Scalping dynamic system - a dynamic system for determining price reversals. The indicator looks for price reversal points on the chart and puts arrows in these places. When the indicator draws a blue arrow, there is a high probability that the price will reverse up. When the indicator draws a red arrow, there is a high probability that the price will reverse down. The use of this indicator in the trading process is very simple. In the video below the description, we will show in detail how to trade using this indicator. The indicator also draws red and blue crosses on the chart. They are designed to show chart tops and bottoms. These are points of resistance.





Indicator advantages:

designed for scalping. works on all timeframes. works on all currency pairs. does not redraw arrows. sends EMAIL and PUSH signals. can be integrated into the robot. very easy to configure. suitable for both professionals and beginners.

Scalping dynamic system indicator settings: