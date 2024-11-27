Aurum AI mt5

4.79
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025
At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale.
Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable.

This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system.
Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a major update was released in December 2025:
  • Completely updated premium trading panel with full screen resolution adaptation
  • Added an extended trade protection system
  • Added a powerful news filter based on Forex Factory
  • Added two additional filters for more accurate signal detection
  • Improved optimization, execution speed, and overall system stability
  • Added a safe Recovery function after losing trades
  • Updated the chart theme in a premium style

ABOUT THE ADVISOR
Aurum – Premium Expert Advisor for Gold Trading (XAU/USD)
Aurum is a professional expert advisor designed for stable and safe trading on the gold market. It operates on a clearly defined system, using trend analysis and strict risk control.
The advisor does not use dangerous trading methods — no grids, no martingale, no aggressive averaging.
Each trade is protected by Stop Loss, and the principle “one signal — one trade” is strictly followed.

PROMOTION
Discount — 40%
Only 3 copies available at the price of $300

Bonus for Aurum Buyers
As a bonus, you will receive the exclusive advisor GoldPrime AI, based on a fractal trading system.
Download GoldPrime AI Tests
GoldPrime AI is not available for public sale and is exclusively provided to Aurum buyers.
How to receive the bonus:
After purchase, simply contact me and I will send you the bonus advisor.

HOW AURUM WORKS
  • Trades strictly in the direction of the market trend — no guessing
  • No martingale, no grids, no dangerous position management schemes
  • Strict protection on every trade: Stop Loss and Take Profit are always active
  • Maximum simplicity in setup: install and start trading
  • Suitable for prop firms and serious trading accounts
  • Proven by one full year of real market trading — not just backtests

AURUM TRADING REQUIREMENTS
  • Trading pair: XAU/USD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit: from $100 for 0.01 lot
  • Broker: any reliable broker
  • Account type: Standard, ECN and others
  • VPS: optional, for 24/7 stable operation

INSTALLATION AND LAUNCH
1. Open the XAU/USD (Gold) chart.
2. Set the timeframe to M5.
3. Choose the trade volume control method:
  — fixed lot size;
  — or automatic risk calculation.
After that, the advisor is fully ready for trading.

A SYSTEM WITH A FUTURE
Aurum is a tool for systematic trading and strict risk control.
The project is constantly evolving: we monitor real performance, improve logic, increase stability, and regularly release updates.
This is not a one-time product — it is an advisor with a future.
Reviews 33
Michael Uccheddu
203
Michael Uccheddu 2025.12.01 15:47 
 

Je me suis payé Aurum AI , Apres 2 mois de test cet EA presente securité et precision merci Leonid !!

001bruno
29
001bruno 2025.07.09 22:38 
 

A brilliant EA, impressive on the backtest and I am confident on its future executions. Also this product comes with nice perks.

pooborde
94
pooborde 2025.06.30 15:41 
 

Good EA win rate from the backtest is high and ea designed for secure performance It combines trend analysis and strict risk control

Reply to review