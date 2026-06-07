WeekAnchor Eight

5
WeekAnchor Eight

Pricing Notice
The current price is 99 USD. As the live signal's track record accumulates and the number of users grows, the price will be reviewed upward in steps - the price you buy at is the lowest this product will ever cost you. Our sincere thanks to everyone who purchased at the earlier launch prices.

Our policy is to raise the price in steps as sales grow and the live track record accumulates. Once purchased, all v1.x updates (the Crisis Guard added in v1.3 is part of this line) are included at no extra cost. If you are considering WeekAnchor Eight, review the live signal below to see it in action.

Live Monitoring
The live operation of this EA is published as our MQL5 signal. You can review its real, ongoing activity and trade history on the signal page below (also linked in the "Signal" section of this product page):


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WeekAnchor Eight is a portfolio-style Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that manages up to 8 FX pairs from a single chart. Each pair is handled independently, with its own magic number, lot settings, maximum-spread filter, and risk configuration. You attach the EA to one liquid FX chart (H1 recommended); the standard preset is easiest to read on a GBPJPY H1 chart, but internally the EA monitors every enabled pair independently.

This is not a martingale, grid, or arbitrage system. Its design combines a price anchor set at the weekly open, D1 ATR-based protective levels, and diversified management across multiple pairs. Entry timing is fixed internally — you do not need to configure day-of-week, time-of-day, or any fine-grained logic yourself.

Version 1.8 is about the EA telling you what it is doing. The panel now names the peak the equity stop measures from, states in one line why nothing is happening right now, and records the widest spread seen during the Monday window. Deposits and withdrawals are no longer mistaken for drawdown. And if your broker publishes two sets of symbol names, the EA tells you which one your account can actually trade instead of quietly placing nothing. At default settings the trading logic is untouched — v1.8 reproduces v1.7 trade for trade — and Crisis Guard gains one measured improvement, described below.

Version 1.7 is a usability release built entirely from customer suggestions: the order comment prefix is now a setting, and the dashboard's spread column states its unit and turns red while a spread is blocking an entry. The trading logic is untouched — at default settings v1.7 reproduces v1.6 trade for trade.

Version 1.6 makes the on-chart dashboard translucent (the candles stay visible through it) and adds an optional Prop Firm Mode — a daily-loss limit and total-loss floor for prop-firm accounts, with a choice of alert-only or close-this-EA on breach. The dashboard added in 1.5, Crisis Guard from 1.3, and the Portfolio Safety controls and Weekend-Gap Conditioner from 1.2 all remain built in. Every one of these optional trading features is off by default. Unless you explicitly enable them, the EA behaves exactly as previous versions did. (The dashboard defaults to on, but it is display-only — it cannot place, modify or close a trade.)

Specifications
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Type: Expert Advisor
- Format: Portfolio EA covering up to 8 FX pairs
- Recommended evaluation environment: Strategy Tester and a demo account
- Attach chart: an H1 FX chart
- Standard example: GBPJPY H1
- Timeframe-independent: the trade-decision logic is designed to be effectively the same whether the EA runs on M5, H1, or H4 (it is timer-driven and does not depend on the chart's bar period; H1 is recommended for live use)
- Default sizing: FixedLot
- RiskPercent: selectable per pair (specified per pair; combined exposure grows when several pairs are held at once)
- Release line: 1.0 → 1.1 → 1.2 → 1.3 → 1.4 → 1.5 → 1.6 → 1.7 → 1.8
- Supported pairs: GBPJPY, USDJPY, AUDJPY, EURJPY, AUDCHF, GBPCHF, CHFJPY, GBPUSD

What's New in v1.8

The equity stop now shows what it is measuring from
The trigger row reads, for example: Equity stop 15.0%: peak since load 1331.00, stop 1131.35 (head 8.2%). That reference point is the highest equity since the EA was last loaded — not your account's all-time high. Reloading re-anchors it to your current equity, which lowers the level the stop will fire at, and a timeframe change or a terminal restart counts as a reload. The EA now writes that to the log at startup instead of leaving it silent. The wording of these lines was written by a customer who had run into the old version of them.

Deposits and withdrawals are no longer read as drawdown
Moving your own money in or out changes account equity without a single trade being made, and a withdrawal used to look exactly like a loss — large enough, and it would trip the halt. The EA now shifts its reference peak by the amount you moved, so your distance to the stop is preserved either way.

One line telling you why nothing is happening
The bottom row of the panel states the current reason there is no entry: outside the Monday window, already holding, spread too wide, halted, and so on. It is the question I am asked most often, and the panel now answers it without you opening the journal.

The widest spread seen during the Monday window
Alongside the live spread, the panel records the widest spread it saw while the entry window was open, marked with a caret. Spreads are widest at exactly the moment this EA wants to trade; the calm number you see on a Wednesday afternoon tells you nothing about what happened at the open.

Brokers that publish two sets of symbol names
Some brokers list both GBPJPY and GBPJPYr, or a similar pair of names, and your account type can trade only one of them. The other set still quotes, still charts, still has history, and still reports itself as fully tradable — yet every order sent to it is rejected. Attach the EA to a chart of the name your account trades and that suffix is carried to all eight pairs automatically. If you attach to the other one, the EA now names the correct symbol on the dashboard and in the log instead of sitting there placing nothing.

Crisis Guard now sits the day out instead of opening doomed trades
When two or more pairs are in crisis at once - the state in which the guard would close every position - the EA no longer opens new positions on the remaining calm pairs either, until the crisis clears. Before this change it could open a trade the guard would then close within the hour. Measured over 2019-2026 and confirmed on real tick data before adoption: every result figure came out equal or slightly better. Applies only when Crisis Guard is enabled. The dashboard also previews the verdict ahead of Monday and shows the one in effect on Monday itself, listing the pairs in crisis.

Orders are spaced out on live accounts
The eight orders of a Monday open are sent a fraction of a second apart rather than as one burst, which brokers prefer. Backtests are unaffected.

No new inputs. At default settings v1.8 reproduces v1.7 trade for trade, verified across 5,109 trade records. The Crisis Guard improvement applies only when the guard is enabled.

What's New in v1.7

Order comment prefix (input = InpCommentPrefix, default WAE8_)
The order comment this EA writes on its trades is now a setting instead of a fixed string. The pair name is appended, so the default still produces WAE8_GBPJPY, WAE8_USDJPY and so on. Change it if you run several EAs on one account and want your trade history labelled your way. Note that the EA always identifies its own positions by magic number and never by comment, so this is purely a labelling choice — and some brokers truncate or strip order comments entirely, so never rely on a comment for identification.

Dashboard: the spread column now states its unit
The column is headed Spread(pip). This column and every InpMaxSpread setting are measured in pips, while Market Watch shows the spread in points — and on a 3-digit or 5-digit symbol, 1 pip equals 10 points. The panel and your settings were always consistent with each other; the missing label was not. Now it is there.

Dashboard: the spread turns red while it is blocking an entry
A pair's spread is drawn in red while it exceeds that pair's InpMaxSpread — that is, while the spread filter would skip its entry. The colour is computed from the same condition as the filter itself, so it cannot disagree with the actual gate. Display only: it changes nothing about trading.

All three came from one customer's suggestions. If something about this EA would be more useful to you a different way, say so in the Comments — that is where most of these changes come from.

What's New in v1.6

Prop Firm Mode (input = InpPropMode, default OFF)
An optional guard for prop-firm accounts. You enter your firm's rules and the EA polices itself against them:
- Daily loss limit — measured on account equity from a day-start anchor (reset hour configurable; on IC Markets the default equals 17:00 New York year-round). A daily halt resumes automatically the next day.
- Total loss floor — measured from the starting balance you enter. A floor halt persists until you reload the EA.
- Breach action, your choice — CLOSE THIS EA (closes this EA's own positions and halts its entries) or ALERT ONLY (pops a terminal alert, turns the dashboard row red and logs — it never closes or blocks anything). Switchable live via a button on the dashboard.

Read this before relying on it. The limits are measured on your whole account's equity, because that is how prop firms measure — but the action only ever touches this EA's own positions, identified by magic number. Other EAs' and manual positions are never closed. It reduces the chance of breaching your firm's rules; it does not eliminate it (gaps and slippage can carry equity through a limit), and it does not guarantee you pass anything.

One-click Risk Profile dropdown
A new Risk Profile input at the top of the risk settings: pick Fixed 0.01 (as the live signal) / Conservative 1% / Standard 2% / Aggressive 3% and it applies to all 8 pairs at once — no set file needed for the standard ladder. The default, Manual, changes nothing (your per-pair settings apply exactly as before). Each dropdown label states the profile's measured practical minimum account size, and if your equity is below the profile you picked, the EA warns you at startup instead of silently skipping trades. This came directly from a customer suggestion.

Translucent dashboard + equity row
The panel is now genuinely translucent (adjustable via InpDashboardOpacity) so your candles stay visible. It shows per-pair floating and realized P/L, trades closed, the sizing each pair is using, the current spread, guard state, and totals. A new equity row shows Balance / Credit / Equity and warns you when broker bonus credit is present, because risk-% sizing and the equity stop read MT5's equity figure, which includes credit. The panel is display-only and draws nothing during a non-visual backtest.

Crisis Guard (added in v1.3; optional, off by default)
This EA is a long-only portfolio in which 6 of the 8 supported pairs are JPY crosses. Its largest tail risk is therefore a sharp, one-directional yen-strength shock at intervention scale, or a carry-trade unwind, in which all JPY crosses fall together. Crisis Guard (input = InpUseCrisisGuard, default OFF) is an optional, insurance-style protection for exactly that situation. It acts in stages: on the first signs of crisis it skips new entries and raises the stop-loss to break-even on positions already in profit; if the shock broadens across several JPY crosses it then closes all of this EA's positions at market in one batch. When the crisis clears it returns to normal automatically. The detection method is fixed internally and not disclosed; the only control exposed to you is ON/OFF.

An honest framing (please read). Crisis Guard is insurance, not a profit booster. Enabling it can reduce drawdown during tail (crash) events, but in exchange you give up part of your profit during normal conditions. It is a past / simulation reference only and does not promise any specific figures or future performance — an optional feature to choose according to your own risk tolerance.

Safety. Including the batch close, the only positions this feature touches are those opened by this EA itself, identified by magic number — never other EAs' or manual positions. Crisis Guard mitigates the tail risk; it does not eliminate it — during violent moves price can gap through the stop.

Set Files (.set)
Risk-level set files (for example, 1% / 2% / 3% risk) plus a fixed-lot file matching the live signal are posted in the Comments section of this product page. Download the one that fits your account size and risk tolerance, and validate it in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account. If you can't find a configuration you need, just ask in the Comments.

Please match the file to your balance — this matters more than it looks. The stop-loss is 3× the daily ATR (a deliberately wide stop), so on a small account the lot computed from a risk % can fall below the broker minimum (0.01), and the EA then skips the trade entirely rather than rounding up. It shows no error; you simply get fewer trades than you expected. Measured over a 3.5-year backtest, the balance each risk-% file needs before it takes every trade: 1% → about $10,000 (at $1,000 it took none at all), 2% → about $5,000 (at $1,000 it took only ~41% of its trades), 3% → about $1,500. On an account around $1,000 or smaller, use a fixed-lot file instead — 0.01 never changes, so it works at any balance. Note that RiskPercent is specified per pair, not across the whole portfolio, so combined risk grows when several pairs open at once. The manual has the full table and the drawdown figures for each.

Parameter Overview
- Broker/Execution: InpDeviationPoints, InpUseSpreadFilter, InpTimerSeconds, InpAutoResolveSymbols, InpSymbolPrefix, InpSymbolSuffix, InpCommentPrefix
- Important: leave InpUseSpreadFilter ON. It is not a cosmetic guard - it is part of how the strategy works. Measured over 11.5 years with every optional guard off, the filter ON gives +219% and a profit factor of 1.38; switched OFF the same period gives -28%, profit factor 0.96 and an 87% equity drawdown. If your broker's spreads cause pairs to be skipped, raise the individual InpMaxSpread values or use a Raw/ECN account - do not switch the filter off.
- Risk/Exit: InpRiskProfile (one-click ladder, default Manual), InpEmergencySL_ATR, InpTakeProfit_ATR, InpRiskBelowMinLotPolicy
- Portfolio Safety (optional, off by default): InpMaxConcurrentPositions, InpEquityStopPct
- Gap-Direction Conditioner (optional, off by default): InpGapFilterMode, InpGapMinPips, InpUpGapSizeFactor, InpGapMagX1, InpGapMagX2, InpGapMagX3
- Crisis Guard (optional, off by default): InpUseCrisisGuard only (the detection thresholds are fixed internally and not disclosed)
- News Filter (optional, off by default): InpUseNewsFilter, InpNewsFilterFomc, InpNewsFilterNfp, InpNewsFilterFix, InpServerGmtWinter, InpServerUsesUsDst — honest note: in a 3.5-year backtest this filter never actually blocked an entry (every entry is on a Monday; FOMC is a Wednesday and NFP a Friday, so the windows do not overlap). It ships for completeness and is not a reason to buy this EA.
- Dashboard (display only, on by default): InpShowDashboard, InpDashboardX, InpDashboardY, InpDashboardFontSize, InpDashboardTextColor, InpDashboardBgColor, InpDashboardBorderColor, InpDashboardOpacity
- Prop Firm Mode (optional, off by default): InpPropMode, InpPropDailyLossPct, InpPropTotalLossPct, InpPropInitialBalance, InpPropDayResetHourServer, InpPropBreachAction
- Pair Presets: InpUse..., InpSymbol..., InpSizing..., InpLot..., InpRiskPct..., InpMagic..., InpMaxSpread...

Before You Use It
Attach the EA once (not more than once) to a single H1 chart, and confirm that each supported symbol is available in Market Watch. Pairs that lack sufficient history are automatically excluded from that run after logging WAE8_PAIR_DISABLED, in which case the results will not include all 8 pairs.

Support & common questions
Most setup questions - "it is not trading", VPS, minimum balance, broker symbols, server time - are answered in the pinned "Setup & FAQ" comment below and in the manual. The most common one is "it is not trading": the EA enters only in a short window early on Monday and holds nothing the rest of the week, which is normal. To avoid missing that short window, run it on a VPS (or an always-on terminal) and match your set file to your balance (Fixed 0.01 works at any balance). When reporting a problem, please paste the lines starting with "WAE8_" from the Toolbox -> Experts tab so I can pinpoint the cause quickly.

Risk Disclosure
This product is an automated trading tool. It is not investment advice. It does not guarantee profits, nor does it guarantee against losses. The descriptions, configuration examples, Strategy Tester results, screenshots, and manual on this page are all reference information and do not guarantee future profit, win rate, drawdown, or number of trades. The screenshots are historical Strategy Tester simulations (modeling quality 100%) run with Crisis Guard OFF; "Conservative / Aggressive" denote per-pair RiskPercent differences, not an expected-return size.

FX and CFD trading carry various risks of loss, including market volatility, liquidity, spread widening, slippage, execution delays, system failures, communication failures, and differences between broker environments. JPY crosses in particular can experience sharp, one-directional moves driven by yen-buying intervention or a carry-trade unwind. Depending on your account conditions, losses may exceed your deposited capital. Whether negative-balance protection (zero-cut) applies depends on each broker's account conditions, so please check the specifications of the broker you intend to use. Before live operation, always run a Strategy Tester check in the broker environment you intend to use, then conduct forward testing on a demo account or with minimum lots. All use of this product is at your own responsibility and discretion.

More From This Developer
All of our published EAs and live signals are collected on our seller page:

Other Expert Advisors
- KairosGold — XAUUSD — https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183200
- BullionForgeEA — XAUUSD — https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182722
- AurumQuartet — XAUUSD — https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187293
- NightAnchor — 20 FX pairs — https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185922
- YenAnchorGBPJPY — GBPJPY (free) — https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182789
- PhaseFlow Fusion — XAUUSD + BTCUSD (free) — https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183202

Live Signals
- WeekAnchor Eight (this EA) — https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378669

All linked products and signals are our own. Please evaluate each one on its own merits; past or live results are no guarantee of future performance.

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The current price is 99 USD. It will be reviewed upward as the live signal's track record and the number of sales grow. Our thanks to everyone who purchased at the earlier launch prices. Review the live signal linked above and consider your purchase. If anything is unclear, feel free to ask in the Comments section of this page. I answer personally. I develop and support this alone from Japan, so a reply can take a day or two across time zones, but every question gets an answer.
Reviews 1
Autumn
116
Autumn 2026.07.21 04:22 
 

After using this EA for two weeks, I find this EA is profitable for long term and I believe if this EA able to trade everyday would be great! Developer is friendly, good at developing long term profitable Expert Advisors and also listen to client's needs and expectations. Highly recommend everyone to get this EA!

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Autumn
116
Autumn 2026.07.21 04:22 
 

After using this EA for two weeks, I find this EA is profitable for long term and I believe if this EA able to trade everyday would be great! Developer is friendly, good at developing long term profitable Expert Advisors and also listen to client's needs and expectations. Highly recommend everyone to get this EA!

Masahiro Takashima
1500
Reply from developer Masahiro Takashima 2026.07.21 10:30
Thank you so much, Autumn - this is WeekAnchor Eight's very first review, and I couldn't have hoped for a kinder one. I'm really glad it's serving you well after two weeks, and I appreciate you taking the time to share your experience. You're right that it trades only about once a week - and that part is intentional. The once-a-week, roughly 24-hour design is exactly what keeps the drawdown low and the account calm over the long run. That said, I completely hear your wish for something that trades more often. I'm working on a separate, higher-frequency strategy meant to run alongside this one on the same account without conflicting, and I'll announce it on my seller page once it has enough live track record to stand on its own. Thank you again for your trust and your recommendation - it genuinely means a lot as the first review. Please don't hesitate to reach out in the comments any time you have a question or an idea. Wishing you steady results ahead!
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