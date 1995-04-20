Fibonacci Alert MT4 Pro

FibonacciAlert Pro - MetaTrader 5 Trading Indicator

FibonacciAlert Pro is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5 and 4 that automatically monitors Fibonacci levels on your charts and sends real-time alerts. Developed to provide a professional solution for traders who use Fibonacci retracements in their technical analysis.

The advanced FIBO ALERTS PRO indicator is available in two versions, compatible with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, and works with all Forex brokers and proprietary trading firms.

A comprehensive user manual is provided in MULTIPLE LANGUES.

After your purchase, send me a private message to receive personalized follow-up and obtain the detailed manual. Our support team will personally guide you through the setup and optimal use of the tool.

Contact us: vopiser77@gmail.com

---

Key Features

1. Multi-Fibonacci Monitoring

· Simultaneous monitoring of up to 5 different Fibonacci objects
· Customizable names for each Fibonacci
· Individual level configuration per Fibonacci

2. Intelligent Alert System

· Terminal Alerts: Notifications within MetaTrader 5 or 4
· Push Notifications: Alerts on mobile devices (via MT5 or MT4 app)
· Email Alerts: Notifications via email
· Customizable Cooldown: Prevents repetitive alerts (30 minutes by default)

3. Automatic Detection

· Intelligent detection of Fibonacci direction (Top->Bottom or Bottom->Top)
· Automatic level mapping based on direction
· Display name adaptation according to orientation

4. Advanced Settings

· Adjustable Sensitivity: 1.5% default for price memory
· Pip Threshold: 0.5 pips for precise detection
· LookBack Bars: Analysis on 100 historical bars
· Reset Button: Manual reset of all locked levels

---

Level Configuration

Monitored Fibonacci Levels

· 0.0% (optional)
· 23.6% (enabled by default)
· 38.2% (enabled by default)
· 50.0% (enabled by default)
· 61.8% (enabled by default)
· 78.6% (enabled by default)
· 100.0% (enabled by default)
· 161.8% (optional)

Automatic Mapping
WhenAutoLevelMapping = true:

· Top->Bottom: Standard names (0.0%, 23.6%, etc.)
· Bottom->Top: Inverted names (100.0%, 78.6%, etc.)

---

User Interface

Information Panel (In the "Experts" tab of your MT5 or MT4 terminal)

· Real-time display of all monitored Fibonacci levels
· Status of each level (locked/free)
· Remaining time before cooldown ends
· Detected direction and active mapping

Control Button

· Customizable "RESET ALERTS" button
· Configurable position, size, and color
· Instantly resets all locked levels

---

Technical Features

Locking System

· Each touched level is locked individually
· Locking based on Fibonacci + Level combination
· Automatic unlock after cooldown expiration
· Sensitivity zone verification

Logging

· Complete log file (FibonacciAlert_Log.txt)
· History of the last 100 alerts
· Full details of each event

---

Use Cases

For the Active Trader

· Monitor multiple instruments simultaneously
· Receive precise alerts on your key levels
· Avoid missing opportunities during your absence

For the Automated Trader

· Easy integration with EA systems
· Data feed for backtesting
· 24/7 monitoring on VPS

For the Mobile Trader

· Push notifications on smartphone/tablet
· Trade from anywhere in the world
· Remote management of your Fibonacci levels

---

System Requirements

Compatibility

· Platform: MetaTrader 5 and 4 (all recent versions)
· Brokers: Compatible with all MT5 and MT4 brokers
· Instruments: All Forex pairs, indices, commodities, metals, cryptos, Deriv synthetic indices...

Recommended Configuration

· VPS access for 24/7 monitoring
· Stable internet connection
· MT5 or MT4 mobile app for push notifications

---

Support & Documentation

User Manual

· Detailed installation instructions
· Complete configuration guide
· Practical usage examples
· Troubleshooting and FAQ

Technical Support

· Contact: vopiser77@gmail.com
· Personalized assistance available
· Regular updates

---

Guarantee & Policy

Satisfaction Guarantee

· Trial period: 30 days
· Full refund if not satisfied
· Technical support included

License

· Lifetime license for personal use
· Free updates
· Priority support

---

Competitive Advantages

1. Multi-Fibonacci: A single indicator monitors 5 different Fibonacci objects simultaneously
2. Intelligence: Automatic direction detection
3. Precision: Adjustable threshold down to 0.5 pips
4. Flexibility: Complete configuration of each level
5. Professional: Complete interface with control button
6. Documentation: Comprehensive multi-language manual
7. Support: Personalized assistance

---

Conclusion

FibonacciAlert Pro represents the ultimate evolution of Fibonacci indicators for MetaTrader 5. By combining multiple monitoring, artificial intelligence, and a complete alert system, it provides professional traders with the perfect tool to never miss an opportunity in the financial markets.

Price: $59 (includes complete manual and support)

For any questions or purchases, contact: vopiser77@gmail.com
