways to aid in entering an
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All in One package includes the  Oscillator Predictor ,  MACD Predictor ,  Thrust Scanner  and  Advanced Fibonacci  indicators which are mandatory for applying  Dinapoli  trade plans.  Please visit below links for detailed explanations of indicators. Advanced Fibonacci Indicator =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52834 Thrust Scanner Indicator => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52830 Overbought /Oversold Predictor indicator => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52621 Macd P
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The indicator determines a special pattern of Joe Dinapoli. It gives very high probability buy and sell signals. Indicator does not repaint. Indicator Usage Buy Signal ''B'' Entry : Market buy order at signal bar close Stop : Low of signal bar Take Profit : First swing high Sell Signal ''S'' Entry : Market sell order at signal bar close Stop : High of signal bar Take Profit : First swing low Indicator Parameters Fast EMA : External Parameter (should be kept as default) Slow EMA: External Parame
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The indicator scans for stop grabber (special pattern of Joe Dinapoli which gives very high probability buy / sell signals and does not repaint ) signals in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for stop grabber pattern on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number
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The indicator monitors the Dinapoli MACD trend in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Indicator can be used for all markets Monitors every timeframe, from 1 Min to Monthly Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that you want to copy from the market watch list. CustomSymbols: Enter the custom symbols that you want to be available in dashboard. Ti
Di Napoli Thrust Scanner MT4
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The indicator scans for Dinapoli thrust pattern in multiple timeframes for a specific market. Key Features Indicator can be used for all markets It can scan for thrust pattern on W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 and M5 timeframes Ability to choose number of bars required above/below displaced moving average to define thrust Able to move display label on chart by single click Parameters Minimum Bars: Least amount of bars to account for Thrust DMA Period: Moving average period DMA Shift: Number or bars re
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The indicator is the advanced form of the MetaTrader 4 standard Fibonacci tool. It is unique and very reasonable for serious Fibonacci traders. Key Features Drawing of Fibonacci retracement and expansion levels in a few seconds by using hotkeys. Auto adjusting of retracement levels once the market makes new highs/lows. Ability to edit/remove any retracement & expansion levels on chart. Auto snap to exact high and low of bars while plotting on chart. Getting very clear charts even though many ret
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TD Combo is better when you have sharp directional moves, because it requires only thirteen price bars from start to finish compared to TD Sequential which needs at least 22 bars. The criteria for a Setup within TD Combo are the same with those required for a Setup within TD Sequential. The difference is that the count starts at bar 1 of the setup and not from bar 9 and TD Combo requires four conditions to be satisfied simultaneously. Requirements for a TD Combo Buy Countdown - Close lower or
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The indicator scans for TD Combo signals in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for signals on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that you want to copy from the market watch list. CustomSymbols: Enter the custom symbols that you want to be availa
TD Sequential Metatrader 4
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T D Sequential indicator consist of two components. TD Setup is the first one and it is a prerequisite for the TD Countdown – the second component.   TD Setup TD Setup compares the current close with the corresponding close four bars earlier. There must be nine consecutive closes higher/lower than the close four bars earlier. 1- TD Buy Setup                       - Prerequisite is a bearish price flip, which indicates a switch from positive to negative momentum.                        – After a
TD Sequential Scanner Metatrader 4
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The indicator scans for TD Sequential signals in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for signals on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that you want to copy from the market watch list. CustomSymbols: Enter the custom symbols that you want to be a
PRO Macd Predictor MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
Very special indicator of Joe Dinapoli which is a derivative from traditional MACD indicator. It shows the precise price, at which MACD will show line crossing and trend shifting. Also, this level is known one period ahead of time.You can constantly reassess your current position by looking at this studying a variety of timeframes. When you are in a trade, you have a feel for how much time you have for the trade to go your way by looking at the distance between the MACD Predictor line and the l
Oscillator Predictor MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
Very special indicator of Joe Dinapoli which is a derivative  of a Detrended Oscillator. Through a set of parametric equations, a predicting oscillator is created that forecasts, one period ahead of time, overbought and oversold conditions. The resulting predictor values are expressed as bands on the bar chart, both above and below the market. It may be mistaken as a Bollinger Band but has no resemblance to it whatsoever. The Predictor bands may be used in a variety of ways to aid in entering an
Dinapoli Package MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (2)
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All in One package includes the  Oscillator Predictor ,  MACD Predictor ,  Thrust Scanner  and  Advanced Fibonacci  indicators which are mandatory for applying  Dinapoli  trade plans.  Please visit below links for detailed explanations of indicators. Advanced Fibonacci Indicator =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107933 Thrust Scanner Indicator =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52829 Overbought /Oversold Predictor indicator => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52628 Macd
Stop Grabber Pattern MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator determines a special pattern of Joe Dinapoli. It gives very high probability buy and sell signals. Indicator does not repaint. Indicator Usage Buy Signal ''B'' Entry : Market buy order at signal bar close Stop : Low of signal bar Take Profit : First swing high Sell Signal ''S'' Entry : Market sell order at signal bar close Stop : High of signal bar Take Profit : First swing low Indicator Parameters Fast EMA : External Parameter (should be kept as default) Slow EMA: External Param
Di Napoli Squat MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The Squat is a function of the range of a given price bar and the volume, or TIC volume, that occurs while that range is being created. The basic idea is that high volume and little price movement indicate substantial support or resistance. The idea behind the approach to this indicator is to first look for likely Fibonacci support and resistance and then see if Squat manifests when that point is reached. The indicator determines one of the high probability patterns of DiNapoli. It does not re
MACD Dashboard Scanner MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator monitors the Dinapoli MACD trend in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Indicator can be used for all markets Monitors every timeframe, from 1 Min to Monthly Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that you want to copy from the market watch list. CustomSymbols: Enter the custom symbols that you want to be available in dashboard. Ti
Di Napoli Thrust Scanner MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator scans for Dinapoli thrust pattern in multiple timeframes for a specific market. Key Features Indicator can be used for all markets It can scan for thrust pattern on W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 and M5 timeframes Ability to choose number of bars required above/below displaced moving average to define thrust Able to move display label on chart by single click Parameters Minimum Bars: Least amount of bars to account for Thrust DMA Period: Moving average period DMA Shift: Number or bars re
Di Napoli Thrust Scanner Dashboard MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator scans for Dinapoli thrust pattern in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for thrust pattern on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Ability to choose number of bars required above/below displaced moving average to define thrust Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that
PRO Fibonacci Tool MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator is the advanced form of the MetaTrader 4 standard Fibonacci tool. It is unique and very reasonable for serious Fibonacci traders. Key Features Drawing of Fibonacci retracement and expansion levels in a few seconds by using hotkeys. Auto adjusting of retracement levels once the market makes new highs/lows. Ability to edit/remove any retracement & expansion levels on chart. Auto snap to exact high and low of bars while plotting on chart. Getting very clear charts even though many ret
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