Update: Push to mobile notification is now added as optinal in the settings.

Most traders fail to generate profit because of the lack of so-called filters and scanners. If you want to win at trading you need a solid system and also a filtering tool for some or all of your entry criteria.

It is impossible to follow 24 currency pairs, all the indices, stocks and commodities without a filtering tool. Imagine you can get an email any time CCI crosses bellow 100 and 0 when the price is bellow MA5 and MA10 and you check the chart and just press the sell button or wait an adjustment to do it. You will be getting quality signals everyday without the need to watch the charts 24/5. You can customize all these settings in the indicator to get quality signals directly in your inbox.

Pro Trend Scanner is one of the most solid tools that I have ever created, that is helping me generate 5 -10 % a month from the start of 2019.