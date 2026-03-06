Jonux TPO Market Profile

5

JONUX TPO Market Profile — Market Structure Analysis for MT4

JONUX TPO (Time Price Opportunity) is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 4 that visualizes market structure based on the distribution of time at specific price levels. Unlike standard volume profiles, this indicator focuses on Auction Market Theory principles to identify where the market found fair value during a specific session.


Core Components

The indicator automatically calculates and displays the following structural elements:

  • Point of Control (POC): The price level where the market spent the most time during the session, representing the primary equilibrium point.

  • Value Area (VAH & VAL): The price range accounting for 70% (adjustable) of the session's TPO activity, identifying the zone of market acceptance.

  • Single Prints: Areas of price discovery where the market moved rapidly, leaving behind a thin structure.

  • Initial Balance (IB): Highlights the price range of the first hour (adjustable) of the trading session to establish the daily context.


Technical Features

  • On-Chart Dashboard: A dedicated interface allowing users to step through historical sessions (1–30 days) without opening the indicator settings.

  • Zen Mode: A visualization toggle that hides the TPO blocks while keeping the key structural levels visible for a cleaner chart.

  • Extend Levels: Option to project POC, VAH, and VAL lines into future sessions until they are revisited by price.

  • Real-Time Notifications: Integrated alert system for terminal pop-ups and mobile push notifications when price interacts with current structural levels.

  • Optimized Rendering: Developed specifically for MT4 to handle multiple days of TPO data with minimal impact on terminal performance.


Strategic Application This tool is designed to assist traders in identifying market context. It helps in:

  • Distinguishing between range-bound days and trend-extension days based on Initial Balance behavior.

  • Identifying "Naked" levels from previous sessions that may act as points of interest.

  • Visualizing areas of market rejection versus areas of market acceptance.


Parameters

  • Session Settings: Customize start/end times to match specific market sessions (e.g., London, New York).

  • Alert Management: Enable or disable specific notifications for POC or Value Area tests.

  • Design Options: Comprehensive control over colors, transparency, dashboard positioning, and font sizes.


Note on Strategy Tester The demo version is limited to the Strategy Tester. To evaluate the functionality, please use the MT4 Strategy Tester in "Visual Mode" and select a recent date range.


Disclaimer Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk. JONUX TPO Market Profile is a technical tool intended for analysis and does not provide trade signals or financial advice. Past performance and structural accuracy are not indicative of future results. The user assumes full responsibility for all trading outcomes.

Reviews 1
warrendean
82
warrendean 2026.05.25 17:26 
 

I purchased the Jonux TPO Market Profile and the Order Flow V, It's great for giving a quick market overview and for indicating trends on an individual chart. When used in conjunction with the Jonux FRVP, it can become a very important part of any Volume profile-trading system. Product quality is excellent, and their customer support is outstanding—truly top-tier. Overall, one of the best trading systems I’ve used. Highly recommended for serious Volume Profile Traders. Also the seller is a GREAT Guy, very responsive to inquiries! Looking forward to all future updates

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warrendean
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warrendean 2026.05.25 17:26 
 

I purchased the Jonux TPO Market Profile and the Order Flow V, It's great for giving a quick market overview and for indicating trends on an individual chart. When used in conjunction with the Jonux FRVP, it can become a very important part of any Volume profile-trading system. Product quality is excellent, and their customer support is outstanding—truly top-tier. Overall, one of the best trading systems I’ve used. Highly recommended for serious Volume Profile Traders. Also the seller is a GREAT Guy, very responsive to inquiries! Looking forward to all future updates

Dennis John
2533
Reply from developer Dennis John 2026.05.25 17:33
Hi Warren, Thank you so much for this incredibly kind and detailed review! It has been an absolute pleasure working with you. Traders like you, who provide such brilliant and constructive feedback, are exactly what helps take these tools to the next level (as we saw with the recent FRVP and Order Flow V updates!). I am thrilled to hear that combining the TPO, Order Flow V, and FRVP is giving you the exact market edge, clean overview, and synergy you need for your trading system. Thank you again for your trust, your patience, and your fantastic ideas. There are definitely more exciting updates on the horizon. Wishing you continued success and happy trading! Best regards,
Dennis
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