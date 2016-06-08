Mean Reversion Supply Demand MT4

4.56

Mean Reversion Supply Demand Indicator

Mean Reversion Supply Demand is the indicator to detect the important supply demand zone in your chart. The concept of supply demand trading relies on the quantity mismatching between buying and selling volumes in the financial market. Typically, supply demand zone serves to predict the turning point. The wave pattern, for any supply demand zone to work as an successful trade, looks like the price must touch the base zone, move away and then return to zone again. At this point, our trade will be placed and the price need to move away from the zone again to profit. For the successful supply demand trading, zigzag movement of the price is essential. This type of zigzag movement is also the typical mean reversion or fractal wave characteristic.


Features of Mean Reversion Supply Demand

  • Automatic profit target and stop loss detection for any supply demand zone
  • Daily, Weekly and Monthly Market Profile Analysis to further gauge the mean reversion characteristics of market (Value area and point of control calculation included.)
  • Daily, Weekly, Monthly Pivot Analysis to improve your mean reversion analysis
  • Capability to do multiple time frame analysis on the same chart. (Simultaneous use of hourly, 4 hourly and daily supply demand zones are possible.)
  • Automatic Retouch detection of each supply demand zone. (Easy to identify which zone is virgin and which are not.)
  • Sound, Email, Push notification is possible when any supply demand zone is touched or for selected zone only (Recommended mode).


How to use Mean Reversion Supply Demand

Our tool offer daily, weekly and monthly Market Profile to gauge the odds of the mean reversion for the market. To construct the market profile, the timeframe for chart must be carefully chosen for the proper calculation of Market Profile. Normally it is important to recognize the price movement outside the value area. Daily market profile might offer you short term mean reversion opportunity comparing to weekly and monthly.

  • Daily Market Profile: M5 to H1 timeframe can be used. M30 is recommended.
  • Weekly Market Profile: M30 to H4 timeframe can be used. H1 is recommended.
  • Monthly Market Profile: H1 to D1 timeframe can be used. H4 is recommended.

Beside the market profile analysis, you can also add daily, weekly and monthly Pivot Analysis to improve your accuracy. To detect valid supply demand zone, we recommend to use two or three timeframe at the same time in one chart to detect valid zone. For one example, you can open hourly chart and you can apply our Mean Reversion Supply Demand to detect hourly and 4 hourly supply demand zone in the same chart. Supply and demand zone confirmed in multiple timeframe normally offer better odds for your trading. When you have found the good supply demand zone for trading, click on Box of the Supply or Demand zone to see your trading setup including target profit, stop loss level (Fully automatic).


Trading Strategy Guide

The good trading strategy guide for the supply demand trading can be fround from Technical Analysis in Forex and Stock Market (Supply Demand Analysis and Support Resistance, 2021). In addition, you can also use the book: Science Of Support, Resistance, Fibonacci Analysis, Harmonic Pattern, Elliott Wave and X3 Chart Pattern (In Forex and Stock Market Trading, 2021) to find out the explanation for support and resistance as well as other advanced technical anaysis. Please visit the link below for more details about the trading strategy guide with supply demand zone trading.

Supply Demand Zone Trading Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750386


Inputs

  • Use supply demand zone: use this to switch on and off supply demand zone detection.
  • Timeframe for Calculation: Set this to timeframe for multiple time frame analysis
  • Strength at Origin: 0 to 10 only
  • Bars to Scan: amount bars for computation for supply demand calculation
  • Max Reward to Risk Ratio: Your preferred maximum reward/risk
  • Min Reward to Risk Ratio: Your preferred minimum reward/risk

Important Note

This is the off the shelf product. Therefore, we do not accept any modification or customization request on this product. In addition, we do not provide any code library or any support for your coding for this product.

Reviews 12
jetztea1
174
jetztea1 2021.09.28 12:29 
 

In combination with my realtime tick charts a perfect addition. I can now more easily control other courses on signals. On a one and five minute basis one can already achieve very good results without tick charts with corresponding chart technique knowledge. I would use the Alligator indicator as a further tool for upcoming trend reversals.

ambho
136
ambho 2021.06.24 22:56 
 

good tool

eoltrading
167
eoltrading 2020.03.15 16:30 
 

This is a very complete and personalizable indicator , I love it.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
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5 (39)
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4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
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5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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4.85 (62)
Indicators
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Indicators
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4.8 (5)
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4 (4)
Indicators
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3.67 (3)
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Introduction to Support Resistance Indicator Support and Resistance are the important price levels to watch out during intraday market. These price levels are often tested before development of new trend or often stop the existing trend causing trend reversal at this point. Highly precise support and resistance are indispensable for experienced traders. Many typical trading strategies like breakout or trend reversal can be played well around these support and resistance levels. The Precision Sup
Market Activity Index MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (1)
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This innovative technical indicator was created to detect quiet market period before the beginning of the high volatile market. Like many good technical indicators, this Market Activity Index is very stable and it is widely applicable to many financial and non financial instruments without too much restriction. The Market Activity Index can be used best to visualize the alternating form of low and high volatile market. It is very useful tool to pick up the quiet market but ironically this is the
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
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Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Turning Point Detector MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (3)
Indicators
Introduction To Turning Point Indicator The trajectories of Financial Market movement are very much like the polynomial curvatures with the presence of random fluctuations. It is quite common to read that scientist can decompose the financial data into many different cyclic components. If or any if the financial market possess at least one cycle, then the turning point must be present for that financial market data. With this assumption, most of financial market data should possesses the multipl
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jetztea1
174
jetztea1 2021.09.28 12:29 
 

In combination with my realtime tick charts a perfect addition. I can now more easily control other courses on signals. On a one and five minute basis one can already achieve very good results without tick charts with corresponding chart technique knowledge. I would use the Alligator indicator as a further tool for upcoming trend reversals.

51244165
19
51244165 2021.07.28 22:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Young Ho Seo
99891
Reply from developer Young Ho Seo 2021.07.29 01:07
You can follow the installation steps here. Video included. https://algotrading-investment.com/install-mt4mt5-products-purchased-mql5-com/
ambho
136
ambho 2021.06.24 22:56 
 

good tool

Zeeshan FX
110
Zeeshan FX 2021.04.21 12:27 
 

i have deleted this by error. how can i reinstall it?

Young Ho Seo
99891
Reply from developer Young Ho Seo 2021.06.26 17:50
You can always repeat the installation steps here. https://algotrading-investment.com/install-mt4mt5-products-purchased-mql5-com/
eoltrading
167
eoltrading 2020.03.15 16:30 
 

This is a very complete and personalizable indicator , I love it.

cvdestyfx
2945
cvdestyfx 2019.12.24 18:58 
 

Leaves markings on the chart when indicator is removed from the chart. No premium indicator should do this! Also, you can toggle the supply and demand areas on or off but you apparently can't do the same for the other markings. More thought needs to be put into this to make it more user friendly.

Lamorris Gray
522
Lamorris Gray 2019.03.15 18:41 
 

This is and awesome indicator. I use this with the trend wave indicator I purchased and they both align to the T. Thank you.

Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2018.07.14 09:19 
 

So far. Woooow! i am a professional supply and demand trader and this tool is really mind-blowing. Price is extremely cheap for such a high quality product. This tool makes S/D trading a ton easier! Thank you!!

Alfredo Sabatini
387
Alfredo Sabatini 2017.01.07 20:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

emoses1219
106
emoses1219 2016.12.15 04:20 
 

alerts do not work. set alerts to true, but no notifications

nguyenphanduc
198
nguyenphanduc 2016.12.09 06:17 
 

Combine all this indicator will give you amazing result :)

Price Break out

Harmonic

Supply and demand

Turning point

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/6247242/gbpusd-h1-teletrade-d-j

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/6247266/gbpusd-h1-teletrade-d-j

ikerinz
274
ikerinz 2016.06.12 19:53 
 

Very useful, professional and powerful tool. Thank you.

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