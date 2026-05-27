ORB Opening Range Breakout MT4

Master the Market Open with the Ultimate Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Indicator for MT4!

The Opening Range Breakout (ORB) is one of the most powerful and time-tested day trading strategies used by professional traders worldwide. This indicator completely automates the process of identifying, mapping, and tracking the opening ranges for the three major forex sessions (Asian, London, and New York), giving you a massive edge in catching explosive daily moves.

For Free EA ORB Download Here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187907

Designed with precision, clean visual aesthetics, and a smart alert system, this tool ensures you never miss a high-probability breakout while keeping your charts clutter-free.

Key Features & Advantages:

Multi-Session Mastery: Automatically plots the Opening Range for Asian, London, and New York sessions.

Fully Customizable Timings: Don't rely on rigid broker server times. Input your exact start and end times (e.g., the first 30 minutes of the open) for absolute accuracy.

Smart Alert System (Push & Popup): No need to stare at the screen all day. Get instantly notified via MT5 Popup or Mobile Push Notification when: A session's Opening Range is fully formed. A valid candle closes outside the ORB (Breakout). Note: Built-in anti-spam logic ensures you only get 1 alert per breakout. Alerts are automatically disabled in the Strategy Tester.

Dynamic Take Profit (RR) Lines: Automatically calculates and draws Take Profit targets based on your custom Risk:Reward multiplier (e.g., 1:1.5, 1:2).

Midline (Encroachment) Level: Displays the exact 50% equilibrium of the ORB, crucial for advanced Stop Loss placement and momentum gauge.

Ultimate Visual Control: 100% customizable. Change zone colors, line styles (solid, dotted, dashed), font sizes, and toggle price labels on/off for a personalized, aesthetic chart.

Lightweight & Non-Repainting: Coded efficiently to never lag your terminal.

How to Trade with This Indicator (Step-by-Step)

Trading the ORB is incredibly straightforward and objective. Follow these steps for the best results:

1. Wait for the Setup Let the indicator do the heavy lifting. Simply wait for the first alert telling you that the Session ORB has formed.

2. Look for the Breakout (Displacement) Wait for the second alert indicating a Breakout. Crucial Tip: Pay close attention to the body size of the breakout candle. You want to see a strong Displacement Candle (large body, small wicks) closing clearly outside the High or Low of the ORB. Avoid trading weak wicks or doji breakouts.

3. Choose Your Entry Execution

Aggressive Entry: Execute your trade immediately after the strong displacement candle closes outside the ORB zone.

Conservative Entry (Recommended): Wait for a price pullback/retest into the broken ORB line before entering. This provides a much better Risk:Reward ratio and avoids immediate fake-outs.

4. Set Your Stop Loss (SL)

Standard Risk: Place your SL at the exact Midline (Encroachment level) of the ORB.

Conservative Risk: Place your SL at the opposite side of the Opening Range (e.g., at the ORB Low if you are buying the ORB High breakout).

Pro-Trader Recommendations

While the ORB strategy is highly effective on its own, it is not a magic bullet. To maximize your win rate and profitability, we highly recommend the following:

Combine with Confluences: The ORB works best when combined with higher timeframe directional bias. Use it alongside Support and Resistance (SNR) or Smart Money Concepts (SMC) like Fair Value Gaps (FVG) . A breakout that perfectly aligns with a higher timeframe FVG is a high-probability setup.

Practice and Screen Time: Master the nuance of reading displacement candles versus fake-outs.

Backtest First: Please familiarize yourself with the indicator using the MT5 Strategy Tester or a Demo Account before deploying it with real capital. Understand the behavior of your favorite pairs during the open!

Upgrade your day trading arsenal today and catch the best daily trends right from the opening bell!

ATTENTION! Download the free demo before purchasing. Backtesting is mandatory before trading on a REAL account.





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https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178895





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