TPA Sessions MT4

4.92

"TPA Sessions" indicator is a very important tool to complement "TPA True Price Action" indicator.

Did you ever wonder, why many times the price on your chart suddently turns on a position you can`t explain? 

A position, where apparently no support or resistance level, or a pivot point, or a fibonacci level is to identify?

Attention!!! The first run of the TPA Session indicator must be in the open market for the lines to be drawn correctly.

Please visit our blog to study actual trades with explanations and learn more about the indicators. Link in the profile.
Well, here is the answer about turning points you can`t figure out. Another fact overlooked by mainstream teaching.


Session opening prices, where market makers let price return, to  draw in the opposite participants, into the direction of their goal.

This is one of the methods, market makers use, to give a "discount" to reach the price levels they want.

 

The best trading advice: "Do not fight against the market makers, just follow them" comes even more into play, if you use "TPA True Price Action" indicator combined

with "TPA Sessions" indicator.

 

If price is moving towards a session opening price, you get a "heads up "alert by the indicator, where you can set up, how many pips distance to the level, the alert will trigger.

 

If the price now "bounced off" the session opening price, you got "TPA True Price Action" indicator to follow the market makers back into the other direction, or through the level of the session opening price.


The indicator shows session opening levels as a horizontal line. You can track up to 5 sessions simultaneously: Tokyo session, Frankfurt session, London session, New York session and Sydney session.

 

Each of them can be hidden or displayed.

 

The session start time is given in the GMT zone and adjusted to the broker time. If necessary, you can always set this time for each session separately in the "Start Time (GMT)" parameter.


Since ver. 1.1 of TPA Sessions it is possible to draw lines also at closed market. It is needed to run indicator at least once in the open market to read offset between GMT and your broker's time before you use it over the weekend.


To make sure, you got the correct session opening times, please go to forexfactory webpage and click on the clock (upper right) and match your time or your brokers, by choosing the right timezone and DST = Daylight Saving Time.

Then click "save settings". Then click on "Market" tab, scroll down a bit and you can see all informations about the sessions.
Now you are able to sync those with the settings of TPA Sessions, or simply check, if the automatic function is correct.

Than you can adjust TPA sessions hours in TPA Settings by changing param "Start Time (GMT)".

Remember that your chart time is based on your broker's time not your local time or GMT.

Detailed instruction how to set up properly times is on our blog in article "HOW TO PROPERLY SET UP TPA SESSIONS". Link in the profile


Also for each session you can define a different line appearance like:

  • colour
  • style
  • line width

In addition, each line can be marked by a flag or session name and display table with sessions opening times, what is helpful in settings the correct times.

A detailed description of the parameters can also be found on our blog.


You can also set the session duration (session line length) in hours in the "Session duration (hours)" parameter. Sessions usually last 9 hours, but in TPA Sessions indicator it is set 24h as default, because the price often responds to the level of session opening after it closes.


The indicator has a notification system that generates alerts when the price touches or approaches the level of the session opening price. You can choose:

  • Sound & Text Alert - sound alarm and text message with info about session type
  • E-mail - send a notification to your mailbox
  • Notification - send a notification to your mobile phone

The "Trigger Distance (pips)" parameter is used to determine how early the indicator should inform that the price is approaching the level of session opening. A value of 0 means that the alert will be triggered when the price touches the level, a value e.g. 5 means that notification will be send when the current price approaches the session opening price by 5 pips.


Reviews 18
pornchai_p
1070
pornchai_p 2024.08.27 22:03 
 

This is useful tool. Nice and tidy.

Devonish
3278
Devonish 2023.09.14 18:28 
 

I have used this sellers products for some time now and am impressed by their usefulness. I bought both MT4 & MT5 versions. Thanks.

Marcos Yuge
679
Marcos Yuge 2021.06.10 06:01 
 

I purchased this product to work together with another indicator from the company: TPA TRUE PRICE ACTION. And my experience with the indicator has exceeded expectations. It will not signal you when to enter or close a trade. But together with TPA TRUE PRICE ACTION, it is a very useful tool to build a winning strategy. For the quality of the product, added to the excellent customer support, I give 5 stars. It is worth the investment.

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Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
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5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
AW Trend Predictor
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Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
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The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
Scalping Explorer
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Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
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4.2 (5)
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"TPA Sessions" indicator is a very important tool to complement  "TPA True Price Action" indicator . Did you ever wonder, why many times the price on your chart suddently turns on a position you can't explain?  A position, where apparently no support or resistance level, or a pivot point, or a fibonacci level is to identify? Attention!!!  The first run of the TPA Session indicator  must be in the open market for the lines to be drawn correctly. Please visit our blog to study actual trades with
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pornchai_p
1070
pornchai_p 2024.08.27 22:03 
 

This is useful tool. Nice and tidy.

Devonish
3278
Devonish 2023.09.14 18:28 
 

I have used this sellers products for some time now and am impressed by their usefulness. I bought both MT4 & MT5 versions. Thanks.

tpa indicator
23
tpa indicator 2023.07.30 22:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

InvestSoft
89639
Reply from developer Janusz Trojca 2023.07.31 10:59
Hello, please contact our technical support via https://www.investsoft.eu/contact. Send detailed information about the problem and attach screenshots. Our specialists will help you solve problems with the program and, if necessary, connect remotely via zoom.
Ali Asraf
73
Ali Asraf 2023.02.19 22:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

InvestSoft
89639
Reply from developer Janusz Trojca 2023.02.20 11:28
We have contacted you in a private message to assist you in installing and running the program.
shahrilosman
110
shahrilosman 2022.03.21 17:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

michalwik
152
michalwik 2021.07.25 19:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

InvestSoft
89639
Reply from developer Janusz Trojca 2021.07.26 12:06
Please check private message
T3soro
35
T3soro 2021.07.11 15:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

InvestSoft
89639
Reply from developer Janusz Trojca 2021.07.12 14:53
Please check private message
Marcos Yuge
679
Marcos Yuge 2021.06.10 06:01 
 

I purchased this product to work together with another indicator from the company: TPA TRUE PRICE ACTION. And my experience with the indicator has exceeded expectations. It will not signal you when to enter or close a trade. But together with TPA TRUE PRICE ACTION, it is a very useful tool to build a winning strategy. For the quality of the product, added to the excellent customer support, I give 5 stars. It is worth the investment.

Evgeny-IRL
34
Evgeny-IRL 2021.04.21 14:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

YHW1022221880
170
YHW1022221880 2021.03.08 08:02 
 

Great indicator!

TsepoNtilane
52
TsepoNtilane 2020.07.16 19:36 
 

You will be pleasently shocked at how opening prices of various sessions are respected. This is a must have indicator for any serious trader. Plus there is strong support on the Telegram chat group.

enesfaruk
69
enesfaruk 2020.07.13 18:02 
 

Helped me to understand Forex...., Have to be honest there are some free sessions indicator. Installed them but dont get the comfort like the TPA SESSIONS

Kandasamy Senthil Kumar
338
Kandasamy Senthil Kumar 2020.06.22 10:46 
 

great indicator.

Binahtrading
27
Binahtrading 2020.06.17 01:08 
 

Sessions have added more value to my trading set up, it has brought clarity and an understanding of the bank flow which keeps me out of bad trades, well done !!!!

RalfHornig
186
RalfHornig 2020.04.28 22:09 
 

Hallo TPA Team,

konnte Heute meinen Gewinn um 30 Prozent erhöhen, bin total begeistert von dem Länder Session Indikator der mir das mit dem TPA Price Action Indikator ermöglicht hat. Euer Service und die Betreuung von Kunden ist genial vor allem Guard ist ein sehr geduldiger kompetenter Fachmann.

6 Sterne von mir.

LG

Ralf

YannickVerstraete
59
YannickVerstraete 2020.03.20 11:42 
 

It is a simple concept but it really opens your eyes.

Interesting to see how price reacts to the session lines, respects them and give price a direction. Once you understand how to read and use them, there will open a whole new world to trading.

Good support, telegram group and always helping to explain things.

Good stuff!

threepillars
120
threepillars 2020.03.20 10:59 
 

Its a simple concept. But watching how price reacts to these levels combined with TPA signals is amazing. The 5 stars isn't just for the indicator, but also the notion of how to use these levels for entry and exit.

Lorant Nemeth
393
Lorant Nemeth 2019.11.08 20:07 
 

Useful stuff

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