Pro Trend Scanner

5

Update: Push to mobile notification is now added as optinal in the settings.

Most traders fail to generate profit because of the lack of so-called filters and scanners. If you want to win at trading you need a solid system and also a filtering tool for some or all of your entry criteria.

It is impossible to follow 24 currency pairs, all the indices, stocks and commodities without a filtering tool. Imagine you can get an email any time CCI crosses bellow 100 and 0 when the price is bellow MA5 and MA10 and you check the chart and just press the sell button or wait an adjustment to do it. You will be getting quality signals everyday without the need to watch the charts 24/5. You can customize all these settings in the indicator to get quality signals directly in your inbox.

Pro Trend Scanner is one of the most solid tools that I have ever created, that is helping me generate 5 -10 % a month from the start of 2019.

This indicator combines CCI and 3 Moving average indicators. CCI and Moving averages are customizable so you don't need to worry about the timeframes and fine-tuning of your system. I would also suggest you use the system as it is on H4.

Most systems are based on a lot of complex indicators and formulas, which in my opinion doesn't work well in the long run. I read once a Post somewhere on some forum with the title "How to make a living using CCI indicator". At that point, I was laughing and was using also complex systems which at the end got me out of the market.

Now with Pro Trend Scanner, I can be monitoring all the major and minor forex pairs and Indices that with no worries I will miss to check on some good setup. The indicator is configured to let the user choose from alerts and emails and turning on or off two of the Moving Averages. Another good thing about the indicator is that you can also choose the colors of the layout so you don't need to worry about anything. Everything is designed to be user-friendly and configurable.

! IMPORTANT: Backtesting the indicator and Free Demo are a little hard to be used since its a multi asset filtering tool.

! IMPORTANT: If you want to use the email alerts you need to configure the MT4 from Tools->Options=>Email as shown on screenshot 7.


Reviews 1
tabban21
172
tabban21 2022.04.25 18:08 
 

I am pleased with the product. Outstanding ! Nikolay is a genuis. Initially dabbled at the cost of buying this and couldnt really get the demo to work but then took the chance and bought the full version it and what a difference it has made to my trading schedule - i can spot all those signals. Key thing i realised too is i initially thought there was some delays in the signals reaching my phone and considered making some adjustments to the interpretation as i read the chart but it was simply the settings in the method that i tweaked and since then virtually bang on without spending on the VPN. Really good investment at a now considered reasonable price

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ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Magic Lines MT4
Nikolay Georgiev
Indicators
Magic Lines MT4 is an indicator which can be categorized as trend, levels and channels type. It draws a colored line which is colored in green and red depending where last close is. The value at the current open bar should not be taken into account. This part of the indicator can give us a sense whether it is trending up or down or its going sideways. Magic Lines indicator also draws blue top and bottom levels which can be taken into account for breakouts and false breakouts. A sideway zone shou
Timeframe Boxes Indicator
Nikolay Georgiev
Indicators
Get the bars from higher time frame on your main chart. You can be trading on M15 and watch H1 and H4 bars at the same time. Use the advantages by watching a single chart and keep track of Japanese candlesticks patterns from a higher time frame. You can no scalp on M1 or M5 without loosing sights of how much is it left for the M30 or H1 candle to close and if it bullish or bearish.
Moving Average Change
Nikolay Georgiev
5 (1)
Indicators
Moving Average Change Do you wonder where to take profits? Have you ever searched a simple strategy to execute trades? The Moving Average Change indicator is a perfect product for you. The indicator is perfect for finding divergence on charts. It works perfectly on any timeframe but keeps in mind m1 to m15 will be short-lived signals. You can still use it to scalp forex indices and commodities. The indicator also has an option for backstep where you can check the change in MA value between not
Euro Dollar Gringo
Nikolay Georgiev
Experts
This is a stable EURUSD strategy, that can deliver solid results. Low drawdown compared to profit. Parameters are already set to deliver profits, no need to change anything (only Lots volume) just set on chart and leave it print some money. All positions has StopLoss and TakeProfit and no Martingale, Grid or Averaging is used. Account size 500$ => Lots = 0.05 Account size 1000$ => Lots = 0.10 Account size 5000$ => Lots = 0.50 Works ok on M5, M15, M30, H1 and H4.
Time Range Pivot Points
Nikolay Georgiev
Indicators
Time Range Pivot Points is an indicator that will plot Pivot Point + Support and Resistance levels on the chart, but it will calculate the formula based on a specific time range, that can be defined in the settings. If you want to successfully trade the European and US sessions it will be smart to check all levels generated by the Asian session time range. This indicator will allow you to do that. Everything is designed to get you an advantage of the potential support and resistance levels for t
London Breakout Trader
Nikolay Georgiev
Experts
This EA is configured to trade after London market open and all defined time ranges. This is one of the most popular strategies that every serious trader should know well. The "London Breakout Trader" EA is a trully flexible system that will allow you nearly everything to get configured from hard SL TP Trailing SL with Trailing Step, Range size fileter, Auto Parameters based on range size and all you need to set it to work for you. This EA is even more you can configure trading days hours and ra
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tabban21
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tabban21 2022.04.25 18:08 
 

I am pleased with the product. Outstanding ! Nikolay is a genuis. Initially dabbled at the cost of buying this and couldnt really get the demo to work but then took the chance and bought the full version it and what a difference it has made to my trading schedule - i can spot all those signals. Key thing i realised too is i initially thought there was some delays in the signals reaching my phone and considered making some adjustments to the interpretation as i read the chart but it was simply the settings in the method that i tweaked and since then virtually bang on without spending on the VPN. Really good investment at a now considered reasonable price

Nikolay Georgiev
3491
Reply from developer Nikolay Georgiev 2023.07.23 12:18
I see this response a little late but thank you for the nice words.
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