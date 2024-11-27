Aurum AI mt5
- Experts
- Leonid Arkhipov
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 8 December 2025
- Activations: 10
At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale.
Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable.
This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system.
Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a major update was released in December 2025:
- Completely updated premium trading panel with full screen resolution adaptation
- Added an extended trade protection system
- Added a powerful news filter based on Forex Factory
- Added two additional filters for more accurate signal detection
- Improved optimization, execution speed, and overall system stability
- Added a safe Recovery function after losing trades
- Updated the chart theme in a premium style
ABOUT THE ADVISOR
Aurum – Premium Expert Advisor for Gold Trading (XAU/USD)
Aurum is a professional expert advisor designed for stable and safe trading on the gold market. It operates on a clearly defined system, using trend analysis and strict risk control.
The advisor does not use dangerous trading methods — no grids, no martingale, no aggressive averaging.
Each trade is protected by Stop Loss, and the principle “one signal — one trade” is strictly followed.
PROMOTION
Discount — 40%
Only 3 copies available at the price of $300
Bonus for Aurum Buyers
As a bonus, you will receive the exclusive advisor GoldPrime AI, based on a fractal trading system.
Download GoldPrime AI Tests
GoldPrime AI is not available for public sale and is exclusively provided to Aurum buyers.
How to receive the bonus:
After purchase, simply contact me and I will send you the bonus advisor.
HOW AURUM WORKS
- Trades strictly in the direction of the market trend — no guessing
- No martingale, no grids, no dangerous position management schemes
- Strict protection on every trade: Stop Loss and Take Profit are always active
- Maximum simplicity in setup: install and start trading
- Suitable for prop firms and serious trading accounts
- Proven by one full year of real market trading — not just backtests
AURUM TRADING REQUIREMENTS
- Trading pair: XAU/USD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M5
- Minimum deposit: from $100 for 0.01 lot
- Broker: any reliable broker
- Account type: Standard, ECN and others
- VPS: optional, for 24/7 stable operation
INSTALLATION AND LAUNCH
1. Open the XAU/USD (Gold) chart.
2. Set the timeframe to M5.
3. Choose the trade volume control method:
— fixed lot size;
— or automatic risk calculation.
After that, the advisor is fully ready for trading.
A SYSTEM WITH A FUTURE
Aurum is a tool for systematic trading and strict risk control.
The project is constantly evolving: we monitor real performance, improve logic, increase stability, and regularly release updates.
This is not a one-time product — it is an advisor with a future.
Je me suis payé Aurum AI , Apres 2 mois de test cet EA presente securité et precision merci Leonid !!