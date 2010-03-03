Deriv XII MT5

🌟 Attention! Contact me right after the purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations! 🌟

Deriv XII MT5 Advisor is a reliable assistant in the Forex market that uses key market patterns, such as price retracement after sharp movements in either direction.

How to use: Launch the advisor on the NZDCAD chart, and the other currencies will work automatically. This system is fully automated and requires no special knowledge. All you need to do is activate the advisor, and it will do all the work for you. Enjoy your free time while the system works for you!

💻 What do you need to get started?

  • Currency pairs: NZDCAD, AUDCAD
  • Run the advisor on: NZDCAD
  • Other currencies work automatically
  • Recommended broker: Deriv
  • Account type: SVG
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Minimum initial deposit: $1500
  • Recommended deposit: $2000
  • Timeframe: M15
  • VPS: Not mandatory, but recommended for stable and uninterrupted operation ✅

If you have any questions or need further assistance, feel free to reach out.

💌 Email: mila88899sup99@yandex.ru


