JONUX TPO Market Profile — Market Structure Analysis for MT4

JONUX TPO (Time Price Opportunity) is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 4 that visualizes market structure based on the distribution of time at specific price levels. Unlike standard volume profiles, this indicator focuses on Auction Market Theory principles to identify where the market found fair value during a specific session.





Core Components

The indicator automatically calculates and displays the following structural elements:

Point of Control (POC): The price level where the market spent the most time during the session, representing the primary equilibrium point.

Value Area (VAH & VAL): The price range accounting for 70% (adjustable) of the session's TPO activity, identifying the zone of market acceptance.

Single Prints: Areas of price discovery where the market moved rapidly, leaving behind a thin structure.

Initial Balance (IB): Highlights the price range of the first hour (adjustable) of the trading session to establish the daily context.





Technical Features

On-Chart Dashboard: A dedicated interface allowing users to step through historical sessions (1–30 days) without opening the indicator settings.

Zen Mode: A visualization toggle that hides the TPO blocks while keeping the key structural levels visible for a cleaner chart.

Extend Levels: Option to project POC, VAH, and VAL lines into future sessions until they are revisited by price.

Real-Time Notifications: Integrated alert system for terminal pop-ups and mobile push notifications when price interacts with current structural levels.

Optimized Rendering: Developed specifically for MT4 to handle multiple days of TPO data with minimal impact on terminal performance.





Strategic Application This tool is designed to assist traders in identifying market context. It helps in:

Distinguishing between range-bound days and trend-extension days based on Initial Balance behavior.

Identifying "Naked" levels from previous sessions that may act as points of interest.

Visualizing areas of market rejection versus areas of market acceptance.





Parameters

Session Settings: Customize start/end times to match specific market sessions (e.g., London, New York).

Alert Management: Enable or disable specific notifications for POC or Value Area tests.

Design Options: Comprehensive control over colors, transparency, dashboard positioning, and font sizes.





Note on Strategy Tester The demo version is limited to the Strategy Tester. To evaluate the functionality, please use the MT4 Strategy Tester in "Visual Mode" and select a recent date range.





Disclaimer Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk. JONUX TPO Market Profile is a technical tool intended for analysis and does not provide trade signals or financial advice. Past performance and structural accuracy are not indicative of future results. The user assumes full responsibility for all trading outcomes.