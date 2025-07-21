M1 Signal Scanner MT4

** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button **

After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you!

Introduction:

M1 Signal Scanner is the indicator designed scalping M1 time frame to detect Small trend switching in the direction of the trend and possible reversal. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct.

This indicator shows many signals that is a strong hint for an excellent entry point and finds immediately with alarm and notification and also has stop loss, take profits and entry point with candlestick checking for easy trading.

It is suitable for trading in all time frames.

+ Trend Finder indicator FREE

Main Features:

Detect the best and most successful signals for scalping



Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator

NO repaint

NO repaint

Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )

charts button Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)

Candlestick check for the best entry point

Sending the alert, push and email notification

Alert enable/disable base on your setting time

Adjust the pattern setting



