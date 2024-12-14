What is the most important goal of an expert advisor? Many would say it is to provide long-term income. This makes sense, yet 99% of expert advisors are designed to achieve the best possible backtest results and showcase short-term gains.

I opted for an honest approach in creating an expert advisor, with an honest backtest. The results are quite impressive—perhaps not the best backtest in the world but possibly one of the best REAL backtests?

The strategy I employ is designed for trading on XAU/USD or GOLD, as it is commonly known. I chose gold because it is a commodity that is relatively stable and has good liquidity.

GoldenTron X features:

NO martingale

NO grid

NO news filter

NO time filter

Indeed, it includes no news filter or time filtering. I believe that if an expert depends on such filters, it is bound to fail sooner or later.

GoldenTron X always uses a predefined STOP LOSS and employs BUY/SELL STOP ORDERS to scalp the market. It is important to note that I did not over-optimize my indicator parameters. Many settings worked well, which makes me confident in its stability.

Be aware: GoldenTron X is only available via the MQL5 platform. If it is being sold on any other website, it is a scam.

Recommended brokers:

It is important to use a good broker for a scalper like GoldenTron X

Recommended settings:

The default settings are recommended, but you can decrease the max risk percentage if you prefer less risk.

It is recommended to use it on an XAU/USD 1H chart, but you can choose any timeframe. GoldenTron X uses its own timeframe, so it doesn't really matter.

Minimum account balance: $100.

Supports any broker and balance currency; however, a low-spread broker and low-latency VPS (such as MQL5 VPS, which I use for the live signal) are recommended.



To backtest with high quality data it is preferred to use the default MT5 terminal from MQL5 itself.

