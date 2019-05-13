Must be owned and used by Fibonacci traders who like to open position by pending order (limit order). The strategy is that you just have to wait for the automatic custom fibonacci appear then manual place your pending order, stop loss and take profit at the level of Fibonacci. The position will be opened when the price make a successful retest. Fibo Heart Indi come with pop-up alert, email and mobile push notification. Suitable for all instruments and all time frames.

Don't miss the trading setup! Fibo Heart EA will do the pending order on your behalf. You can get it here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38906/

Level details :

1- Monitor Trade = 0 (can be a stop loss level but you free where to put your stop loss)

2- Entry Zones

EP 1 = 0.88 & 0.786

EP 2 = 0.5

EP 3 = 0.236

3- Take Profit Zones

TP 1 = 1.618, 1.786 & 1.88

TP 2 = 2.618, 2.786 & 2.88

TP 3 = 4.236, 4.786 & 4.88





STANDARD OPERATING PROCEDURE (SOP)

• The SOP is very simple and easy. System will identify the presence of:

Initial Break (IB) or Dominant Break (DB) Candle Break 1 (CB1) - marked with blue or red color of X symbol (Actually B point of previous ABC pattern) Retest

• When the 3 conditions are met, the SOP is complete. Fibo will appear on chart to give entry point (EP) and take profit (TP) level

• The probability of a successful trade is in the high percentile ( >80% ) if this simple rule is followed SOP & Money Management

• Never trade against the trend of the market. Always wait for SOP

• As long as no CS closed above the Monitor Trade level the SOP is valid





SIMPLE TIPS ;

For consisten profit always take profit at TP 1 level. On the chart, look to the left, if the price hit TP 2 or TP 3 usually its completed trend cycle (time to reverse) so also can be entry point at this zones. Always check the trend with auto fibo on higher time frames.