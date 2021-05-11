Dark Support Resistance

5

Dark Support Resistance is an Indicator for intraday trading.

This Indicator is programmed to identify Support and Resistance Lines, providing a high level of accuracy and reliability.


Key benefits

  • Easily visible lines
  • Only the most important levels will be displayed
  • Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument
  • Easy to use even for beginners
  • Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag
  • 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development
  • All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push notification and sound alerts


We can enter in good price with this Indicator.

It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.

This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.

Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1.

Recommended working pairs: All.

Installation and Update Guide Troubleshooting guide - FAQ - MT5 Version


Recommendations

  • An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading
  • The indicator is very intuitive.


If you Buy 1 Indicator you can write a feedback at market and get Dark Gold (or a second Indicator) for Free, for More info contact me


Parameters

  • Period: Number of periods to identify supports and resistances
  • Show Resistance level: if true, show resistance levels
  • Show Support level: if true, show support levels
  • Max Resistance lines: Max number of resistance lines
  • Max Support lines: Max number of support lines
  • Enable Alert: The indicator will send an alert on your platform
  • Enable Push Notification: Send a Push notification on your mobile (metatrader app)
  • Enable E-Mail: Receive an email when there is a signal
  • Maximum Bars: Max bars to apply the indicator
  • Custom Chart: if true, color the chart with my favorite colors


For other questions, settings or support for this tool, contact me.

Reviews 9
Benediktus Hendrawan
35
Benediktus Hendrawan 2022.03.21 02:13 
 

Great indicator, perfect for my technical style analysis. Have been using Marco other product for several moths and decide to buy this one. As you mention in the description, can I have Dark Gold EA (MT4) for free Marco? Thanks Marco!

Aan Alfihadi
194
Aan Alfihadi 2022.03.12 04:24 
 

I like this indicator, it's quite simple to help scalping trading.. thanks MS

Antonius Rimanto
159
Antonius Rimanto 2022.01.28 08:44 
 

Still try it on demo account day one. Very easy to use. Thanks Marco!

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The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
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Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Scalping   Trading on   Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of   algorithm  and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated   algorithm  that allows it to   identify   and
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Dark Venus is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents a High Operating Frequency . Dark Venus is based on Bollinger Bands , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. Since 2022, we estimate that Dark Venus has become the most famous robot in the world , with over 100k downloads. Download it now! My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and High commission.
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Dark Bands   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Counter Trend  strategy but use also Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversions on the current instrument. Key benefits Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines Reliable bands lines with futuristic colors, and  Intuitive directional arrows Useful statistics , which indicate the win rate of the signals Plus Package  available, leave a feedback to receive it for fr
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Dark Absolute Trend   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Trend Following  strategy but use also candlestick patterns and Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does   Not repaint   and   N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs: All. I nstallation and  Update Guide   -  Troubleshooting
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Dark Oscillator   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Counter Trend  strategy, trying to intercept changes in direction, in advance compared trend following indicators.  We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversion of the trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does   Not repaint   and   N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs: All. I nst
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Dark Point MT5
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Dark Point  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Trend Following  strategy, also adopting the use of the atr to determine the right volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the   strong trend   on the current instrument. If you love Dark Point, consider adding some power: Dark Power Key benefits Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines Intuitive directional points/arrows by colors Useful   statistics , which indicate the   wi
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Dark Support Resistance MT5
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Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
Dark Algo
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Dark Venus is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents a High Operating Frequency . Dark Venus is based on Bollinger Bands , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades. Since 2022, we estimate that Dark Venus has become the   most famous   robot in the   world , with over   100k downloads. Download it now! My tests were performed with the real tick date
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Dark Mimas MT5
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Dark Mimas  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Mimas is based on   Dark Oscillator MT5  indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades. Optimization experience is required to Download the robot. My tests are indicative, for best results it is necessary to study the user manual and create your settings. All the
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Dark Bands   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Counter Trend  strategy but use also Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversions on the current instrument. Key benefits Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines Reliable bands lines with futuristic colors, and  Intuitive directional arrows Useful   statistics , which indicate the   win rate   of the signals   Plus Package  available, leave a feedback to receive
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Dark Oscillator   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Counter Trend  strategy, trying to intercept changes in direction, in advance compared trend following indicators.  We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversion of the trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does   Not repaint   and   N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs: All. I nst
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Dark Point  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Trend Following  strategy, also adopting the use of the atr to determine the right volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the   strong trend   on the current instrument. If you love Dark Point, consider adding some power: Dark Power Key benefits Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines Intuitive directional points/arrows by colors Useful statistics , which indicate the win ra
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Dark Inversion MT5
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Dark Inversion  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Counter Trend  strategy but use also Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversions on the current instrument. Hey, I made an Expert Advisor based on this indicator, if you are interested: Dark Titan MT5 Key benefits Easily visible Inversion Lines Intuitive directional arrows Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never r
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Dark Titan  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents a   High Operating Frequency . Dark Titan is based on dark inversion indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. The expert advisor is able to get a high-rate of winning trades. My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and High commission. All the  settings are external , so that everyone ca
Dark Moon
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Experts
Dark Moon  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Moon is based on   Dark Absolute Trend  indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. (Write a   review   at market to receive 1 paid indicator for free!) The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades. My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and
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Dark Absolute Trend
Marco Solito
4.6 (42)
Indicators
Dark Absolute Trend   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Trend Following  strategy but use also candlestick patterns and Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.     Recommended Brokers This Indicator does Not repaint and N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs: All. I nstallation and  Update Guide   -
Dark Inversion
Marco Solito
4.31 (32)
Indicators
Dark Inversion  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Counter Trend  strategy but use also Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversions on the current instrument. Hey, I made an Expert Advisor based on this indicator, if you are interested: Dark Titan Key benefits Easily visible Inversion Lines Intuitive directional arrows Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repai
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Dark Power MT5
Marco Solito
4.81 (43)
Indicators
Dark Power  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Trend Following  strategy, also adopting the use of an histogram to determine the right power . We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the   strong trend   on the current instrument. The histogram is calculated based on the size of the bars and two moving averages calculated on the histogram determine the direction of the signal Key benefits Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines Intui
Dark Mimas
Marco Solito
4.55 (99)
Experts
Dark Mimas  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Mimas is based on   Dark Oscillator  indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades. Optimization experience is required to Download the robot. My tests are indicative, for best results it is necessary to study the user manual and create your settings. All the   se
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Dark Dione
Marco Solito
4.69 (59)
Experts
Dark Dione  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Medium term  Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Dione is based on   Dark Breakout   indicator, these trades can be manage with some strategies.   (Write a   review   at market to receive 1 paid indicator for free!) Optimization experience is required to Download the robot. My tests are indicative, for best results it is necessary to study the user manual and create your settings. All the   s
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Dark Breakout
Marco Solito
4.89 (9)
Indicators
Dark Breakout   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Trend Following  strategy, providing an entry signal on the breakout. The signal is provided by the arrow, which confirms the breaking of the level. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does Not repaint and N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs
Dark Breakout MT5
Marco Solito
3.83 (6)
Indicators
Dark Breakout   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Trend Following  strategy, providing an entry signal on the breakout. The signal is provided by the arrow, which confirms the breaking of the level. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.    Recommended Brokers This Indicator does Not repaint and N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. R
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Junichi Isono
1169
Junichi Isono 2023.02.22 11:01 
 

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Dickson Lee
24
Dickson Lee 2022.09.29 18:26 
 

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Aki Jonsson
27
Aki Jonsson 2022.04.14 05:01 
 

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Lukas Onggo Wijaya
168
Lukas Onggo Wijaya 2022.04.08 05:14 
 

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guelmis.santana
19
guelmis.santana 2022.04.08 02:44 
 

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Benediktus Hendrawan
35
Benediktus Hendrawan 2022.03.21 02:13 
 

Great indicator, perfect for my technical style analysis. Have been using Marco other product for several moths and decide to buy this one. As you mention in the description, can I have Dark Gold EA (MT4) for free Marco? Thanks Marco!

Aan Alfihadi
194
Aan Alfihadi 2022.03.12 04:24 
 

I like this indicator, it's quite simple to help scalping trading.. thanks MS

Antonius Rimanto
159
Antonius Rimanto 2022.01.28 08:44 
 

Still try it on demo account day one. Very easy to use. Thanks Marco!

zuluwarrior
320
zuluwarrior 2021.05.19 11:27 
 

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