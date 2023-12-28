Basic Candlestick Patterns Dashboard

1

Our innovative Basic Candlestick Patterns Dashboard is specifically designed to identify profitable candlestick patterns on the chart automatically. This dashboard uses advanced algorithms to scan price charts in real time and detect a wide range of candlestick patterns, from classic to complex. In addition, it has an easy-to-use interface that allows you to visualize the detected patterns on different time frames, making it easy to make informed decisions / MT5 version

Free indicator: Basic Candlestick Patterns


Harmonic Patterns Included

  • Bullish patterns
  1. Hammer 
  2. Inverse hammer
  3. Bullish engulfing
  4. Morning star
  5. 3 White soldiers
  • Bearish patterns
  1. Hanging man
  2. Shooting star
  3. Bearish engulfing
  4. Evening star
  5. 3 Black crows


Indicator columns

  • Symbol: the selected symbols will appear
  • Pattern: type of pattern (Hammer, inverse hammer, bullish engulfing...)
  • Bar: number of bars that have passed since the detection of the pattern
  • Age (in minutes): age of the pattern since detection


Main Inputs

  • Symbols: select from "28 Major Currency Pairs" or "Selected Symbols".
  • Selected Symbols: desired symbols which you want to monitor separated by comma ("EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD"). If your broker has a suffix or prefix on the pairs, you must add it in the two following parameters (Pair prefix or Pair suffix).
  • Show only confirmed patterns: this option allows to show only the patterns that have actually been confirmed by the candles, it is recommended to leave it as default.
  • Pop-up alert: alert to the MT4 terminal.
  • Email alert: email alert.
  • Push notification alert: alert to phone.

*The other inputs have to do with the customization of colors and transparencies*


How to use it

You can sort the dashboard by the column you want, and you can also display the pattern on its graph (see the video below).


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andromeas1 2025.06.06 23:36 
 

no support at all, the indicator don't work correct, all signals are wrong!!!

Mehran Sepah Mansoor
241229
Reply from developer Mehran Sepah Mansoor 2025.06.07 10:37
Hello.
It seems you had a problem using the indicator correctly.
Send me a private message for troubleshooting and guidance.
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