Fibo Heart Indi

1

Must be owned and used by Fibonacci traders who like to open position by pending order (limit order). The strategy is that you just have to wait for the automatic custom fibonacci appear then manual place your pending order, stop loss and take profit at the level of Fibonacci. The position will be opened when the price make a successful retest. Fibo Heart Indi come with pop-up alert, email and mobile push notification. Suitable for all instruments and all time frames. 

Don't miss the trading setup! Fibo Heart EA will do the pending order on your behalf. You can get it here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38906/

Level details :

1- Monitor Trade = 0 (can be a stop loss level but you free where to put your stop loss)

2- Entry Zones 

  • EP 1 = 0.88 & 0.786
  • EP 2 = 0.5
  • EP 3 = 0.236

3- Take Profit Zones

  • TP 1 = 1.618, 1.786 & 1.88
  • TP 2 = 2.618, 2.786 & 2.88
  • TP 3 = 4.236, 4.786 & 4.88


STANDARD OPERATING PROCEDURE (SOP)

• The SOP is very simple and easy. System will identify the presence of:

  1. Initial Break (IB) or Dominant Break (DB)
  2. Candle Break 1 (CB1) - marked with blue or red color of X symbol (Actually B point of previous ABC pattern)
  3. Retest

• When the 3 conditions are met, the SOP is complete. Fibo will appear on chart to give entry point (EP) and take profit (TP) level

• The probability of a successful trade is in the high percentile ( >80% ) if this simple rule is followed SOP & Money Management

• Never trade against the trend of the market. Always wait for SOP

• As long as no CS closed above the Monitor Trade level the SOP is valid


SIMPLE TIPS ;

  1. For consisten profit always take profit at TP 1 level.
  2. On the chart, look to the left, if the price hit TP 2 or TP 3 usually its completed trend cycle (time to reverse) so also can be entry point at this zones.
  3. Always check the trend with auto fibo on higher time frames.


Candle break > fibo auto draw > price re-test > enter the market > take profit at TP level! Hopefully this strategy will make you happy!

Don't forget to give your good feedback or review. I will take note for improvement. Thanks in advance!


Don't miss the trading setup! Fibo Heart EA will do the pending order on your behalf. You can get it here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38906/

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
Legacy of Gann
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.83 (12)
Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
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Fibo Heart Expert Advisor
Mohd Khairol Amin Ramli
Utilities
Want automatically to put the pending order, take profit and stop loss? This EA will do it on your behalf! The Fibo Heart EA strategy will place limit order after the ‘check point’ breakout. The position will be triggered when the price make a successful retest. If not, the pending order will automatically deleted after price hit certain level. You also have option to enable market order (instant execution) and custom take profit in the inputs setting. This EA must be attached with Fibo Heart In
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