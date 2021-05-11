Dark Support Resistance
- Indicators
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Marco SolitoDo you have Questions about my Products? STOP! For a quick answer, do NOT write to me on mql5. Instead, contact my super fast assistant: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/shiv5 or use my website: https://darkeas.com/submitticket.php Hello, I'm Marco and I'm an mql4 and mql5 programmer from 10 years
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 26 August 2025
- Activations: 8
Dark Support Resistance is an Indicator for intraday trading.
This Indicator is programmed to identify Support and Resistance Lines, providing a high level of accuracy and reliability.
Key benefits
- Easily visible lines
- Only the most important levels will be displayed
- Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument
- Easy to use even for beginners
- Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag
- 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development
- All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push notification and sound alerts
We can enter in good price with this Indicator.
It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.
This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.
Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1.
Recommended working pairs: All.
Recommendations
- An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading
- The indicator is very intuitive.
If you Buy 1 Indicator you can write a feedback at market and get Dark Gold (or a second Indicator) for Free, for More info contact me
Parameters
- Period: Number of periods to identify supports and resistances
- Show Resistance level: if true, show resistance levels
- Show Support level: if true, show support levels
- Max Resistance lines: Max number of resistance lines
- Max Support lines: Max number of support lines
- Enable Alert: The indicator will send an alert on your platform
- Enable Push Notification: Send a Push notification on your mobile (metatrader app)
- Enable E-Mail: Receive an email when there is a signal
- Maximum Bars: Max bars to apply the indicator
- Custom Chart: if true, color the chart with my favorite colors
For other questions, settings or support for this tool, contact me.
Great indicator, perfect for my technical style analysis. Have been using Marco other product for several moths and decide to buy this one. As you mention in the description, can I have Dark Gold EA (MT4) for free Marco? Thanks Marco!