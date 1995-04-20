Fibonacci Alert MT4 Pro





FibonacciAlert Pro is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5 and 4 that automatically monitors Fibonacci levels on your charts and sends real-time alerts. Developed to provide a professional solution for traders who use Fibonacci retracements in their technical analysis.





The advanced FIBO ALERTS PRO indicator is available in two versions, compatible with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, and works with all Forex brokers and proprietary trading firms.





A comprehensive user manual is provided in MULTIPLE LANGUES.





Key Features





1. Multi-Fibonacci Monitoring





· Simultaneous monitoring of up to 5 different Fibonacci objects

· Customizable names for each Fibonacci

· Individual level configuration per Fibonacci





2. Intelligent Alert System





· Terminal Alerts: Notifications within MetaTrader 5 or 4

· Push Notifications: Alerts on mobile devices (via MT5 or MT4 app)

· Email Alerts: Notifications via email

· Customizable Cooldown: Prevents repetitive alerts (30 minutes by default)





3. Automatic Detection





· Intelligent detection of Fibonacci direction (Top->Bottom or Bottom->Top)

· Automatic level mapping based on direction

· Display name adaptation according to orientation





4. Advanced Settings





· Adjustable Sensitivity: 1.5% default for price memory

· Pip Threshold: 0.5 pips for precise detection

· LookBack Bars: Analysis on 100 historical bars

· Reset Button: Manual reset of all locked levels





Level Configuration





Monitored Fibonacci Levels





· 0.0% (optional)

· 23.6% (enabled by default)

· 38.2% (enabled by default)

· 50.0% (enabled by default)

· 61.8% (enabled by default)

· 78.6% (enabled by default)

· 100.0% (enabled by default)

· 161.8% (optional)





Automatic Mapping

WhenAutoLevelMapping = true:





· Top->Bottom: Standard names (0.0%, 23.6%, etc.)

· Bottom->Top: Inverted names (100.0%, 78.6%, etc.)





User Interface





Information Panel (In the "Experts" tab of your MT5 or MT4 terminal)





· Real-time display of all monitored Fibonacci levels

· Status of each level (locked/free)

· Remaining time before cooldown ends

· Detected direction and active mapping





Control Button





· Customizable "RESET ALERTS" button

· Configurable position, size, and color

· Instantly resets all locked levels





Technical Features





Locking System





· Each touched level is locked individually

· Locking based on Fibonacci + Level combination

· Automatic unlock after cooldown expiration

· Sensitivity zone verification





Logging





· Complete log file (FibonacciAlert_Log.txt)

· History of the last 100 alerts

· Full details of each event





Use Cases





For the Active Trader





· Monitor multiple instruments simultaneously

· Receive precise alerts on your key levels

· Avoid missing opportunities during your absence





For the Automated Trader





· Easy integration with EA systems

· Data feed for backtesting

· 24/7 monitoring on VPS





For the Mobile Trader





· Push notifications on smartphone/tablet

· Trade from anywhere in the world

· Remote management of your Fibonacci levels





System Requirements





Compatibility





· Platform: MetaTrader 5 and 4 (all recent versions)

· Brokers: Compatible with all MT5 and MT4 brokers

· Instruments: All Forex pairs, indices, commodities, metals, cryptos, Deriv synthetic indices...





Recommended Configuration





· VPS access for 24/7 monitoring

· Stable internet connection

· MT5 or MT4 mobile app for push notifications





Support & Documentation





User Manual





· Detailed installation instructions

· Complete configuration guide

· Practical usage examples

· Troubleshooting and FAQ





Technical Support





· Personalized assistance available

· Regular updates





Guarantee & Policy





Satisfaction Guarantee





· Trial period: 30 days

· Full refund if not satisfied

· Technical support included





License





· Lifetime license for personal use

· Free updates

· Priority support





Competitive Advantages





1. Multi-Fibonacci: A single indicator monitors 5 different Fibonacci objects simultaneously

2. Intelligence: Automatic direction detection

3. Precision: Adjustable threshold down to 0.5 pips

4. Flexibility: Complete configuration of each level

5. Professional: Complete interface with control button

6. Documentation: Comprehensive multi-language manual

7. Support: Personalized assistance





Conclusion





FibonacciAlert Pro represents the ultimate evolution of Fibonacci indicators for MetaTrader 5. By combining multiple monitoring, artificial intelligence, and a complete alert system, it provides professional traders with the perfect tool to never miss an opportunity in the financial markets.





